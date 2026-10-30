Solid State Relay Market worth $2.68 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Solid State Relay Market is projected to reach USD 1.85 billion in 2026 and USD 2.68 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Browse 180 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Solid State Relay Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Solid State Relay Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 1.85 billion

USD 1.85 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 2.68 billion

USD 2.68 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 6.4%

Solid State Relay Market Trends & Insights:

The growth of the solid state relay market is accelerated by the expansion of industrial automation and high-frequency power switching across enterprises. This leads to an increase in solid-state switching nodes per individual facility. As operational speed tolerances tighten and power distribution networks require arc-free reliability, traditional electromechanical relays are being replaced. Enterprise operators are adopting advanced technologies such as silicon carbide power switches, gallium nitride transistors, and integrated optical isolation architectures. This technological transition expands the overall market value. Emerging applications include electric vehicle charging systems, commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning automation, renewable energy power switching, and medical diagnostics equipment.

By current rating, the medium segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

By mounting type, the PCB segment is likely to witness a CAGR of 6.8% between 2026 and 2032.

By output voltage, the AC/DC segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR in the solid state relay market during the forecast period.

By type, the opto-coupled SSR segment is expected to account for a 75.9% market share in 2032.

By end-use application, the industrial automation segment is expected to capture the largest market share in 2032.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to record a CAGR of 7.2% in the solid state relay market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=260413598

The market is driven by the increasing demand for fast, arc-free, and maintenance-free electrical load switching across manufacturing, energy & utilities, automotive & transportation, healthcare, food processing, and commercial infrastructure applications. The rapid progress in factory automation, smart motor control architectures, power semiconductor integration, and real-time process monitoring is creating strong demand for solid-state relay infrastructure capable of supporting mission-critical, automated, and continuous operations. End users are increasingly exploring single-phase, three-phase, and modular DIN rail deployments to improve operational efficiency, protect electronic control circuits, support complex industrial environments, and enable scalable facility automation. Increasing investments in electrical distribution hardware systems such as programmable logic controllers, input/output modules, heating banks, variable frequency drives, and automated control panels are further strengthening the demand for advanced solid-state relay solutions worldwide.

Panel segment to account for the largest share of the solid state relay market in 2032.

By mounting type, the panel segment is expected to capture the largest market share in 2032 due to its ability to deliver reliable high-current switching across heavy-duty operating environments. These panel-mount switching systems can operate across industrial facilities, HVAC systems, food processing equipment, automotive manufacturing plants, and power distribution setups with effective thermal dissipation. Panel-mount solid-state relays are increasingly deployed for continuous load switching, process control, industrial heating regulation, and motor drive applications. Their structural design enables direct attachment to external heat sinks, ensuring stable operation in environments governed by strict continuous current and thermal management requirements.

AC/DC segment to record the highest CAGR in the solid state relay market from 2026 to 2032.

By output voltage, the AC/DC segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. AC/DC solid-state relays require specialized design and manufacturing considerations, such as bidirectional MOSFET configuration, back-to-back semiconductor die pairing, integrated optical isolation barriers, transient voltage clamping, and compact thermal packaging. These components form the primary functional framework for versatile load-switching solutions and directly influence switching precision, response time, long-term stability, and operational durability. The segment is witnessing strong demand as industries integrate continuous electrical switching across battery test systems, solar photovoltaic arrays, automated test equipment (ATE), railway signaling, and hybrid industrial control panels. Continuous developments in wide bandgap semiconductors, low on-resistance packaging, integrated snubber circuits, and programmable logic platform connectivity are further enhancing electrical efficiency and load-handling capabilities. As power distribution solutions transition toward flexible industrial automation, AC/DC solid-state relays are expected to remain a primary driver in overall market expansion.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=260413598

Asia Pacific to account for the largest share of the solid state relay industry in 2032.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to maintain a dominant position during the forecast period, supported by strong industrial manufacturing ecosystems, increasing investments in Industry 4.0 initiatives, and rising adoption of automation across China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, and other key regional markets. The region is witnessing rapid expansion of electronic manufacturing and automotive production hubs driven by advancements in power semiconductor technology, automated switching modules, HVAC systems, and automated process control. Growing demand for arc-free electrical switching in industrial automation, consumer electronics, energy infrastructure, healthcare, food processing, and smart building management is further supporting market expansion. Several relay manufacturers and technology vendors are actively expanding their product portfolios, improving fabrication capabilities, and strengthening commercial distribution strategies. In addition, government-led digital transformation policies, expanding semiconductor manufacturing facilities, and supportive industrial modernization initiatives are expected to further strengthen its leading position in the global market.

Major companies operating in the solid state relay companies include TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Sensata Technologies, Inc. (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Broadcom (US), Eaton (Ireland), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Rockwell Automation (US), and ABB (Switzerland).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=260413598

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Human Machine Interface Market by Offering (Basic, Advanced Panel-based, & Advanced PC-based HMI), Software (On-premises, Cloud-based), Screen Size (1-9, 9-17, More than 17 Inch), Configuration (Standalone, Embedded), Industry - Global Forecast to 2032

Manufacturing Execution System Market by Offering (Services, Software), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud, Hybrid), Industry (Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences, Automotive) - Global Forecast to 2032

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/solid-state-relay-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/core/PressReleases/solid-state-relay.asp

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solid-state-relay-market-worth-2-68-billion-by-2032---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302924895.html