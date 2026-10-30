Membrane Chromatography Market worth $0.63 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Membrane Chromatography Market is projected to reach USD 0.63 billion by 2031 from USD 0.37 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 417 market data Tables and 51 Figures spread through 343 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Membrane Chromatography Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Membrane Chromatography Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.37 billion

USD 0.37 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.63 billion

USD 0.63 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 11.3%

Membrane Chromatography Market Trends & Insights:

By region, North America accounted for the largest share of ~37.4% of the market in 2025.

By product, the capsules, cassettes, and cartridges segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% in the membrane chromatography market during the forecast period.

By technique, the ion exchange membrane chromatography segment accounted for the largest share of 58.1% of the membrane chromatography market in 2025.

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The membrane chromatography market is expected to grow steadily as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies increase investments in biologics, biosimilars, vaccines, cell & gene therapies, and other advanced therapeutic modalities. Growing production of monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, viral vectors, plasmid DNA, and mRNA is increasing demand for membrane chromatography products, including capsules, cassettes & cartridges, membrane discs & sheets, syringe filters, filter plates, spin columns, and other consumables & accessories. Rising adoption of single-use downstream processing, flow-through purification, affinity capture, and high-throughput polishing is improving process flexibility, throughput, and manufacturing efficiency. Advances in membrane materials, surface functionalization, and high-capacity affinity membranes are further enhancing selectivity, binding capacity, and purification performance. These factors are supporting adoption across pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, CROs & CDMOs, and academic & research institutes.

The market is increasingly shifting toward high-throughput, single-use, and application-specific membrane chromatography solutions that can support complex biologics and advanced therapeutic modalities. Although conventional resin-based chromatography remains widely adopted, demand is increasing for advanced membrane formats, improved ligand chemistries, higher binding capacities, and intensified flow-through and bind-elute purification approaches that can reduce processing time and improve downstream productivity. Suppliers are expanding product portfolios and developing specialized membrane chemistries to support monoclonal antibodies, viral vectors, plasmid DNA, mRNA, and other biomolecules with challenging purification requirements. At the same time, manufacturers are addressing challenges related to membrane fouling, scalability, selectivity, pressure handling, and process consistency through advanced membrane materials and optimized purification workflows. The growing outsourcing of bioprocess development and manufacturing further supports specialized membrane chromatography providers that can deliver scalable, high-throughput purification solutions with shorter turnaround times and consistent performance.

The flow-through membrane chromatography segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the membrane chromatography market during the forecast period.

The membrane chromatography market is segmented by operation mode into flow-through membrane chromatography and bind-elute membrane chromatography. During the forecast period, flow-through membrane chromatography is projected to grow faster, supported by rising demand for high-throughput impurity removal, polishing, and process intensification in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Flow-through processing enables rapid processing, lower pressure drops, reduced buffer consumption, and easier integration with single-use and continuous downstream workflows. However, bind-elute membrane chromatography remains an important operating mode because it supports selective capture and purification of target biomolecules across biologics and advanced therapy manufacturing applications.

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North America accounted for the largest regional share of the global membrane chromatography market in 2025.

The membrane chromatography market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, driven by a well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, strong biopharmaceutical R&D activity, significant biologics manufacturing capacity, and widespread adoption of advanced downstream purification technologies. The region also benefits from major membrane chromatography product providers, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, CROs & CDMOs, and research institutions. Continued development and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, viral vectors, and other advanced therapeutics, along with increasing adoption of single-use and high-throughput purification solutions, further support the region's leading market position.

Key Players

Leading players in the Membrane Chromatography companies include Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), GVS S.p.A. (Italy), i3 Membrane GmbH (Germany), Restek Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and MICROSOLV (US), among others.

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Investment & Funding Context

The membrane chromatography market is seeing increased investment as companies and research organizations focus on developing high-capacity membranes, scaling up manufacturing, advancing continuous downstream processing, and commercializing single-use purification technologies.

In June 2026, MembraneWorks, Inc. received USD 350,000 through the North Carolina Biotechnology Center's Small Business Research Loan program to develop high-capacity nonwoven membrane chromatography devices for biopharmaceutical purification. The funding supports further development and commercialization of membrane-based downstream purification technologies.

In June 2025, a North Carolina State University research team received funding under the Gates Foundation-supported Grand Challenges initiative to develop a low-cost, all-membrane chromatography process to purify the antimalarial monoclonal antibody MAM01. The project focuses on single-use membranes, membrane-coupled ligands, scalable device configurations, integration into single-use cassettes, and development of an affordable, scalable biomanufacturing platform. These developments indicate continued funding toward membrane chromatography commercialization, high-capacity membrane devices, single-use purification, process intensification, and scalable biologics manufacturing.

Revenue Shift Context

The membrane chromatography market is gradually shifting from conventional resin-based chromatography and standalone filtration toward a broader mix of single-use membrane adsorbers, high-capacity affinity membranes, flow-through purification solutions, and application-specific consumables. Traditional products such as capsules, cassettes & cartridges, syringe filters, filter plates, spin columns, and membrane discs & sheets remain important revenue pools; however, customers increasingly seek integrated downstream solutions supporting monoclonal antibodies, viral vectors, plasmid DNA, mRNA, and other advanced therapeutic modalities.

Rising demand for single-use and high-throughput purification is further increasing consumption of specialized membrane formats and functionalized chemistries. At the same time, growing outsourcing by pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies to CROs & CDMOs is expanding revenue opportunities for scalable purification platforms and related consumables. Over the forecast period, revenue growth is therefore expected to increasingly favor recurring membrane consumables, affinity membrane chromatography, advanced membrane materials, and integrated flow-through downstream processing workflows.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers & acquisitions in the membrane chromatography market are increasingly focused on expanding downstream purification capabilities, strengthening membrane and filtration portfolios, and improving access to biopharmaceutical manufacturing customers. Buyers are prioritizing technologies that complement single-use processing, membrane-based separations, and integrated upstream-to-downstream workflows.

MEMBRANE CHROMATOGRAPHY MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-SEPTEMBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company

1 Company

2 Description September 2025 Acquisition Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) Solventum Corporation - Purification & Filtration Business (US) Thermo Fisher Scientific completed the acquisition of Solventum's Purification & Filtration business for approximately USD 4.0 billion. The acquired business includes bioprocessing filtration and membrane technologies supporting upstream and downstream biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The portfolio includes Polisher ST Membrane Adsorber, a single-use anion exchange membrane chromatography solution for flow-through polishing and removal of host cell proteins, DNA, viruses, and other impurities. The acquisition strengthens Thermo Fisher's membrane-based purification and broader downstream bioprocessing capabilities.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top four players collectively account for approximately 73-77% of the global membrane chromatography market, indicating a consolidated landscape. The market comprises a mix of diversified life science companies and specialized membrane chromatography product manufacturers. Leading players include Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), i3 Membrane GmbH (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), GVS S.p.A. (Italy), Restek Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), MICROSOLV (US), among others. Their portfolio spans membrane adsorbers, capsules, cassettes & cartridges, syringe filters, filter plates, spin columns, membrane discs & sheets, and other consumables, along with ion exchange, affinity, and hydrophobic interaction membrane chromatography solutions. The coexistence of large, diversified companies and specialized membrane technology providers creates significant scope for continued competition and consolidation, particularly as companies expand single-use purification portfolios, high-capacity affinity membrane technologies, advanced membrane materials, and geographic reach.

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