Wissen Research LLC: Graphene Market Set to Reach US$ 3.94 Billion by 2031 as Demand for Next-Generation Materials Accelerates

Graphene Market Set to Reach US$ 3.94 Billion by 2031 as Demand for Next-Generation Materials Accelerates

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global graphene market is valued at USD 970 million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 3.94 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 32.4% over the forecast period (2026-2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

Graphene is a two-dimensional carbon nanomaterial made of a single layer of carbon atoms in a hexagonal lattice, with high electrical and thermal conductivity, mechanical strength, flexibility, and a large surface area. The report describes a market moving from research-led development toward targeted industrial commercialization, as suppliers put scalable manufacturing and customer-specific integration ahead of laboratory performance alone.

The evidence is in the production numbers. Black Swan Graphene more than tripled its annual graphene nanoplatelet capacity in the U.K. in March 2026, from 40 tonnes to more than 140 tonnes, and NanoXplore reports annual graphene powder capacity of up to 5,000 metric tonnes. The report is careful, though: capacity expansion alone does not establish market growth or utilization. Consistent quality, competitive costs, standardized characterization, and proven performance in real products will decide how quickly demand follows.

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Production Is Scaling Up: Graphene Suppliers Move from Small Batches to Industrial Capacity

The industry is shifting from small-batch production toward industrial-scale manufacturing, and the report points to measurable capacity. Black Swan's upgraded U.K. facility uses high-shear liquid-phase exfoliation at industrial flow rates of up to 22,000 litres per hour, and the company links the expansion to commercial agreements, partnerships, and a growing sales pipeline across polymers, concrete, and advanced composites. In July 2026, Graphene Manufacturing Group started up its second-generation graphene production plant in Australia, designed to produce up to 10 tonnes a year after optimization, with capital costs tracking at or below its planned AUD 2.3 million. Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology in China reports annual graphene powder capacity of at least 500 tonnes, and in South Korea, Graphene Square opened a facility in Pohang in November 2025 with annual capacity of 300,000 square metres of chemical vapour deposition (CVD) graphene films.

The supply chain starts with graphite. China accounted for an estimated 82% of global natural graphite production in 2025, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, which shows how central that upstream position is to graphite-derived graphene nanoplatelets, graphene oxide, and reduced graphene oxide. For customers, the report notes, greater manufacturing capacity can improve supply reliability and support qualification of graphene-enhanced products for larger-volume industrial applications.

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Where Graphene Is Being Qualified: Cooling, Composites, Cement, and Defence

The latest commercial news shows graphene moving into specific, application-led uses. Haydale advanced its graphene-enabled thermal transfer fluid for data-centre cooling, which showed approximately 28% higher thermal conductivity than a baseline inhibited glycol coolant. Commercial agreements with Liquitherm and Levidian have established a route to market, with discussions underway with data-centre operators representing approximately 200 MW of capacity. That fits a driver the report highlights: rising heat generation in compact electronic devices is accelerating demand for thermal management materials.

In composites, First Graphene signed a three-year agreement with Aeropreg to develop graphene-enhanced carbon-fibre prepreg for aerospace, automotive, marine, and sporting-goods applications. In construction, it signed a memorandum of understanding with China's The Sixth Element to distribute its PureGRAPH CEM graphene-based cement additive in China's cement and concrete industry. And in defence, NanoXplore, together with its subsidiary VoltaXplore, qualified as a supplier under Canada's Defence Drone Initiative Marketplace, covering graphene-enhanced composite components and lithium-ion battery cells.

Batteries: Promising Results, Careful Language

Energy storage is an important development area, with graphene explored in battery electrodes and supercapacitors. In April 2026, Graphene Manufacturing Group, working with the University of Queensland and supported by Rio Tinto, reported progress on its graphene aluminium-ion battery technology, saying its battery cells had doubled their energy density while retaining a six-minute charging capability.

The report treats that result as technology-development progress, not evidence of widespread commercial deployment. The commercial opportunity depends on independent validation, cycle life, manufacturing scalability, production economics, and customer qualification, and adoption timelines will vary by chemistry and end use. Successful commercialization could expand graphene consumption beyond its established uses in composites and coatings.

What's Fueling Growth in the Graphene Market

Higher-capacity batteries: Demand for high-capacity lithium-ion batteries is driving graphene adoption in silicon-based anodes to improve electrical conductivity, manage electrode expansion, and enhance cycle life.

Demand for high-capacity lithium-ion batteries is driving graphene adoption in silicon-based anodes to improve electrical conductivity, manage electrode expansion, and enhance cycle life. Lightweight, high-strength materials: Automotive and aerospace manufacturing are encouraging graphene integration into composites to improve mechanical performance and component durability.

Automotive and aerospace manufacturing are encouraging graphene integration into composites to improve mechanical performance and component durability. Corrosion protection: Rising corrosion-related maintenance costs across industrial infrastructure are driving interest in graphene-enhanced protective coatings that can improve barrier performance and extend equipment service life.

Rising corrosion-related maintenance costs across industrial infrastructure are driving interest in graphene-enhanced protective coatings that can improve barrier performance and extend equipment service life. Heat in compact electronics: Growing heat generation in small devices is accelerating demand for graphene-based thermal management materials that help dissipate heat.

Growing heat generation in small devices is accelerating demand for graphene-based thermal management materials that help dissipate heat. Fast energy delivery: Requirements for rapid energy delivery and frequent charging cycles are supporting graphene in supercapacitors used in regenerative braking, power backup, and industrial energy management.

Requirements for rapid energy delivery and frequent charging cycles are supporting graphene in supercapacitors used in regenerative braking, power backup, and industrial energy management. Scalable production: Advances in scalable graphene production are improving material consistency and manufacturing efficiency, helping suppliers meet industrial qualification requirements.

Challenges Facing the Graphene Market

The central difficulty is that not all graphene is the same. Grades differ in layer count, lateral dimensions, defect density, purity, and surface chemistry, which makes direct comparisons between suppliers hard. Graphene that performs well in laboratory electrical tests may not deliver equivalent benefits once it is mixed into a polymer or coating, and manufacturers must find suitable loading levels and processing conditions for each application without compromising other material properties. Scale-up adds challenges in yield, quality control, and production economics, all of which can lengthen customer qualification cycles and delay adoption, particularly in highly regulated or performance-critical applications.

Standards are starting to help. In July 2025, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) published ISO/TS 9651:2025, a classification framework for graphene-related two-dimensional materials that covers relevant characteristics, measurement methods, and technical data-sheet guidance. A 2026 review in New Carbon Materials also examined standardized characterization, including layer count, defects, functional groups, elemental composition, sheet resistance, and carrier mobility. Producers that can provide reliable characterization data and consistent batch specifications can improve buyer confidence and shorten qualification.

Recent Strategic Developments in the Graphene Market

In October 2026, First Graphene Limited of Australia signed a three-year development and commercialization agreement with Aeropreg to develop graphene-enhanced carbon-fibre prepreg. The collaboration combines PureGRAPH additives with Aeropreg's composite manufacturing capabilities, targeting aerospace, automotive, marine, and sporting-goods applications through established sales channels.

In September 2026, NanoXplore Inc. of Canada qualified, alongside its subsidiary VoltaXplore, as a supplier under Canada's Defence Drone Initiative Marketplace. The qualification covers graphene-enhanced composite components and lithium-ion battery cells, creating opportunities to supply lightweight structural materials and advanced energy-storage technologies for defence drones and autonomous systems.

In September 2026, Haydale plc of the U.K. advanced its graphene-enabled Super-Efficient Thermal Transfer Fluid (SETTF) for data-centre cooling, demonstrating approximately 28% higher thermal conductivity than baseline inhibited glycol coolant. Commercial agreements with Liquitherm and Levidian established a route to market, with discussions underway with data-centre operators representing approximately 200 MW of capacity.

In July 2026, First Graphene Limited signed a memorandum of understanding with China's The Sixth Element to distribute its PureGRAPH CEM graphene-based cement additive. The agreement targets China's cement and concrete industry, with potential local manufacturing through a future joint venture or licensing arrangement linked to sales milestones.

Four announcements, four different end markets: composites, defence drones, data-centre cooling, and cement.

Key Insights from Graphene Market Analysis

Bulk graphene held a leading position by product type in 2025, supported by its suitability for large-volume industrial applications, established production methods, and availability in powder and nanoplatelet forms. Graphite-derived graphene materials also benefit from scalable manufacturing and cost advantages where material cost and consistent supply influence adoption.

held a leading position by product type in 2025, supported by its suitability for large-volume industrial applications, established production methods, and availability in powder and nanoplatelet forms. Graphite-derived graphene materials also benefit from scalable manufacturing and cost advantages where material cost and consistent supply influence adoption. Graphite held the largest share by source in 2025, supported by established processing routes. It can be exfoliated into graphene nanoplatelets or chemically oxidized into graphene oxide, which can then be reduced to reduced graphene oxide, and the resulting materials are supplied in powder and dispersion forms for composites, coatings, conductive materials, and energy storage.

held the largest share by source in 2025, supported by established processing routes. It can be exfoliated into graphene nanoplatelets or chemically oxidized into graphene oxide, which can then be reduced to reduced graphene oxide, and the resulting materials are supplied in powder and dispersion forms for composites, coatings, conductive materials, and energy storage. Asia-Pacific held the largest regional share in 2025, supported by China's extensive graphene manufacturing base, established graphite supply chain, and industrial processing capabilities, alongside advanced graphene film production in South Korea.

held the largest regional share in 2025, supported by China's extensive graphene manufacturing base, established graphite supply chain, and industrial processing capabilities, alongside advanced graphene film production in South Korea. The market is fragmented across specialized material suppliers, with competition varying by graphene type and end-use application. Suppliers compete on layer count, flake dimensions, defect density, purity, dispersion, functionalization, and production economics. Consolidation is occurring through acquisitions: in April 2026, First Graphene agreed to acquire manufacturing, intellectual property, and development assets from Ionic Industries Inc. and Imagine Intelligent Materials, expanding its graphene-based coatings capabilities.

Key Players in the Graphene Market

Leading companies in the global graphene market are focusing on graphene nanoplatelets, graphene oxide, reduced graphene oxide, CVD graphene, functionalized graphene materials, and application-specific formulations. Competition is shaped by production scalability, material purity and consistency, intellectual property, manufacturing costs, customer qualification, and the ability to integrate graphene into batteries, composites, coatings, electronics, and thermal management applications.

The report names NanoXplore Inc. (Canada), Directa Plus S.p.A. (Italy), First Graphene Limited (Australia), Haydale Graphene Industries plc (U.K.), and Graphenea S.A. (Spain) as the top five players. Other companies profiled in the report include Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. (U.K.), The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Avanzare Innovación Tecnológica, S.L. (Spain), and Global Graphene Group (U.S.).

The report also covers ACS Material LLC, Universal Matter Inc., Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd., Black Swan Graphene Inc., XG Sciences, Inc., Applied Graphene Materials, Angstron Materials, Inc., CVD Equipment Corporation, 2D Carbon (Changzhou) Technology Inc., Nanjing XFNANO Materials Tech Co., Ltd., Abalonyx AS, CealTech AS, Graphene Square Inc., Ad-Nano Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Advanced Graphene Products S.A., among others.

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Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities

Asia-Pacific held the largest regional share of the graphene market in 2025, supported by its electronics, battery, automotive, construction, and advanced-materials industries. China has an established role in graphene production and research, while Japan and South Korea offer application opportunities linked to electronics, energy storage, and functional materials, and India presents potential demand across construction materials, coatings, polymers, and industrial applications. The report adds a note of caution: regional demand should be judged on verified production capacity, commercial adoption, customer qualification, and industrial investment, not on manufacturing announcements alone.

Commercialization activity also extends beyond Asia. The European Commission's Graphene Flagship has supported collaboration across graphene production, batteries, electronics, automotive, and aerospace applications, and several of the report's top five players are based in Europe.

North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa complete the report's regional coverage.

Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global graphene market is segmented across product type, source type, form type, application type, end user type, and region:

By Product Type: Bulk Graphene Monolayer Graphene

By Source Type: Graphite Graphite Oxide Reduced Graphite Oxide Other Sources

By Form Type: Powder Ink Films & Sheets Other Forms

By Application Type: Composites Energy Harvesting & Storage (Batteries, Supercapacitors, Smart Grids, Electronics) Paints, Coatings & Inks Consumer Electronics Other Applications

By End User Type: Aerospace & Defense Electrical & Electronics Construction Composites Automotive & Transportation Other End-Use Industries

By Region: North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the size of the graphene market? A: The global graphene market is estimated at USD 970 million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 3.94 billion by 2031.

Q: What is graphene? A: Graphene is a two-dimensional carbon nanomaterial comprising a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice, offering high electrical and thermal conductivity, mechanical strength, flexibility, and a large surface area. Commercial production methods include mechanical and liquid-phase exfoliation, chemical oxidation followed by reduction, chemical vapour deposition (CVD), and epitaxial growth.

Q: What is graphene used for? A: Graphene is used where improved electrical conductivity, thermal transfer, mechanical strength, barrier properties, or surface functionality is needed. Applications include polymer composites, concrete, protective coatings, batteries and supercapacitors, lubricants, electronics, and thermal management materials.

Q: Which product type leads the graphene market? A: Bulk graphene held a leading position by product type in 2025, supported by its suitability for large-volume industrial applications, established production methods, and availability in powder and nanoplatelet forms.

Q: Which source leads the graphene market? A: Graphite held the largest share by source in 2025, supported by established processing routes and its suitability for producing multiple graphene-related materials.

Q: Which region leads the graphene market? A: Asia-Pacific held the largest regional share of the graphene market in 2025, supported by China's graphene manufacturing base and graphite supply chain, and South Korea's advanced graphene film production.

Q: Who are the top players in the graphene market? A: Leading companies in the graphene market include NanoXplore Inc. (Canada), Directa Plus S.p.A. (Italy), First Graphene Limited (Australia), Haydale Graphene Industries plc (U.K.), and Graphenea S.A. (Spain).

Q: Why has graphene been slow to commercialize? A: Graphene grades vary in layer count, flake size, defect density, purity, and surface chemistry, laboratory performance does not always carry over to finished products, and scale-up affects yield, quality, and cost. These issues lengthen customer qualification. Standards such as ISO/TS 9651:2025, published in July 2025, are beginning to provide a common classification and measurement framework.

The report's reading is that graphene's next phase depends less on discovering new properties than on delivering the same quality every time, at a cost customers can accept, in products that perform outside the lab. For suppliers, the work ahead is scaling production, proving performance in real applications, and providing the characterization data buyers need to qualify it.

Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research

Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

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