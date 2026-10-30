Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - The launch ceremony for the "Charming Beijing" documentary showcase was held in Athens on October 27 local time. The event was hosted by the Information Office of the Beijing Municipal People's Government and organized by Beijing Radio and Television (Beijing Time), under the guidance of the Chinese Embassy in Greece. The event featured documentary screenings, a presentation of the Beijing Culture Forum, media cooperation initiatives, and a city-center pop-up event, bringing Beijing's rich history and modern vitality to Greek audiences.







Du Yue, Deputy Director of the Publicity Department of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee; Zhang Gang, Minister-Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Greece; and Ioannis Theofanopoulos, President of the Greece-China Association, attended the event. Zhang noted that documentaries serve as an important medium for transcending language barriers and promoting mutual learning among civilizations. He welcomed more Greek visitors to Beijing. Du introduced the Beijing Culture Forum and invited Greek cultural institutions, scholars, and media representatives to participate in exchanges.







At the event, it was announced that "The Panda Adventure," a documentary produced by Beijing Radio and Television Station (BRTV), would be broadcast in Greece on the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT) and MEGA TV. Following giant pandas from birth through growth and eventual release into the wild, the documentary tells a heartwarming story of China's efforts to protect wildlife and the natural environment. Alexandros Romanos Lizardos, a veteran media professional with ERT, noted that authentic stories can transcend language barriers and bring people closer together.

The documentary showcase also marked a new step in media cooperation between China and Greece. BRTV and ERT expressed their intention to establish long-term cooperation in audiovisual content exchange. Representatives from both sides jointly unfurled a sail to officially launch the showcase. Greek runner Idomeneas Avramakis appeared in the armor of an ancient Greek hoplite, shared his experiences of running marathons in China, and invited the audience to join the pop-up event that afternoon.







That afternoon, Monastiraki Square was transformed into an open-air showcase of Beijing culture. Visitors explored cultural and creative products from Beijing, Winter Olympics souvenirs, products from time-honored Chinese brands, and smart technology innovations. Hands-on activities featuring traditional crafts, including enameling cloisonne ware, painting clay figurines, and making rubbings of auspicious motifs, drew enthusiastic participation. From giant pandas on screen to traditional crafts that visitors could experience firsthand, Beijing's stories came to life on the streets of Athens.







Media Contact

Contact: Wang Shuang

Company Name: Beijing Time Co., Ltd

Website: https://www.btime.com

Email: shangwuhezuo@btime.com

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