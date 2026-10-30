Lamor Corporation Oyj: Ramp-up continues at Lamor's Kilpilahti plant

Lamor Corporation Plc | Press Release | October 30, 2026 at 17:10:00 EET

The ramp-up of Lamor's Kilpilahti circular oil plant has resumed, and the plant has been producing circular oil since the afternoon of 29 October. The ramp-up is progressing in stages, with the next steps focusing on ensuring consistent product quality and verifying sustained operation.

The plant produced circular oil for the first time on Monday, 19 October. A minor fire occurred during commissioning that day, and the process was shut down. An inspection found that the fire had been caused by a minor gas leak, which has been addressed.

"We have been producing circular oil steadily since restarting the plant. We are continuing to optimise the process for more controlled and consistent production, with a focus on oil quality," says Johan Grön, CEO of Lamor Recycling Oy.

This also marks a milestone in Finnish industrial history: Lamor's Kilpilahti circular oil plant is Finland's first industrial-scale chemical recycling plant for plastics.

Circular oil from sorted plastic waste

Producing circular oil for the first time demonstrated that plastic waste can be converted into circular oil at the Kilpilahti plant.

"Producing circular oil, achieving longer uninterrupted runs and reaching commercial production are separate stages, and the plant is still in the commissioning phase," Grön notes.

The start of oil production provides practical evidence of the process's ability to produce circular oil and supports progress towards commercial production.

At Kilpilahti, sorted plastic waste is processed using pyrolysis. In this process, heat breaks down the plastic, and oil is produced from the resulting compounds. The circular oil is then further refined into feedstock for the production of new plastics.

The plant's first production line has a design capacity of approximately 6,000 tonnes of circular oil per year.

Further information:

Johan Grön, CEO, Lamor Recycling Ltd

johan.gron@lamor.com

+358 40 546 4186

Lamor in brief

Lamor is one of the world's leading providers of environmental solutions. For more than 40 years, the company has helped its customers prepare for environmental damage, respond to it and restore damaged environments on land and at sea.

Lamor provides technologies, services and tailored turnkey solutions for environmental protection, soil remediation and restoration, and material recycling. Its expertise ranges from oil spill response to waste and water treatment, remediation of contaminated soil and chemical recycling of plastics.

Lamor combines the expertise of its own specialists with the execution capability of local partners and its global network. This enables the company to carry out large-scale, rapidly mobilised operations around the world.

Lamor has approximately 550 employees in more than 20 countries. In 2025, the company's revenue was EUR 90.2 million. Lamor's share is listed on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the trading code LAMOR.

More information: www.lamor.com

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LR Startup

Fresh Circular Oil From Kilpilahti