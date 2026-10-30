Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Legal Services Market to Hit USD 1.37 Trillion by 2031 with North America Holding 39.37% Revenue Share in 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence

Legal Services Market to Hit USD 1.37 Trillion by 2031 with North America Holding 39.37% Revenue Share in 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence
HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the legal services market size is projected to grow from USD 1.10 trillion in 2026 to USD 1.37 trillion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.56%. Growth is being driven by the increasing shift of price-sensitive legal work toward midsize firms and Alternative Legal Service Providers (ALSPs), as corporate legal departments seek more flexible and cost-effective services. Rising cross-border M&A activity is also supporting demand for transaction and regulatory expertise, while stricter ESG disclosure and supply-chain due diligence requirements are expanding the need for compliance services. At the same time, growing adoption of digital legal technologies is helping law firms and corporate legal teams improve efficiency and manage external legal costs.
Legal Services Market Growth Drivers
Generative AI Drives Digital Transformation in Legal Services
Law firms and corporate legal teams are increasing their use of digital tools and generative AI to streamline contract review, legal research, and other routine tasks. As more work moves in-house, external providers are under pressure to offer greater efficiency, specialized expertise, and stronger technology capabilities. This shift is also challenging traditional hourly billing models, encouraging firms to explore alternative fee structures and productivity-focused solutions. At the same time, evolving AI regulations are increasing the need for stronger governance, human oversight, and risk management in legal workflows.
Stricter ESG Rules Increase Demand for Compliance Support
Growing regulatory focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting is making sustainability a more important part of corporate strategy and risk management. Companies operating across multiple markets increasingly need legal support to understand disclosure requirements, align reporting practices, and manage compliance risks. The expansion of sustainability reporting frameworks across Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific is also creating greater demand for standardized controls, assurance processes, and cross-border regulatory expertise.
Alternative Legal Service Providers Gain Ground Through Flexible Delivery
Corporate legal teams are increasingly turning to Alternative Legal Service Providers (ALSPs) for flexible staffing, e-discovery, compliance support, and other process-driven work. This shift is encouraging law firms and service providers to unbundle routine legal activities and adopt technology-enabled workflows. Growing demand for fixed-fee and outcome-based services is also reducing reliance on traditional hourly billing. However, concerns around confidentiality, data security, and cross-border data transfers remain important considerations when outsourcing legal work.
Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says, "Mordor Intelligence applies a consistent research framework that combines market assessment with clear validation of reported industry developments. This provides decision-makers with a structured view of the legal services market, supporting comparisons and planning with transparent, evidence-based insights."
Legal Services Market Share by Region
Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth region for the legal services industry, supported by investments in fintech, manufacturing, and infrastructure. Regulatory reforms are also creating opportunities for cross-border legal work, while data protection requirements in China are increasing compliance needs. In Japan, stronger corporate governance and restructuring activity are supporting demand for M&A and shareholder advisory services.
North America remains an important market for legal services, supported by complex litigation, cybersecurity risks, and high-value transactional activity. Regulatory developments around cross-border transactions, data security, climate disclosures, and cyber incident reporting are increasing compliance requirements. In Canada, evolving sustainability and greenwashing rules are shaping disclosure practices, while Mexico's nearshoring activity is creating additional legal needs for cross-border manufacturers.
Europe remains a significant market for legal services, supported by integrated capital markets and ongoing regulatory developments across technology, sustainability, and financial resilience. The implementation of the EU AI Act, DORA, and CSRD is increasing the need for legal guidance on compliance, risk management, reporting, and regulatory implementation across businesses.
Major Segments Highlighted in the Legal Services Market Report
By End-User
- Legal-Aid Consumers
- Private Consumers
- SMEs
- Charities and NGOs
- Large Businesses
- Government and Public Sector
By Application
- Corporate, Financial and Commercial Law
- Personal Injury
- Commercial and Residential Property
- Wills, Trusts and Probate
- Family Law
- Employment Law
- Criminal Law
- Other Applications
By Service
- Representation
- Advisory and Consulting
- Notarial Services
- Legal Research and Support Services
By Mode of Delivery
- Traditional In-Person
- Hybrid (Blended)
- Fully Digital / Virtual
By Firm Size
- Large Law Firms
- SME Law Firms
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Colombia
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Nordics (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland)
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- South-East Asia (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Philippines)
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- United Arab Emirates
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
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Overview - Legal Services Industry
Study Period
2021 - 2031
Market Size in 2026
USD 1.10 Trillion
Market Size Forecast 2031
USD 1.37 Trillion
Industry Expansion
Growing at a CAGR of 4.56% during 2026-2031
Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031
Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate
Segments Covered
By End-User, By Application, By Service, By Mode of Delivery, By Firm Size and By Region
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Customization Scope
Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.
Key Players Covered in the Legal Services
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- Baker McKenzie
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Clifford Chance LLP
- DLA Piper
- Allen Overy Shearman Sterling LLP
- White & Case LLP
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- Hogan Lovells
- Linklaters LLP
- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
- Jones Day
- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius
- CMS Legal Services
- King & Wood Mallesons
- Dentons
- Herbert Smith Freehills
- Eversheds Sutherland
Get in-depth industry insights on the legal services market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/legal-services-market?utm_source=prnewswire
Explore related reports from Mordor Intelligence
United States Legal Services Market Size: The United States legal services market is valued at USD 380.36 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 437.10 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.82%. Market growth is influenced by the rising adoption of subscription-based services, expansion of in-house legal teams, and continued demand for support in complex transactions and disputes.
Asia-Pacific Legal Services Market Share: The Asia-Pacific legal services market is segmented by client type (corporates, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and other), by application (corporate, financial, and commercial law, real estate and property law, and other), by service (representation and advocacy, taxation services, and other), and by geography (India, China, and other). Market forecasts are provided in terms of value (USD).
Europe Legal Services Market Growth: The Europe legal services market remains competitive, with international firms and specialized boutiques serving complex and cross-border matters. Leading firms are strengthening their positions through broad legal expertise, sector knowledge, and integrated advisory services covering technology, data, cybersecurity, and regulatory requirements. Technology adoption is also becoming more important, with firms using AI-enabled tools and digital systems to improve efficiency, consistency, and cost management.
About Mordor Intelligence
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