Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - Golden Rapture Mining Corporation (CSE: GLDR) is pleased to announce that it has launched a financing for gross proceeds of $700,000.

The offering will consist of non-flow-through (NFT) units and flow-through (FT) units, with pricing and breakdown as follows:

14,000,000 NFT Units. Each unit consists of a $0.025 common share with a full common share purchase warrant. Each whole common share purchase warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a period of 3 years from closing; and

11,666,666 FT Units. Each unit consists of a $0.03 flow-through share with a full common share purchase warrant. Each whole common share purchase warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a period of 3 years from closing.

The Private Placement may close in tranches and is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including approval by the CSE. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company may also pay finder fees to eligible finders at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Any participation by insiders in the Private Placement will constitute a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that participation in the Private Placement by insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement to advance exploration and development activities at its Phillips Township and Swell Bay projects in NW Ontario, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Richard Rivet said, "We are proud to have assembled a strong portfolio of six gold projects comprised of a total of 24 historical underexplored mine shafts, which are also located near gold producers. Having access to our own small portable hydraulic drill is also a game-changer, giving us the luxury to explore our now drill-ready properties. We're excited to explore our highly promising properties in what continues to be a very favourable market environment for gold explorers."

About Golden Rapture Mining

Golden Rapture Mining Corporation is a Canadian exploration-stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of high-potential mineral properties in Ontario. The Company's portfolio of properties includes the Phillips Township, Swell Bay, Bully Boy, South of Goliath, Northern Queen and the Hutchison Mine. The Company's exploration strategy is focused on applying modern exploration techniques to historically known gold systems in established mining jurisdictions with existing infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's exploration plans, proposed exploration activities, potential mineralization, the identification of exploration targets, the potential continuity or extent of mineralized structures, future drilling and the Company's expectations regarding its properties. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions, including assumptions regarding the availability of financing, equipment and personnel, the receipt of necessary permits and approvals, the accuracy of historical information, the Company's ability to complete planned exploration activities and the interpretation of exploration results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321817