LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2026 / Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., has published a Triangle Mints strain guide comparing the broader Triangle Mints line with its #23 phenotype, commonly known as Wedding Cake, while bringing together source-attributed lineage information and historical laboratory records reported under the Triangle Mints name.

The guide attributes the Triangle Kush × Animal Mints cross to Seed Junky Genetics. Some strain databases use Wedding Cake and Triangle Mints interchangeably, while the guide distinguishes Wedding Cake as the #23 phenotype of the broader Triangle Mints line.

Leafly and AllBud list Triangle Mints as approximately 70% sativa, but those database classifications should not be treated as genetic verification of any current product.

Triangle Mints and the Wedding Cake Phenotype

The relationship between Triangle Mints and Wedding Cake is an important part of the strain's naming history.

The guide presents Triangle Mints as the broader strain line and Wedding Cake as the #23 phenotype associated with that line, while acknowledging that some databases and product listings may use the names interchangeably.

That distinction does not establish the genetics of any individual flower package currently sold under either name.

Historical Lab Results Reported Under the Triangle Mints Name

The Triangle Mints lab test summary compiles 234 historical, name-matched state laboratory tests of flower reported under the Triangle Mints name.

Across those records:

Median total THC: 23.19%

23.19% Middle 50% of results: 20.00%-25.75%

20.00%-25.75% CBD: none of the 72 tests reporting CBD reached 1%

These records are historical observations. They are not measurements of a current lot and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of the cannabinoid content, potency or genetics of any present Triangle Mints or Wedding Cake product.

Terpene and Flavor Records

Among historical tests that reported the relevant compounds, the listed median terpene values include:

ß-caryophyllene: 0.87%

0.87% Limonene: 0.52%

0.52% a-humulene: 0.40%

Separately, Leafly lists mint, ammonia and menthol among its flavor descriptions, while AllBud lists herbal, menthol and sweet notes.

These sensory descriptions reflect source and user reports. They do not establish the flavor of an individual product, and the historical terpene measurements do not prove the source of any reported taste or aroma.

For readers comparing cannabis strain information and related product listings in Germany, the weed.de strain finder provides an additional searchable resource for researching strain names and cannabis products.

Keeping Lineage Records and Historical Data Separate

By placing source-attributed parentage accounts beside a historical laboratory sample, the guide is intended to help readers distinguish the broader Triangle Mints line from the Wedding Cake phenotype.

The guide does not verify that a flower package labeled Triangle Mints or Wedding Cake originated from a particular breeder, nor does it establish that a current product carries the historical laboratory values summarized in the dataset.

The full Triangle Mints strain guide is available at:

https://trianglemints.com/

Historical lab-data summary:

https://trianglemints.com/potency/

About Official Cannabis

Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., is an independent network of 50 numbered cannabis strain stamps, each linking to its own strain guide with sources shown on the pages. The network presents source-attributed strain descriptions and historical laboratory data for readers to compare.

Media Contact

Real Tested Inc.

Babu Kipkorir

Email: info@trianglemints.com

Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Website: trianglemints.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.