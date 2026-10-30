Gastops Ltd.: Gastops and Bell Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Explore Future Collaboration Opportunities

Gastops and Bell Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Explore Future Collaboration Opportunities

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastops, a global leader in intelligent condition monitoring solutions, and Bell Textron Inc. (Bell), a leading aerospace manufacturer and provider of vertical lift aircraft, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore opportunities for future collaboration related to Bell's industrial participation activities in Canada.

Announced at the Canadian Aerospace Summit 2026, the MOU establishes a framework for discussions focused on in-service support solutions, capability expansion, and the application of advanced drivetrain health monitoring technologies for current and future Bell aircraft programs.

"Gastops has a long history of developing technologies that help operators better understand the condition and performance of mission-critical equipment," said Shaun Horning, President & CEO of Gastops. "We are pleased to explore opportunities with Bell that leverage our combined expertise and support the long-term success of aerospace programs and operators. This collaboration also creates an opportunity to further showcase the advanced technologies and engineering expertise being developed and supported here in Canada."

"We look forward to exploring opportunities with Gastops that support Bell programs, strengthen our Canadian industrial participation, and create long-term value for customers and operators," said Jeffrey Schloesser, Senior Vice President, Strategic Pursuits at Bell. "This collaboration will support efforts to deliver aircraft that meet the sustainability and readiness needs of our customers."

The agreement builds upon the complementary capabilities of both organizations. Bell brings over 90 years of aerospace leadership and aircraft manufacturing expertise, while Gastops has more than 45 years of experience in condition monitoring, diagnostics, prognostics, and equipment health intelligence.

"Innovation happens when organizations combine expertise to solve complex operational challenges," said Daniel Obedi, Vice President, Aerospace Platforms at Gastops. "This MOU creates an opportunity to explore how advanced health monitoring technologies can contribute to aircraft availability, reliability, and long-term sustainment for current and future platforms."

About Gastops

Gastops is the world's leading provider of intelligent condition monitoring solutions used in Aerospace, Defence, and Energy applications to optimize the availability, performance, and safety of critical assets. We offer peace of mind to our customers with innovative online monitoring sensors, at-line analysis, complex modeling and simulation, world-class laboratory testing, engineering, design, and MRO services that predict performance to enable proactive operating decisions. We have been providing powerful insights into the condition of critical equipment since 1979. Gastops is the intelligence inside what moves you.

www.gastops.com

About Bell

Bell is a leading aerospace manufacturer and provider of vertical lift aircraft for military, commercial, public safety, and industrial customers around the world. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Bell designs, manufactures, and supports advanced aircraft solutions that help customers operate safely, efficiently, and reliably across a wide range of missions.

www.bellflight.com

Media Contact: media@gastops.com, +1 (613) 744-3530, www.gastops.com

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