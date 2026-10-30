Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - McLaren Resources Inc. (CSE: MCL) (FSE: 3ML) ("McLaren" or the "Company") has commenced an integrated satellite remote-sensing and predictive targeting program over its Blue Quartz, McCool and Kerrs gold properties, located approximately 80 kilometres east of Timmins in northeastern Ontario. The program is designed to identify and prioritize prospective areas for follow-up exploration and drill targeting.

The district-scale program covers a portion of the Destor Porcupine deformation corridor encompassing the Company's three properties. It integrates satellite-derived geological and structural interpretations with available information from regional gold deposits and exploration projects to evaluate prospective settings for gold mineralization.

Target settings include major fault splays, structural bends, relay zones, intersections between east-west deformation corridors and crosscutting faults, fold hinges, contacts between rocks with contrasting mechanical properties, and areas of elevated fracture density.

The program incorporates Sentinel visible, near-infrared, and shortwave-infrared (SWIR) spectral data; ASTER longwave-infrared (LWIR) thermal-emissivity data; structural interpretation from synthetic aperture radar (SAR); and quadratic predictive fingerprint target mapping utilizing ASTER data and local mineralization/mines. The Company will assess these datasets alongside available geological and mineralization information to identify coincident features and rank areas for follow-up investigation. The program aims to refine existing targets and identify new exploration areas for evaluation. Satellite-derived targets require geological assessment prior to drill testing.

Each of McLaren's properties contain gold mineralization where exploration drilling has outlined gold zones. Significant portions of the prospective structural trends on the Company properties remain underexplored. For example, previous successful exploration drilling at McCool covered a 1 km portion of the property while the property has a total strike length of approximately 7 km.

The exploration properties lie within a broader gold district that includes the Fox gold mine operated by McEwen Mining, Agnico Eagle Mines' Holt Mine Complex, Mayfair Gold's Fenn-Gib project, STLLR Gold's Tower project, ONYX Gold's Munro-Croesus project and GFG Resources' Goldarn project. McLaren's properties are situated along fault structures associated with the east-west-trending Destor Porcupine deformation corridor within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

About McLaren Resources

McLaren is focused on gold exploration in the Timmins region of northeastern Ontario, Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in the 640-hectare, past-producing Blue Quartz Gold Mine property, the 1,770-hectare McCool gold property and the 775-hectare Kerrs gold property. All three properties are located approximately 80 kilometres east of Timmins city centre, proximal to the Destor Porcupine Deformation Zone.





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Qualified Person

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by William MacRae, P.Geo., a consultant to McLaren and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

www.mclarenresources.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of the press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements". When used in this document, the words "anticipated", "expect", "estimated", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. These statements are based on current expectations of management; however, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. McLaren Resources Inc. does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof, except as required by securities laws.

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