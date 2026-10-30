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WKN: A0CA0G | ISIN: NL0000009165 | Ticker-Symbol: HNK1
Tradegate
30.10.26 | 18:35
79,28 Euro
+2,11 % +1,64
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
Niederlande 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HEINEKEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEINEKEN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,1479,3018:37
79,1679,2418:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2026 18:22 Uhr
108 Leser
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HEINEKEN NV: Heineken N.V. successfully places €1.0 billion of Notes

Heineken N.V. successfully places €1.0 billion of Notes

Amsterdam, 30 October 2026 - Heineken N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIA; OTCQX: HEINY) announced that it has successfully placed €1.0 billion of Notes across two tranches today.

• €500 million 3-year Notes with a coupon of 3.750%, and

• €500 million 7-year Notes with a coupon of 4.125%.

The Notes will be issued under the Company's Euro Medium Term Note Programme and will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The proceeds from the Notes issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including debt repayments. The maturity dates of the Notes are 10 November 2029 and 10 November 2033 respectively.

Goldman Sachs, ING, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, Santander, and Société Générale acted as active book runners.

Enquiries

Media Investors
Christiaan Prins Tristan van Strien
Director of Global Communication Global Director of Investor Relations
Marlous den Bieman Lennart Scholtus / Isabelle van Rongen
Head of Media Investor Relations Managers
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239355 Tel: +31-20-5239590

Regulatory information
This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligations as set out in Article 5(1)(b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Editorial information:
HEINEKEN is the world's pioneering beer company. We are the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken brand, we have a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 87,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution, and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants, and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website, and follow us on LinkedInand Instagram.

Attachment

  • Heineken N.V. successfully issues €1.0 billion of Notes

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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