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PR Newswire
30.10.2026 16:54 Uhr
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GlobeMed Group Hosts Regional Executive Seminar and UAE Insurance Leaders' Reception in Dubai

GlobeMed Group Hosts Regional Executive Seminar and UAE Insurance Leaders' Reception in Dubai

Marking the Launch of GlobeMed Gulf, the Reentry of GlobeMed Syria, and the Group's 35th Anniversary

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobeMed Group, the leading healthcare benefits management group in the MENA region, hosted a reception bringing together more than 300 senior executives from the UAE insurance and healthcare sectors, including insurers, brokers, reinsurance brokers and healthcare providers, alongside GlobeMed executives from across the region. Held under the auspices of H.E. Mr. Michel Pharaon, Chairman of GlobeMed Group, Vice Chairman Mr. Roger Nasnas, and Board Members, the event celebrated the launch of GlobeMed Gulf, the reentry of GlobeMed Syria, and the Group's 35th anniversary.

The reception also marked the announcement of service contracts with leading UAE insurance companies, reaffirming GlobeMed's commitment to advancing healthcare benefits management through local partnerships, regional expertise and continued innovation.

"For 35 years, GlobeMed has served as a trusted TPA, exercising fair and balanced judgment among stakeholders in the medical insurance industry," said H.E. Mr. Michel Pharaon. "Guided by our founding values of fairness, sound judgment, transparency and confidentiality, we combine the efficiency and expertise of dedicated teams with continuously evolving technology. Today, we are a pan-Arab group operating to international standards of compliance and corporate governance."

H.E Mr. Pharaon added "It was only natural to boost our presence in the UAE, in view of its importance in the regional medical insurance market, its robust judicial system, and its remarkable success as an international business hub."

Delivering GlobeMed Gulf's vision, Mrs. Nada Majdalani, CEO of GlobeMed Gulf, said: "As an independent player with a presence across the Gulf and MENA, our ambition is to shape the future of healthcare through trusted partnerships, innovation, and transparency, creating lasting value for insurers, healthcare providers, and members alike."

A pioneer of the third-party administration (TPA) model in the region, GlobeMed brings 35 years of healthcare management experience across 12 markets, processing more than US$3 billion in claims' worth annually. Over the past year, the Group has reclaimed its operations in Syria, with a network of 4,300 healthcare providers, and launched GlobeMed Gulf's operations in the UAE, further strengthening its regional presence.

Within its first year of operations, GlobeMed Gulf has completed integration with its healthcare provider network across the UAE, signed agreements with insurance clients and began delivering services to local and international clients. The company draws on the Group's extensive experience, established partnerships and substantial investment in research, technology, and systems development, while benefiting from its regional and international reach through Globe Assist.

Connecting members to more than 24,000 healthcare providers across GlobeMed's markets and over 120,000 providers worldwide, Globe Assist complements the UAE operation's local capabilities with cross-border healthcare access and assistance services.

Ahead of the reception, GlobeMed held its Regional Executive Seminar, bringing together senior executives from across its operations, focusing on sustainable growth and operational best practices resilience through geopolitical challenges and stringent regulatory requirements.

A central focus of the seminar was the gradual rollout of the next-generation GENIX platform, marking a further step in GlobeMed's digital transformation, alongside a comprehensive strategy to embed artificial intelligence across core systems, services and workforce practices, supported by a dedicated AI transformation department.

The Dubai gathering underscored GlobeMed Gulf's role within a regional group managing the coverage of more than 27 million persons, and its commitment to translating that scale and experience into strong local partnerships, operational excellence and continued innovation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/globemed-group-hosts-regional-executive-seminar-and-uae-insurance-leaders-reception-in-dubai-302925096.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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