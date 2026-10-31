Kongsberg Satellite Services: KSAT and Morehead State University Partner to Expand Lunar Communications Infrastructure

KSAT and Morehead State University Partner to Expand Lunar Communications Infrastructure

Partnership strengthens the KSAT Lunar Network and supports deep space and lunar exploration

DENVER and MOREHEAD, Ky., Oct. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT), a leading provider of ground station networks and satellite operations, today announced a strategic partnership with Morehead State University (MSU) to enhance the KSAT Lunar Network, supporting the growing demand for communications and tracking services for deep space and lunar missions.

The partnership leverages MSU Space Science Center's established deep space communications capabilities, including its 21-meter and 12-meter-class antennas in Morehead, Kentucky, to further increase the KSAT Lunar Network. Together, the partnership enables mission operators to maintain reliable links with spacecraft operating beyond Earth orbit by adding network capacity and resiliency over the Eastern United States.

"Partnering with MSU advances KSAT's ability to deliver the communications infrastructure required for the accelerated demand for deep space and lunar missions. We are especially thrilled about this partnership as it helps enable science and exploration space missions today, while developing the next-generation workforce to support the long-term development of the U.S. cislunar economy," said Dan Adams, General Manager of KSAT Inc.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting the future of space exploration through innovation, education, and collaboration," said Dr. Benjamin K. Malphrus, Executive Director of Space Science Center. "Working with KSAT provides exciting opportunities for our students and researchers while enabling us to contribute directly to the thriving commercial sector."

KSAT and MSU share a strong commitment and heritage of supporting NASA's Artemis program, most recently the Artemis II mission, and the broader science and exploration, as well as inspiring the next generation. In addition to expanding KSAT Lunar capabilities, the partnership will create even more opportunities for student involvement and workforce development through KSAT's internship programs, helping prepare the next generation of engineers and space professionals for careers in the rapidly growing space sector.

About KSAT:

Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) is the leading commercial provider of Ground Station Services, Earth Observation Services, and Satellite Operations Services. Headquartered in Tromsø, Norway, the company operates the largest commercial satellite ground station network worldwide, including facilities in Svalbard and Antarctica to provide unique southern hemisphere coverage. Through KSAT Inc., KSAT's U.S. based full-capability subsidiary, KSAT delivers mission-critical infrastructure for customers in government, civil, and commercial space in the United States, as well as the global space industry.

About MSU:

Morehead State University (MSU) is a comprehensive, regional university located in Appalachian Kentucky in the Daniel Boone National Forest. MSU is known for excellence in STEM fields and pre-professional programs. The Space Science Center is MSU's Program of Distinction and manages a significant research and development portfolio in small satellite systems, having executed 7 smallsat missions to date. The Center operates a 21-meter ground station and a 12-meter tracking antenna that provides lunar tracking services and smaller aperture ground stations for satellite telecommunications support. The Center also supports innovative undergraduate, graduate and a Doctor of Engineering program in Space Systems Engineering.

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