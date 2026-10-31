Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (FSE: 97A) ("Coloured Ties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement previously announced on October 26, 2026 (the "Offering"), through the issuance of 2,068,963 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.58 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,199,998.54.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.72 per Common Share until October 30, 2031.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes.

No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Offering.

No insiders of the Company participated in the Offering, and the Offering did not result in the creation of any new insiders or control persons of the Company.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on March 1, 2027, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Offering remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSXV.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Coloured Ties Capital Inc.

Coloured Ties is a publicly traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies. Coloured Ties' investment strategy is to invest early in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors that merit investment to advance promising ventures globally. Coloured Ties invests early-stage in promising projects, serving as the Founding or Early-Stage investor and providing investees with advisory services and access to the Company's ecosystem.

ON BEHALF OF COLOURED TIES CAPITAL INC.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the expected use of proceeds of the Offering and the receipt of final acceptance of the Offering by the TSXV. Such statements are identified by words such as "expects", "intends", "will" and similar expressions, are based on assumptions as of the date hereof, and are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including that: the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently intended; and the TSXV will grant final acceptance of the Offering.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including: the risk that the proceeds of the Offering are used differently than currently intended; the risk that final acceptance of the Offering by the TSXV is not obtained; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

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