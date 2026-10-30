Hozpitality Group: Hozpitality Launches Stories, Bringing a New Dimension to Global Hospitality Networking

Hozpitality Launches Stories, Bringing a New Dimension to Global Hospitality Networking

New 48-hour Stories feature enables hospitality professionals and businesses to share updates, showcase achievements, and expand their visibility beyond their existing followers.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality.com, a global hospitality networking, recruitment, and industry engagement platform connecting more than 1.3 million registered members, has announced the launch of Hozpitality Stories, a new social networking feature designed to help hospitality professionals and businesses share their experiences, celebrate achievements, and connect with a wider industry audience.

Inspired by the popularity of Stories on social media platforms, Hozpitality Stories introduces a hospitality-focused approach to professional content sharing, offering expanded discovery opportunities and a longer visibility window.

Unlike conventional Stories that typically disappear after 24 hours, Hozpitality Stories remain active for 48 hours, allowing members more time to discover and engage with professional updates.

Breaking Beyond Traditional Follower Networks

One of the distinguishing features of Hozpitality Stories is its approach to content visibility.

While Stories on many social networking platforms primarily reach existing followers, Hozpitality Stories are designed to encourage discovery across the hospitality community.

Members can share Stories that are visible to their followers worldwide, regardless of geographic location. Their Stories can also be discovered by other Hozpitality members within their country, even when those members are not following them.

Additionally, when members engage with a Story, the platform's discovery mechanism can introduce that content to their own international follower networks, creating opportunities for broader visibility.

This interconnected approach allows professional content to travel beyond immediate connections and potentially reach hospitality audiences across multiple countries.

A Platform Where Every Hospitality Professional Has a Story

From hotel general managers and executive chefs to front-office associates, housekeeping professionals, hospitality students, recruiters, and suppliers, the new feature is designed to give everyone an opportunity to share their professional journey.

Members can use Hozpitality Stories to:

Celebrate professional achievements: Share promotions, awards, milestones, and career accomplishments.

Share promotions, awards, milestones, and career accomplishments. Recognize hospitality teams: Highlight employee achievements, team celebrations, and exceptional service moments.

Highlight employee achievements, team celebrations, and exceptional service moments. Showcase hotels and restaurants: Share property updates, culinary creations, new openings, and guest experiences.

Share property updates, culinary creations, new openings, and guest experiences. Promote business activities: Highlight company announcements, events, products, services, and industry initiatives.

Highlight company announcements, events, products, services, and industry initiatives. Build professional visibility: Share everyday experiences and connect with hospitality professionals beyond existing networks.

The feature is available to Hozpitality members, supporting the company's objective of making professional networking and industry engagement more accessible.

Bringing the Global Hospitality Community Closer Together

Speaking about the launch, Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO of Hozpitality Group, said:

"Hospitality is an industry built around people, experiences, and relationships. Every day, millions of hospitality professionals create memorable experiences, achieve milestones, and contribute to the success of their organizations. Yet many of these stories remain within their immediate circles.

"With Hozpitality Stories, we want to give hospitality professionals an opportunity to share those moments with a much wider industry audience.

"Whether you are a hotel general manager celebrating your team's success, a chef showcasing a new creation, a student beginning your hospitality journey, or a supplier introducing an innovative product, your story deserves to be seen.

"Our vision is to create a global hospitality community where professional connections are not limited by geography or existing follower networks. A simple Story could lead to a new professional connection, a business opportunity, or an inspiring conversation."

Supporting a More Connected Hospitality Ecosystem

The introduction of Stories represents another step in Hozpitality's ongoing development as a dedicated digital ecosystem for the hospitality industry.

Originally established in 2008 as a hospitality recruitment platform, Hozpitality has evolved into an international professional networking and business engagement community.

Today, the platform brings together more than 1.3 million registered members, offering hospitality recruitment, professional networking, industry news, supplier connections, events, recognition programs, and business opportunities.

With an established presence in the United States, the Middle East, and India, Hozpitality continues to develop digital solutions that connect hospitality professionals, employers, and businesses across international markets.

The new Stories feature complements the platform's existing professional timeline, articles, job listings, events, and networking capabilities by introducing a more immediate and visual way for members to communicate.

Encouraging Everyday Professional Engagement

Hozpitality believes that professional networking should extend beyond job searches, formal introductions, and business transactions.

The hospitality industry is driven by everyday interactions, teamwork, creativity, and shared experiences.

Through Stories, members can highlight moments that may not necessarily require a full article or professional announcement but are still valuable to their industry peers.

For hospitality businesses, the feature also provides an additional channel to showcase their teams, company culture, achievements, and activities to a relevant professional audience.

By encouraging regular participation and content discovery, Hozpitality aims to strengthen engagement across its international membership community.

Your Story. Your Industry. Your World.

The launch is accompanied by the campaign "Your Story. Your Industry. Your World.", encouraging hospitality professionals everywhere to share their experiences and become more visible within the industry.

Hozpitality Stories are now available on the platform.

Members can log in to their accounts and begin sharing Stories immediately.

To explore Hozpitality Stories, visit www.hozpitality.com.

About Hozpitality Group

Founded in 2008, Hozpitality Group is a global hospitality-focused digital networking, recruitment, media, and industry engagement organization.

Through its flagship platform, Hozpitality.com, the company connects more than 1.3 million registered hospitality professionals and businesses worldwide, providing opportunities for recruitment, networking, professional development, industry recognition, supplier connections, and business growth.

Hozpitality Group also organizes hospitality industry awards, leadership forums, professional powerlists, and networking initiatives that recognize excellence and strengthen connections across the global hospitality sector.

With operations spanning the United States, the Middle East, and India, Hozpitality continues to expand its international hospitality community through technology, partnerships, and industry engagement.

Website: www.hozpitality.com

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