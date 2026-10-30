Si-Ware Systems Welcomes Industry Leaders to Accelerate Spectral Sensing Adoption Across New Markets

Industry experts join Si-Ware Systems, bringing additional technical and commercial expertise in advanced sensing, application development and market growth

Dr. Ingmar Bruder joins Si-Ware Systems alongside Dr. Celal Mohan Ögün and Dr Stefan Metz

The incoming team brings 60+ years of combined technical and commercial experience in advanced sensing

Additional expertise will support growth across established sensing applications and emerging opportunities in Physical AI

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2026 / Si-Ware Systems, a global deep-tech innovation company specializing in integrated sensing technologies, today announced that Dr. Ingmar Bruder has joined the company alongside Dr. Celal Mohan Ögün and Dr.Stefan Metz. Together, the incoming team brings more than 60 years of combined industry experience across advanced sensing, miniaturized spectroscopy, application development, technology commercialization and international market growth.

Bruder founded and served as CEO of trinamiX GmbH, a BASF company specializing in biometric imaging and Near-Infrared (NIR) spectroscopy. Ögün previously led Consumer Spectroscopy Development at trinamiX, including miniaturized spectroscopy and biomarker-sensing technologies, while Metz led the company's Consumer Electronics business in Asia after previously heading its Imaging business.

"For more than 20 years, we have been building our spectral sensing technologies and applying them to real-world needs. We see even greater opportunities ahead," said Mostafa Medhat, Chief Commercial Officer of Si-Ware Systems."Ingmar brings extensive leadership experience in advancing sensing technologies and bringing them to market, complemented by Celal's technical expertise and Stefan's commercial experience. We are excited to welcome them as we expand the reach of our technology and explore where it can create value for more customers and applications."

The team's combined experience will strengthen Si-Ware's ability to identify new applications, develop customer and partner relationships, understand product requirements and support opportunities from technical evaluation through integration and commercial deployment.

Si-Ware's capabilities span Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS), optics, embedded systems, software and model-building tools. Its portfolio includes miniaturized NIR sensors and Mid-Infrared (MIR) sensing platforms that can enable material and gas analysis across instruments, devices, industrial systems, automation, mobility and intelligent machines.

The team expansion will support Si-Ware's established sensing activities as well as its growing Physical AI strategy. This includes enabling robots and intelligent machines to perceive material composition, condition and chemical presence through spectral sensing and application-specific models.

The announcement follows the opening of Si-Ware's U.S. headquarters and Physical AI Innovation Center in Austin and the appointment of Dr. Luis Sentis as Scientific Advisor.

About Si-Ware Systems

Si-Ware Systems is a global deep-tech innovation company delivering ready-to-deploy products and custom-developed solutions that bridge the physical and digital worlds. The company offers integrated sensing technologies spanning sensors, devices, software and system-level intelligence across material sensing, inertial sensing, sensor fusion and sensing control.

For more information, visit www.si-ware.com or contact press@si-ware.com.

SOURCE: Si-Ware Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/si-ware-systems-welcomes-industry-leaders-to-accelerate-spectral-sensing-adoptio-1244357