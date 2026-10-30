First Solar has announced financial results for the third quarter of 2026, reporting $1.23 billion in net sales, a 58% gross margin and $571 million in net income. While net sales declined 23% year over year due to lower volumes of modules sold to third parties, the company's gross margin was roughly 20 percentage points higher than the same figure for the third quarter of 2025, and net income rose 25% year over year. The company also authorized a new $500 million stock buyback. Due to the slowdown in sales, the company reduced its full-year volume sold forecast to between 16.0 GW and 17.0 GW ...

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