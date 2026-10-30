Solera National Bancorp, Inc.: Solera National Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q3 2026 pre-tax, pre-provision, and pre-treasury income was $7.6 million.
Net income loss of ($8.9) million ($2.07) per share.
LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2026 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCID:SLRK) ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026. See highlights below.
3Q26 Financial Highlights
- Pre-tax pre-provision pre-treasury income of $7.6 million, a $2.1 million or 38% increase from Q3 2025.
- Total interest income of $22.2 million, a $5.0 million increase, or a 34% increase from Q3 2025.
- Total net interest income of $12.4 million, a $2.2 million increase or 22% from Q3 2025.
- Solera has reclassified some of its treasury trading securities from 'available-for-sale' (held in capital AOCI) to 'trading' (taken directly to income) during 2026. Our core earnings have remained strong.
About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.
Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive, and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.
This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Contacts: Jay Hansen, CFO (303) 209-8600
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|(unaudited)
($000s)
|9/30/2026
|6/30/2026
|3/31/2026
|12/31/2025
|9/30/2025
ASSETS
|Revised
|Revised
Cash and due from banks
|$
|1,586
|$
|1,358
|$
|2,059
|$
|2,280
|$
|1,378
Federal funds sold
|4,000
|-
|-
|-
|23,900
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|1,792
|1,498
|1,694
|1,706
|1,872
Investment securities, available-for-sale
|524,791
|586,869
|624,921
|650,464
|324,376
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost
|10,919
|8,413
|14,069
|16,144
|3,171
Traditional loans, gross
|945,691
|899,753
|916,277
|829,057
|764,433
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(14,491
|)
|(13,592
|)
|(13,178
|)
|(12,225
|)
|(11,218
|)
Net traditional loans
|931,200
|886,161
|903,099
|816,832
|753,215
Premises and equipment, net
|38,133
|34,347
|35,227
|36,469
|36,911
Accrued interest receivable
|11,283
|15,127
|11,249
|12,609
|8,148
OREO
|998
|998
|998
Bank-owned life insurance
|5,355
|5,321
|5,288
|5,256
|5,223
Other assets
|24,371
|14,047
|13,162
|11,094
|11,032
TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,554,428
|$
|1,554,139
|$
|1,611,766
|$
|1,552,854
|$
|1,169,226
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|443,777
|$
|439,080
|$
|443,661
|$
|471,977
|$
|452,965
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|130,210
|89,791
|93,520
|97,338
|88,048
Savings and money market deposits
|260,127
|150,861
|127,259
|134,847
|121,868
Time deposits
|427,689
|612,089
|569,484
|421,479
|358,976
Total deposits
|1,261,803
|1,291,821
|1,233,924
|1,125,641
|1,021,857
Accrued interest payable
|1,837
|2,255
|2,282
|1,531
|1,587
Short-term borrowings
|158,049
|98,939
|223,414
|278,525
|-
Long-term FHLB borrowings
|34,000
|34,000
|34,000
|34,000
|34,000
Accounts payable and other liabilities
|12,634
|7,090
|8,892
|6,267
|6,392
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,468,323
|1,434,105
|1,502,512
|1,445,964
|1,063,836
Common stock
|43
|43
|43
|43
|43
Additional paid-in capital
|38,788
|38,778
|38,763
|38,748
|38,793
Retained earnings
|95,373
|104,283
|98,188
|95,461
|89,549
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain
|(48,099
|)
|(23,070
|)
|(27,740
|)
|(27,362
|)
|(22,995
|)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|86,105
|120,034
|109,254
|106,890
|105,390
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|1,554,428
|$
|1,554,139
|$
|1,611,766
|$
|1,552,854
|$
|1,169,226
SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
($000s, except per share data)
|9/30/2026
|6/30/2026
|3/31/2026
|12/31/2025
|9/30/2025
Interest and dividend income
|Revised
|Revised
Interest and fees on traditional loans
|$
|15,144
|$
|15,251
|$
|14,473
|$
|13,632
|$
|12,802
Investment securities
|6,878
|8,282
|7,215
|5,515
|4,275
Dividends on bank stocks
|200
|261
|239
|194
|91
Other
|13
|17
|18
|28
|26
Total interest income
|$
|22,235
|$
|23,811
|$
|21,945
|$
|19,369
|$
|17,194
Interest expense
Deposits
|8,158
|9,008
|7,631
|6,867
|6,463
FHLB & Fed borrowings
|1,698
|2,003
|1,869
|1,588
|550
Total interest expense
|9,856
|11,011
|9,500
|8,455
|7,013
Net interest income
|12,379
|12,800
|12,445
|10,914
|10,181
Provision for loan and lease losses
|1,901
|605
|1,008
|1,010
|6
Net interest income after
provision for loan and lease losses
|10,478
|12,195
|11,437
|9,904
|10,175
Noninterest income
Customer service and other fees
|227
|251
|279
|262
|284
Other income
|574
|506
|1,128
|310
|711
Gain on sale of securities
|(17,651
|)
|1,633
|(1,492
|)
|3,297
|2,986
Total noninterest income
|(16,850
|)
|2,390
|(85
|)
|3,869
|3,981
Noninterest expense
Employee compensation and benefits
|3,118
|2,966
|2,956
|2,560
|2,838
Occupancy
|564
|520
|496
|550
|538
Professional fees
|335
|905
|2,299
|1,137
|677
Other general and administrative
|1,604
|1,850
|1,634
|1,560
|1,629
Total noninterest expense
|5,621
|6,241
|7,385
|5,807
|5,682
Net Income Before Taxes
|$
|(11,993
|)
|$
|8,344
|$
|3,967
|$
|7,966
|$
|8,474
Income Tax Expense
|(3,083
|)
|2,250
|1,239
|2,054
|1,934
Net Income
|$
|(8,910
|)
|$
|6,094
|$
|2,728
|$
|5,912
|$
|6,540
Income Per Share
|$
|(2.07
|)
|$
|1.42
|$
|0.63
|$
|1.37
|$
|1.52
Tangible Book Value Per Share
|$
|20.02
|$
|27.92
|$
|25.41
|$
|24.86
|$
|24.51
WA Shares outstanding
|4,299,953
|4,299,953
|4,299,953
|4,299,953
|4,299,953
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision, Pre-Treasury Income
|$
|7,559
|$
|7,316
|$
|6,467
|$
|5,679
|$
|5,494
Net Interest Margin
|3.43
|%
|3.30
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.70
|%
Cost of Funds
|2.73
|%
|2.84
|%
|2.72
|%
|2.72
|%
|2.54
|%
Efficiency Ratio
|42.65
|%
|46.04
|%
|53.31
|%
|50.56
|%
|50.84
|%
Return on Average Assets
|(2.29
|)%
|1.54
|%
|0.69
|%
|1.74
|%
|2.17
|%
Return on Average Equity
|(34.58
|)%
|21.26
|%
|10.10
|%
|22.28
|%
|26.46
|%
Leverage Ratio
|8.6
|%
|9.2
|%
|8.5
|%
|8.6
|%
|11.0
|%
Asset Quality:
Non-performing loans to gross loans
|0.48
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.59
|%
Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.36
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.39
|%
Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans
|1.53
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.47
|%
|1.47
|%
* Not meaningful due to the insignificant amount of non-performing loans.
Criticized loans/assets:
Special mention
|$
|17,595
|$
|12,775
|$
|12,499
|$
|18,986
|$
|19,306
Substandard: Accruing
|12,719
|28,317
|42,577
|44,873
|35,447
Substandard: Nonaccrual
|21,038
|12,267
|4,125
|4,757
|8,281
Doubtful
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Total criticized loans
|$
|51,352
|$
|53,359
|$
|59,201
|$
|68,616
|$
|63,034
Other real estate owned
|998
|998
|998
|-
|-
Investment securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Total criticized assets
|$
|52,350
|$
|54,357
|$
|60,199
|$
|68,616
|$
|63,034
Criticized assets to total assets
|3.37
|%
|3.50
|%
|3.73
|%
|4.42
|%
|5.39
|%
SOURCE: Solera National Bancorp, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/solera-national-bancorp-announces-third-quarter-2026-financial-resul-1244056