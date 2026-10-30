Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tiefsee-Explorer bricht Chinas Kobalt-Monopol
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.10.2026 16:42 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gastops Ltd.: Gastops and Bell Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Explore Future Collaboration Opportunities

Gastops and Bell Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Explore Future Collaboration Opportunities

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastops, a global leader in intelligent condition monitoring solutions, and Bell Textron Inc. (Bell), a leading aerospace manufacturer and provider of vertical lift aircraft, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore opportunities for future collaboration related to Bell's industrial participation activities in Canada.

Announced at the Canadian Aerospace Summit 2026, the MOU establishes a framework for discussions focused on in-service support solutions, capability expansion, and the application of advanced drivetrain health monitoring technologies for current and future Bell aircraft programs.

"Gastops has a long history of developing technologies that help operators better understand the condition and performance of mission-critical equipment," said Shaun Horning, President & CEO of Gastops. "We are pleased to explore opportunities with Bell that leverage our combined expertise and support the long-term success of aerospace programs and operators. This collaboration also creates an opportunity to further showcase the advanced technologies and engineering expertise being developed and supported here in Canada."

"We look forward to exploring opportunities with Gastops that support Bell programs, strengthen our Canadian industrial participation, and create long-term value for customers and operators," said Jeffrey Schloesser, Senior Vice President, Strategic Pursuits at Bell. "This collaboration will support efforts to deliver aircraft that meet the sustainability and readiness needs of our customers."

The agreement builds upon the complementary capabilities of both organizations. Bell brings over 90 years of aerospace leadership and aircraft manufacturing expertise, while Gastops has more than 45 years of experience in condition monitoring, diagnostics, prognostics, and equipment health intelligence.

"Innovation happens when organizations combine expertise to solve complex operational challenges," said Daniel Obedi, Vice President, Aerospace Platforms at Gastops. "This MOU creates an opportunity to explore how advanced health monitoring technologies can contribute to aircraft availability, reliability, and long-term sustainment for current and future platforms."

About Gastops

Gastops is the world's leading provider of intelligent condition monitoring solutions used in Aerospace, Defence, and Energy applications to optimize the availability, performance, and safety of critical assets. We offer peace of mind to our customers with innovative online monitoring sensors, at-line analysis, complex modeling and simulation, world-class laboratory testing, engineering, design, and MRO services that predict performance to enable proactive operating decisions. We have been providing powerful insights into the condition of critical equipment since 1979. Gastops is the intelligence inside what moves you.

www.gastops.com

About Bell

Bell is a leading aerospace manufacturer and provider of vertical lift aircraft for military, commercial, public safety, and industrial customers around the world. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Bell designs, manufactures, and supports advanced aircraft solutions that help customers operate safely, efficiently, and reliably across a wide range of missions.

www.bellflight.com

Media Contact: media@gastops.com, +1 (613) 744-3530, www.gastops.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gastops-and-bell-sign-memorandum-of-understanding-to-explore-future-collaboration-opportunities-302925011.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.