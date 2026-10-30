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BE

WKN: A3CSAP | ISIN: SE0010547786 | Ticker-Symbol: 9HZ
Frankfurt
30.10.26 | 08:03
2,100 Euro
+0,48 % +0,010
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BESQAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BESQAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0802,41016:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2026 14:00 Uhr
49 Leser
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Besqab AB (publ): Besqab and Wallin Bostad forms a joint venture for new housing project at Årstafältet in Stockholm

Besqab AB (publ) ("Besqab") has formed a joint venture ("JV") with Byggnadsfirman Erik Wallin AB ("Wallin Bostad") to develop a residential project in Parkstaden at Årstafältet in southern Stockholm. The project, named "Margo," comprises approximately 110 apartments and commercial premises.

Besqab and Wallin Bostad have established a JV to develop the "Margo" residential project at Årstafältet. The project consists of approximately 110 apartments distributed across five buildings, with commercial premises on ground floors. The JV entity is owned 50 % by each company; however, since Besqab owns 60 % of Wallin Bostad, Besqab's effective stake is 80 %. Wallin will manage the project under a turnkey contract, and sales will be conducted under the Wallin Bostad brand. Production is scheduled to begin in mid-2027.

Magnus Andersson, CEO of Besqab:
"We look forward to developing the Margo residential project together with Wallin Bostad, which is part of the Besqab Group. Wallin Bostad has extensive experience in developing homes for the premium segment, and Besqab contributes with our expertise in project execution."

Read more about Margo on the Wallin Bostad website here: https://margo-arsta.se/

For more infomation, please contact:
Magnus Andersson, CEO, magnus.andersson@besqab.se, +46 8 409 415 58
Christina Durling, Head of Communication, christina.durling@besqab.se, +46 8 409 416 26

About Besqab

Besqab AB (publ) develops high-quality residential housing in sought-after locations in Greater Stockholm and Uppsala. The business also includes development of community services for external ownership or own management. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at www.besqab.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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