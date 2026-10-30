Epomaker Inc.: Epomaker EM3: Lightweight Gaming Performance with Carbon-Fiber Composite and Magnetic Charging

Epomaker introduces the EM3, a lightweight gaming mouse featuring a carbon-fiber composite construction, precision tracking, customizable controls, and a magnetic RGB charging dock.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2026 / Built around the community's expectations for precise control, tactile quality, and convenient charging, the EM3 gaming mouse combines a lightweight body weighing about 56g, a PAW3315 sensor, and up to a 1000Hz polling rate with carbon-fiber-reinforced materials, flexible connectivity, and a magnetic charging dock. These elements bring gaming performance, refined feel, and everyday convenience into a single product.

Precision Tracking and Customization

The gaming mouse is powered by the PAW3315 sensor, supporting up to 16000 DPI for precise, consistent tracking. Polling rates of up to 1000Hz are available in both wired and 2.4GHz wireless modes, with four selectable levels available through the driver, giving the EM3 the responsiveness expected from a performance-focused gaming mouse. Further customization is available through the web-based Epomaker Hub and Epomaker Driver 3.0, where users can adjust functions including the Fire Key, button debounce, motion correction, and button response. For quick sensitivity changes, the physical DPI button also provides six DPI levels without the need to open the software.

Carbon-Fiber Composite, Shaped for Control

The EM3 uses a carbon-fiber and ABS composite for its top shell and buttons, giving the mouse a solid, refined feel while keeping the overall construction lightweight. The conductive composite shell can be detected by capacitive touchscreens, enabling basic touch interactions such as swiping.

At approximately 56g, the EM3 is designed for quick, controlled movement. Its medium-sized body suits small to medium hands and claw-grip users, while a fine spray coating helps maintain a dry, tactile feel during extended use. The material, weight, and surface treatment create a balanced, controlled feel in hand.

A Magnetic Dock for Charging and Storage

This mouse charges via direct contact when placed on its magnetic dock after use. The dock also serves as part of the EM3's visual identity, featuring an integrated RGB base and a dedicated button for lighting control without requiring software. Available in matching colors with the mouse, the dock combines charging, storage, and desktop presentation in one compact design.

Tri-Mode Connection for Changing Setups

The EM3 supports wired, 2.4GHz wireless, and Bluetooth connection modes, allowing it to work seamlessly across a wide range of modern devices. It is compatible with both Windows and macOS, offering added flexibility across different systems. A 600mAh battery provides extended battery life for reliable wireless use throughout the day.

It is available in black, silver, and pink. Each version carries the same performance foundation while offering a distinct visual character for different setups.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker EM3 is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. The mouse is available for just $35.99 on the official website.

For more information, please visit

Epomaker Official Website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress Store

Contact us

agnes@epomaker.com

About us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. We are dedicated to creating mechanical keyboards that deliver distinctive sound experiences, thoughtful customization, and exceptional performance for users around the world. Our team is composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

The Epomaker EM3 Press Release 2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/epomaker-em3-lightweight-gaming-performance-with-carbon-fiber-com-1242435