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WKN: A3DDPX | ISIN: AU0000HCHAX9 | Ticker-Symbol: CHC1
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30.10.2026 23:12 Uhr
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Hot Chili Limited - Quarterly Report, Period Ending 30 September 2026

PERTH, Australia, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

Second Porphyry Discovery Confirmed at La Verde

  • Assay results for step-out drilling, completed after the reporting period, confirmed the discovery of a second porphyry center - La Verde South - near-doubling the growth potential of the La Verde Project.
  • First step-out Reverse Circulation (RC) drill hole DKP084, located approximately 250 m to the south of La Verde's +0.4% Cu mineralisation footprint, has delivered:
    • 148 m grading 0.44% CuEq1 (0.39% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au) from 36 m
      • Including 44 m grading 0.56% CuEq (0.50% Cu, 0.06 g/t Au) from 138 m
  • First step-out diamond drill hole (DD) DKD100, located a further 100 m to the south of DKP084, also visually recorded a 307 m down-hole interval of copper porphyry-style mineralisation2.
  • Phase 2 resource infill and extensional drilling for La Verde is now complete, following 13 months and over 40,000m of DD and RC drilling, adding to the 10,000 m of RC drilling from Phase 1.

Hot Chili Delivers More Copper-Gold at La Verde

  • Strong assay results continued to be delivered during the quarter from the four drill rigs (2 Diamond and 2 Reverse Circulation) located at La Verde.
  • Continuity of higher-grade copper-gold mineralisation from shallow depths was further confirmed from infill drilling and step out diamond drilling continued to expand the discovery footprint.
  • Standout results reported during the quarter included:
    • DKP063 recorded 398 m grading 0.45% CuEq (0.35% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au) from surface
      • Including 62 m grading 0.91% CuEq (0.70% Cu, 0.30 g/t Au) from 20 m
      • Which includes 34 m grading 1.00% CuEq (0.80% Cu, 0.27 g/t Au) from 42 m
    • DKD060 recorded 472 m grading 0.41% CuEq (0.34% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au) from 49 m
      • Including 105.8 m grading 0.70% CuEq (0.58% Cu, 0.15 g/t Au) from 397 m
      • Including 32.6 m grading 0.90% CuEq (0.75% Cu, 0.19 g/t Au) from 438 m
    • DKP064 recorded 126 m grading 0.45% CuEq (0.38% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au) from 54 m
      • Including 26 m grading 0.70% CuEq (0.60% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au) from 108 m
    • DKP078 recorded 240 m grading 0.43% CuEq (0.30% Cu, 0.17 g/t Au) from 36 m
      • Including 54 m grading 0.60% CuEq (0.41% Cu, 0.26 g/t Au) from 46 m
      • And including 42 m grading 0.50% CuEq (0.36% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au) from 188 m
  • The maiden La Verde MRE, revised Costa Fuego PFS and preparation of the EIA submission remained on track, with assay results pending for 35 drill holes (24 infill drilling and 11 southern step-out drillholes).

La Verde Drilling Totals 50,000m, with Phase 2 Now Complete

Strong Cash Position of A$29.3 Million following closure of OR Royalty Amendment Agreement during the quarter.

View PDF version

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES

Second Porphyry Centre Confirmed at La Verde South

Assay results for step-out drilling, returned after the reporting period, confirmed the discovery of a second porphyry centre at La Verde South. Located immediately south of, and along strike from, the initial La Verde copper-gold porphyry discovery, extending the potential mineralisation footprint of La Verde to 1,400m.

The first Reverse Circulation (RC) step-out drill hole, DKP084, was collared approximately 250 m south of La Verde's existing +0.4% Cu mineralisation footprint and returned 148 m grading 0.44% CuEq1 (0.39% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au) from 36 m, including 44 m grading 0.56% CuEq (0.50% Cu, 0.06 g/t Au) from 138 m.

The intersection was primarily oxide copper porphyry-style mineralisation, commencing immediately below shallow gravel cover, and was designed to follow up previously reported RC drill hole DKP024, which recorded 114 m grading 0.4% CuEq (0.4% Cu) from 86 m, including 52 m grading 0.5% CuEq (0.5% Cu, 0.1 g/t Au) from 96 m (see announcement dated 19 May 2025).

The first southern Diamond Drill (DD) step-out drill hole, DKD100, was then collared a further 100 m south of DKP084 to test for higher-grade copper porphyry-style sulphide mineralisation beneath the oxide zone.

DKD100 visually recorded a 307 m downhole interval of copper porphyry-style mineralisation2, comprising oxide mineralisation between 40 m and 172 m and porphyry-style sulphide mineralisation between 172 m and 347 m.

Core photo from DKD100 (259 - 261 m downhole) with vein-hosted and disseminated chalcopyrite (2%) and pyrite (4%) mineralisation in strongly veined tonalite host rock 2


1 Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drillhole intersections were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=4.50 USD/lb, Au=3,150 USD/oz, Mo=20 USD/lb, and Ag=30 USD/oz. The entirety of the intersection is assumed as fresh. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for La Verde uses Cortadera as a proxy, which is considered reasonable given both the similar mineralisation style and amenability testwork completed thus far at La Verde - Recoveries of 83% Cu, 56% Au, 83% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq (%) = Cu(%) + 0.69 x Au(g/t) + 0.00044 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t).

2 Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Assay results are pending and will be reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Sampling methodologies are described in the attached JORC Table 1.

Expansion Drilling Continues to Demonstrate Scale and Continuity

In parallel with southern step-out drilling, drilling across the main La Verde discovery continued to refine the geological interpretation of the mineralised system, further delineating the interpreted high-grade core and demonstrating the vertical and lateral continuity of porphyry-hosted copper-gold mineralisation.

A significant result was returned from DKD060 intersected 472 m grading 0.41% CuEq (0.34% Cu, 0.08g/t Au) from 49 m depth, including a significant higher-grade component comprising 105.8 m grading 0.70% CuEq from 397 m, which also included 32.6 m grading 0.90% CuEq from 438 m (Figure 4).

Results from RC drill hole DKP067 also expanded the lateral extent of mineralisation along La Verde's eastern flank. The drillhole, reported as a partial result, returned 112 m grading 0.47% CuEq (0.40% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au) from 42 m, including 26 m grading 0.70% CuEq (0.59% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au) from 62 m.

In-fill RC Drilling Confirms Continuity of Near-Surface, Bulk Mineralisation

RC drill holes targeting the up-dip extension of high-grade mineralisation at La Verde has continued to return wide intersections of copper-gold mineralisation from shallow depths. Importantly, results are distributed across the deposit, highlighting the scale and continuity of La Verde's growing high-grade core.

These results are headlined by DKP063 (Figure 4), which recorded 398 m grading 0.45% CuEq (0.35% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au) from surface. Within this, a significant higher-grade component includes 62 m grading 0.91% CuEq (0.70% Cu, 0.30 g/t Au) from just 20 m depth, demonstrating the continuity of high-grade mineralisation at shallow depths and reinforcing the potential for a high-grade starter pit, capable of delivering early higher-grade material to the Costa Fuego mine plan.

DKP075 recorded a partial result of 132 m grading 0.57% CuEq (0.45% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au) from 24 m depth which included 42 m grading 0.70% CuEq (0.57% Cu, 0.19 g/t Au) from 96 m (Figure 5). Results for the final 177 m were still outstanding and are expected to be reported shortly.

Additionally, DKP064, which was collared at the southern extent of La Verde's high-grade core, returned 126 m grading 0.45% CuEq (0.38% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au) from 54 m depth, including 26 m grading 0.70% CuEq (0.60% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au) from 108 m, together with a second intersection of 74 m grading 0.35% CuEq (0.29% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au) from 276 m.

La Verde Drilling Totals 50,000m, with Phase 2 Now Complete

Drilling for the 40,000 m Phase 2 DD and RC program is now complete, following 13 months of progress and bringing the total at La Verde to 50,000 m. The Phase 1 RC program (completed from late 2024 to mid-2025) included 10,000 m and outlined a 750 m x 400 m x 400 m footprint, and in conjunction with Phase 2, has now identified a 1,400 m x 780 m x 800 m footprint across two porphyry centres. Resource infill drilling of La Verde is now complete, and drill rigs will start back up and focus on the growth of La Verde South in early 2027.

Project Development Integration

Since 30 June 2026, Hot Chili has further strengthened the dedicated Costa Fuego project development team and its integrated governance framework for the revised Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) programs, progressing multiple engineering, permitting, social, infrastructure and technical studies.

Key activities advanced include mine-plan inputs, hydrogeological and geotechnical investigations, TSF engineering and water-management studies, and evaluation of power-supply and transmission-line relocation options. Project controls are being consolidated through an integrated P6 schedule, clearer critical-path reporting, risk management and disciplined contractor cost and payment controls.

Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) Continue to Progress

During the quarter preparation of the Costa Fuego environmental approvals continued under the separate EIA 1A (Huasco Water) and EIA 1B (Costa Fuego) workstreams. Unusually heavy rainfall during July and August 2026 affected field activities resulted in delays which have been mitigated in part through four weeks of scheduled contingency. The Q2 2027 submission remains on track for both EIAs.

The two-stream permitting strategy has now been embedded in the project delivery framework:

  • EIA 1A: the seawater intake, pumping and distribution system. Work progressed on the Project Description, environmental chapters, PAS 155 and PAS 156 gap-closure actions, the Punta Huasco Sur protection-area consultation, and flora, vegetation, vertebrate fauna and entomofauna compatibility studies. The latest Project Description revision was under review in October.
  • EIA 1B: baseline studies, engineering inputs and environmental documentation progressed in parallel with the revised PFS2. Archaeological fieldwork was completed, hydrogeological field investigations and packer testing advanced, and the TSF, diversion-water and associated infrastructure packages continue to be developed for incorporation into the assessment.

Costa Fuego Revised PFS Advancement

During the quarter Hot Chili continued to advance workstreams at La Verde, designed to incorporate the new discovery into the Costa Fuego PFS as soon as possible. Geotechnical workstreams were completed at La Verde and are being incorporated into Mineral Resource Estimation and engineering design work, in parallel to metallurgical, hydrogeological and tailings testwork programs.

Analysis of multiple potential materials handling options between La Verde and Productora, the Costa Fuego central processing hub, are also underway. The potential development of a large open-pit mining scenario at Cortadera as an alternative to the previously defined open-pit and underground block cave operation for the later years of Costa Fuego's mine plan is also being finalised.

Social Integration and Community Support

Hot Chili continued its community engagement activities, with a round of early community engagement (Participación Ciudadana Temprana, PCT) in Huasco, Freirina and Vallenar. Public information stands shared details about the Huasco Water project and introduced the Produce Futuro Fund. Additional baseline interviews were completed with a further 9 parties, including 7 Indigenous organisations and 2 neighbourhood associations.

Launched in September, the Produce Futuro Fund will provide grants to successful applicants to support economic development in the Huasco Valley. Hot Chili coordinated the launch and held support sessions to help community members apply. The company received more than 300 applications, with 55 grants to be awarded next quarter.

Figure 1. Long section view (A - A') showing recent drill hole results DKP084 (± 75m clipping) and +0.3% copper (red), +0.4% (purple) copper interpolants and extent of visual estimate3 of porphyry -style copper mineralisation in DKD100, relative to the La Verde Discovery

1 See Page 26 of this announcement for detail on the US$3.50 Cu and US$6.00 Cu conceptual open pit shells (Exploration Targets). Any potential tonnage and grade of the Exploration Target shown is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource within the target area, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

2 Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drillhole intersections were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=4.50 USD/lb, Au=3,150 USD/oz, Mo=20 USD/lb, and Ag=30 USD/oz. The entirety of the intersection is assumed as fresh. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for La Verde uses Cortadera as a proxy, which is considered reasonable given both the similar mineralisation style and amenability testwork completed thus far at La Verde - Recoveries of 83% Cu, 56% Au, 83% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 0.69 x Au(g/t) + 0.00044 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t).

3 Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Assay results are pending and will be reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Sampling methodologies are described in the attached JORC Table 1.

Figure 2. Plan view map of La Verde showing recent drill hole results and updated +0.2% copper (yellow), +0.3% copper (red), +0.4% copper (magenta) mineralisation interpolants. Drilled holes with pending assays are shown in black. Position of A - A' long section (Figure 1 and 3) and B - B' (Figure 4) and C - C' (Figure 5) annotated with white dashed lines. Conceptual open pit shells1 displayed for $US3.50/lb Cu (short dash) and $US6.00/lb Cu (long dash) displayed as dashed lines. Results reported including CuEq2, visual estimate from DKD100 shown3.

1 See Page 26 of this announcement for detail on the US$3.50 Cu and US$6.00 Cu conceptual open pit shells (Exploration Targets). Any potential tonnage and grade of the Exploration Target shown is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource within the target area, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

2 Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drillhole intersections were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=4.50 USD/lb, Au=3,150 USD/oz, Mo=20 USD/lb, and Ag=30 USD/oz. The entirety of the intersection is assumed as fresh. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for La Verde uses Cortadera as a proxy, which is considered reasonable given both the similar mineralisation style and amenability testwork completed thus far at La Verde - Recoveries of 83% Cu, 56% Au, 83% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq (%) = Cu(%) + 0.69 x Au(g/t) + 0.00044 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t).

3 Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Assay results are pending and will be reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Sampling methodologies are described in the attached JORC Table 1.

Figure 3. Long-section slice (A - A') showing drill hole results and updated +0.2% copper (yellow), +0.3% copper (red), +0.4% copper (magenta) mineralisation interpolants. Returned Cu grades shown on hole traces, drilled holes with pending assays are shown in black. Conceptual open pit shells1 displayed for $US3.50/lb Cu (short dash) and $US6.00/lb Cu (long dash) displayed as dashed lines. Results reported including CuEq2, visual estimate from DKD100 shown3.

1 See Page 26 of this announcement for detail on the US$3.50 Cu and US$6.00 Cu conceptual open pit shells (Exploration Targets). Any potential tonnage and grade of the Exploration Target shown is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource within the target area, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

2 Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drillhole intersections were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=4.50 USD/lb, Au=3,150 USD/oz, Mo=20 USD/lb, and Ag=30 USD/oz. The entirety of the intersection is assumed as fresh. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for La Verde uses Cortadera as a proxy, which is considered reasonable given both the similar mineralisation style and amenability testwork completed thus far at La Verde - Recoveries of 83% Cu, 56% Au, 83% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq (%) = Cu(%) + 0.69 x Au(g/t) + 0.00044 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t).

3 Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Assay results are pending and will be reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Sampling methodologies are described in the attached JORC Table 1.

Figure 4. Cross section slice (B - B') showing recent drill hole results DKP063, DKP064, DKP059 and DKD060 (± 75m clipping) and updated +0.2% copper (yellow), +0.3% copper (red), +0.4% copper (magenta) mineralisation interpolants. Returned Cu grades shown on hole traces, drilled holes with pending assays are shown in black. Conceptual open pit shells1 displayed for $US3.50/lb Cu (short dash) and $US6.00/lb Cu (long dash) displayed as dashed lines. Results reported including CuEq2.

Figure 5. Cross section slice (C - C') showing drill hole results for DKP075 and DKP078 (± 75m clipping) and updated +0.2% copper (yellow), +0.3% copper (red), +0.4% copper (magenta) mineralisation interpolants. Returned Cu grades shown on hole traces, drilled holes with pending assays are shown in black. Conceptual open pit shells1 displayed for $US3.50/lb Cu (short dash) and $US6.00/lb Cu (long dash) displayed as dashed lines. Results reported including CuEq2.

Table 1. Drill Holes Completed for La Verde in Quarter 3 2026

Prospect

Hole ID

East

North

RL

Depth

Dip

Azi.

Results

La Verde

DKD068

324321

6785527

1179

865.4

-61

72

Results Pending

DKP069

324671

6786109

1184

378

-69

77

Results Pending

DKP070

324516

6785676

1150

324

-58

271

Significant result returned Q3 2026

DKP071

324567

6785711

1133

397

-60

90

Results Pending

DKP072

324780

6785773

1132

408

-59

244

Significant result returned Q4 2026

DKP073

324866

6785725

1137

231

-64

249

Results Pending

DKP074

324703

6785591

1138

282

-60

271

Results Pending

DKP075

324632

6785991

1152

333

-57

99

Significant result returned Q4 2026

DKD076

324640

6785842

1134

618.5

-58

74

Results Pending

DKP077

324421

6785619

1178

324

-58

80

Significant result returned Q4 2026

DKP078

324658

6785901

1141

324

-69

332

Significant result returned Q4 2026

DKP079

324515

6785522

1188

360

-61

90

Significant result returned Q4 2026

DKP080

324054

6786141

1105

126

-60

239

Significant result returned Q4 2026

DKP081

324713

6785594

1138

30

-60

70

Significant result returned Q4 2026

DKP082

324713

6785593

1138

288

-67

71

Significant result returned Q4 2026

DKP083

324177

6786091

1102

216

-60

244

Results Pending

DKP084

324420

6785327

1187

366

-62

75

Significant result returned Q4 2026

DKP085

324257

6786043

1104

252

-60

250

Results Pending

DKD086

324507

6785744

1124

770.6

-60

35

Results Pending

DKP087

324911

6785764

1137

204

-58

71

Results Pending

DKP088

324427

6785221

1188

326

-59

92

Results Pending

DKP089

324957

6785822

1141

162

-57

262

Results Pending

DKP090

324249

6785307

1177

396

-60

89

Results Pending

DKP091

324997

6785961

1174

360

-59

301

Results Pending

DKP092

324205

6785152

1175

402

-60

91

Results Pending

DKP093

324956

6785820

1141

162

-61

306

Results Pending

DKP094

324695

6785663

1133

174

-59

271

Results Pending

DKP095

324352

6785006

1164

351

-60

91

Results Pending

DKP096

324733

6785525

1139

264

-64

70

Results Pending

DKP097

324508

6785000

1183

324

-60

89

Results Pending

DWEDKD001

324668

6786110

1184

231.1

-80

78

Results Pending

DWEDKD002

324549

6786081

1153

190

-89

170

Results Pending

DWEDKD003

324688

6785742

1128

250

-80

100

Results Pending

DWEDKD004

324909

6785767

1137

111.3

-79

50

Results Pending

DWEDKD005

324535

6785746

1123

186.1

-80

231

Results Pending

Table 2. Significant Drilling Intersections from La Verde in Quarter 3 2026

Hole ID

Coordinates

Azim

Dip

Hole Depth

Intersection

Interval

Copper Eq1

Copper

Gold

Silver

Molyb.

North

East

RL

From

To

(m)

(% CuEq)

(% Cu)

(g/t Au)

(ppm Ag)

(ppm Mo)

DKP045D

6785947

324415

1110

60

-60

840.5

0

16.0

16.0

0.42

0.40

0.02

1.08

24








310.0

457.0

147.0

0.35

0.26

0.08

0.83

61







Incl

381.3

407.0

25.7

0.50

0.37

0.14

1.44

58

DKP051

6785722

324332

1167

56

-65

372

54.0

124.0

70.0

0.25

0.20

0.06

0.49

21








68.0

80.0

12.0

0.45

0.39

0.07

0.25

16

DKP052

6786024

324756

1188

245

-60

354

82.0

354.0

272.0

0.40

0.32

0.10

0.83

9







Incl

92.0

134.0

42.0

0.50

0.39

0.14

0.91

13







& Incl

226.0

242.0

16.0

0.64

0.54

0.13

1.39

6







& Incl

252.0

280.0

28.0

0.60

0.48

0.16

0.89

6

DKP058

6785775

324785

1134

70

-57

402

24.0

206.0

182.0

0.50

0.41

0.10

0.77

20

(updated)






Incl

24.0

56.0

32.0

0.60

0.52

0.12

0.66

6

DKP059

6785728

324866

1139

70

-61

120

36

78

42.0

0.25

0.21

0.04

0.35

30

DKD060

6785762

324909

1139

260

-61

772.7

49.0

521.0

472.0

0.41

0.34

0.08

0.60

34

(updated)






Incl

93.4

157.1

63.7

0.50

0.42

0.10

0.73

10







& Incl

397.0

502.8

105.8

0.70

0.58

0.15

0.99

19







Or Incl

438.0

470.6

32.6

0.90

0.75

0.19

1.30

31








642.1

765.2

123.1

0.30

0.27

0.02

0.80

23







Incl

655.5

657.8

2.3

4.63

4.56

0.02

10.40

18

DKP061

6785608

324901

1147

271

-61

273

70

98

28.0

0.27

0.22

0.05

0.71

25








166

206

40.0

0.40

0.33

0.08

1.10

21

DKP063

6785713

324566

1132

63

-70

417

0

398

398.0

0.45

0.35

0.12

0.58

18







Incl

20

82

62.0

0.91

0.70

0.30

1.07

6

DKP063






Incl

20

32

12.0

1.00

0.66

0.49

1.40

7







& Incl

42

76

34.0

1.00

0.80

0.27

0.95

5

DKP064

6785669

324508

1155

101

-57

426

54

180

126.0

0.45

0.38

0.08

1.03

24







Incl

108

134

26.0

0.70

0.60

0.13

0.83

11








276

350

74.0

0.35

0.29

0.07

0.85

16

DKP067

6785774

324785

1134

114

-60

300

42

154

112

0.47

0.4

0.1

0.89

8







Incl

62

88

26

0.7

0.59

0.14

1.19

9

DKP072

6785767

324776

1133

244

-59

408

12

172

160

0.37

0.3

0.09

0.83

5







Incl

12

52

40

0.53

0.45

0.11

0.97

4







& Incl

144

172

28

0.49

0.39

0.14

0.92

7

DKP075

6785983

324631

1153

99

-57

333

24

212

188

0.56

0.44

0.16

0.72

10








304

333

29

0.5

0.39

0.15

0.51

11

DKP077

6785616

324420

1177

80

-58

324

230

274

44

0.33

0.25

0.06

1.09

79








318

324

6

0.46

0.36

0.09

2.1

81

DKP078

6785893

324659

1142

332

-69

324

36

276

240

0.43

0.3

0.17

0.69

13







Incl

46

100

54

0.6

0.41

0.26

0.59

9







& Incl

188

230

42

0.5

0.36

0.2

0.8

9

DKP079

6785514

324520

1187

90

-61

360

156

210

54

0.3

0.25

0.06

0.87

14

DKP080

6786126

324051

1103

240

-60

126

0

16

16

0.24

0.23

0.01

0.33

14

DKP0812

6785590

324705

1138

70

-60

30

0

30

30

0.35

0.28

0.09

0.61

7

DKP082

6785590

324705

1138

70

-67

288

0

158

158

0.36

0.3

0.08

1.02

14







Incl

132

150

18

0.58

0.5

0.1

2.19

15








236

264

28

0.43

0.32

0.15

0.98

10

DKP084

6785322

324417

1186

75

-62

366

36

184

148

0.44

0.39

0.07

1.0

8







Incl

138

182

44

0.56

0.50

0.06

1.8

8

Notes to Table 2: Significant intercepts for La Verde are reported above a nominal cut-off grade of 0.20% Cu. Reported intersections may include internal dilution (intervals below 0.20% Cu), including zones exceeding 30 m downhole width, where the overall weighted average grade of the intersection remains above the cut-off grade. Significant intersections are separated where zones of internal dilution result in discrete intervals that do not meet the reporting criteria. The selection of a 0.20% Cu cut-off grade is aligned with a marginal economic cut-off for bulk tonnage polymetallic copper deposits of comparable grade in Chile and globally. Significant intersection widths (interval) have been rounded to the nearest metre.


1

Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drill hole intersections were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=4.50 USD/lb, Au=3,150 USD/oz, Mo=20 USD/lb, and Ag=30 USD/oz. The entirety of the intersection is assumed as fresh. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for La Verde uses Cortadera as a proxy, which is considered reasonable given both the similar mineralisation style and amenability testwork completed thus far at La Verde - Recoveries of 83% Cu, 56% Au, 83% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq (%) = Cu(%) + 0.69 x Au(g/t) + 0.00044 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t).


2

DKP081 was abandoned due to mechanical issues and was redrilled as DKP082

SUMMARY OF CORPORATE ACTIVITIES

Strategic Partnering Process Update

Hot Chili continues to advance its asset-level strategic Partnering Process, aimed at introducing one or more qualified partners with the financial, technical and operational capability to assist in funding and delivery of the projects.

During the quarter management continued to facilitate ongoing due diligence activities, including arranging site visits, while discussions continued in relation to existing non-binding, indicative, incomplete and conditional proposals received for potential transactions involving the projects.

The Partnering Process may result in a range of transactions for the Projects. Investors are cautioned that there is no certainty the Partnering Process will result in a transaction or binding agreement.

BMO Capital Markets continues to act as financial adviser in connection with the Partnering Process.

The Company will continue to update the market in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.

OR Royalty Amendment Agreement

During the quarter, Hot Chili completed the Amended and Restated Investment Agreement with OR Royalties Inc. ("OR"), receiving net proceeds of A$20.4 million, after transaction costs, from the additional US$15 million royalty investment.

The transaction brings total consideration received under the OR royalty arrangement to US$30 million and expands OR's royalty interest to include the La Verde Project.

The additional non-dilutive funding further strengthens the Company's balance sheet and supports the ongoing advancement of La Verde and the broader Costa Fuego copper-gold development.

The agreement also incorporates an updated change of control buy-back provision, preserving strategic flexibility as the Company progresses its Strategic Partnering Process.

For further details, refer to the Company's announcement dated 7 July 2026.

Cash Position

As of 30 September 2026, the Company had cash of A$29.3 million and no debt.

The operating expenditure for quarter ended 30 September 2026 included payments for staff costs of A$1.3 million and administration and corporate costs of A$1.5 million.

The investing expenditure for quarter ended 30 September 2026 included payments for tenements of A$3.4 million relating mostly to the payment of the San Antonio Purchase Option Agreement for US$2 million, and payments for exploration and evaluation of A$10.1 million relating to drilling (four drill rigs in operation) and development study activities across the La Verde copper-gold porphyry discovery, value engineering workstreams and EIA submission activities. This was offset by the receipt of A$20.4 million (net of costs) from the OR Royalty Amendment Agreement.

With the Phase 2 resource infill and extensional drilling program at La Verde scheduled for completion by the end of October 2026, the Company anticipates a material reduction in exploration expenditure in subsequent quarters.

Capital Structure

The following summarises the Company's securities on issue:

  • 202,901,656 ordinary fully paid shares
  • 1,212,121 options at AUD $2.145 expiring 12 August 2028
  • 420,302 service rights
  • 4,729,457 performance rights

Additional ASX Disclosure Information

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.2: There was no substantive mining production and development activities during the quarter.

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.3 - Schedule of Mineral Tenements as of 30 September 2026.

The schedule of Mineral Tenements and changes in interests is appended at the end of this activities report.

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.4: Reporting under a use of funds statement in a Prospectus does not apply to the Company currently.

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.5: Payments to related parties of the Company and their associates during the quarter per Section 6.1 of the Appendix 5B totalled $234,000. This is comprised of directors' salaries and superannuation of $234,000.

Health, Safety, Environment and Quality

Field operations during the quarter included geological reconnaissance activities, diamond and reverse circulation drilling, sampling baselines and site investigations for EIA and revised PFS2, across the Company's Costa Fuego project landholdings, focused on La Verde and Productora. Activities on new tenements are run at the Productora or Cortadera operations centers and their safety statistics are included under the figures for all projects.

One Lost Time Injury (LTI) was recorded during the quarter. The LTI occurred during diamond drilling activities when an accident in retrieving a sample resulted in a fractured finger.

Hot Chili's sustainability framework ensures an emphasis on business processes that target long-term economic, environmental and social value. The Company is dedicated to continual monitoring and improvement of health, safety and the environmental systems. There is no greater importance than ensuring the safety of our people and their families.

Table 3. HSEQ Quarter 3 2026 Performance and Statistics

Deposit

Domeyko

Productora

All Projects

Timeframe

Q3 2026

Cum.2
2024

Q3 2026

Cum.2
2024

Q3 2026

Cum.2
2024

LTI events

1

1

0

1

1

5

NLTI events

1

0

0

1

1

6

Days lost

66

83

0

4

66

194

LTIFR index

23

20

0

16

20

21

ISR index

1543

552

0

66

1314

800

IFR Index

47

47

0

33

0

45

Thousands of man-hours

42.8

150

7.2

61

50.2

243

Incidents on materials and assets

0

2

0

0

0

2

Environmental incidents

0

0

0

0

0

0

Headcount¹

100

36

28

20

130

69

Notes:

HSEQ is the acronym for Health, Safety, Environment and Quality. LTIFR per million-manhours. Safety performance is reported on a monthly basis to the National Mine Safety Authority on a standard E-100 form; (1) Average monthly headcount (2) Cumulative statistics since April 2024.

Tenement Changes During the Quarter

During the Quarter, Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA ("La Frontera") exercised the option granted under the San Antonio Purchase Option Agreement, thereby acquiring ownership of 30 mining concessions.

During the reporting period, La Frontera also obtained the extensions of the following mining exploration concessions: "Cortadera 1", "Cortadera 2", "Cortadera 3", "Cortadera 4", "Cortadera 5", "San Antonio 1", "San Antonio 2", "San Antonio 3", "San Antonio 4" and "San Antonio 5"

In the course of the Quarter, the following mining exploration concessions have expired upon reaching their expiration date: "CF 1", "CF 2", "CF 3", "CF 4", "CF 5", "Juli 19", "Juli 20", "Juli 22", "Juli 23", "Julieta 5", "Julieta 6", "Julieta 7", "Julieta 8", "Julieta 9", "Julieta 11", "Julieta 12", "Julieta 16" and "Julieta 17".

In addition, during the quarter, La Frontera filed the following exploitation mining claims (manifestaciones), exercising the preferential rights arising from the corresponding exploration concessions: "CF 1 1/60", "CF 2 1/60", "CF 3 1/60" and "CF 4 1/40". Furthermore, Sociedad Minera El Aguila SpA ("El Aguila") has claimed the following mining exploitation concessions, exercising the preferential rights arising from the corresponding exploration concessions: "Juli 19 1/60", "Juli 20 1/60", "Juli 22 1/60", "Juli 25 1/60", "Julieta 5 1/40", "Julieta 6 1/40", "Julieta 11 1/60", "Julieta 12 1/60", "Julieta 16 1/40" and "Julieta 17 1/40". In addition, during the period, El Aguila also filed the exploitation mining claim (manifestación) "Julita 7 1/60", which covers the areas comprised within the Julieta 8 and Julieta 9 exploration concessions, as well as the exploration mining application (pedimento) "Bigotes 10".

Finally, during the period, the exploration mining concessions "CF Sur 17", "CF Sur 27", and "CF Sur 30" were judicially declared lapsed because of non-compliance with Article 112 bis of the Chilean Mining Code, which prohibits the overlap of exploration mining concessions held by the same owner. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the area covered by such concessions is encompassed within the exploitation mining concessions currently undergoing the constitution process, namely "Porfiada Sur 1 1/60", "Porfiada Sur 2 1/60", "Porfiada Sur 3 1/40", and "Porfiada Sur 4 1/60". To avoid becoming subject to the same restriction, La Frontera abandoned the exploration concession applications "CF Sur 36" and "CF Sur 37", which were then in the process of being constituted.

The Company's existing tenements are detailed in the tables below.

Table 4. Current Tenement Holdings in Chile as of 30 September 2026

Cortadera Project Tenements

License ID

HCH % Held

HCH % Earning

Area
(ha)

Agreement Details

1

ALCENIA 1/10

100% Frontera SpA


50


2

AMALIA 942 A 1/6

100% Frontera SpA


53


3

ATACAMITA 1/82

100% Frontera SpA


82


4

CORROTEO 1 1/260

100% Frontera SpA


260


5

CORROTEO 5 1/261

100% Frontera SpA


261


6

CORTADERA 1 1/200

100% Frontera SpA


200


7

CORTADERA 1/40

100% Frontera SpA


374


8

CORTADERA 2 1/200

100% Frontera SpA


200


9

CORTADERA 41

100% Frontera SpA


1


10

CORTADERA 42

100% Frontera SpA


1


11

LAS CANAS 1/15

100% Frontera SpA


146


12

LAS CANAS 16

100% Frontera SpA


1


13

LAS CANAS ESTE 2003 1/30

100% Frontera SpA


300


14

MAGDALENITA 1/20

100% Frontera SpA


100


15

PAULINA 10 B 1/16

100% Frontera SpA


136


16

PAULINA 11 B 1/30

100% Frontera SpA


249


17

PAULINA 12 B 1/30

100% Frontera SpA


294


18

PAULINA 13 B 1/30

100% Frontera SpA


264


19

PAULINA 14 B 1/30

100% Frontera SpA


265


20

PAULINA 15 B 1/30

100% Frontera SpA


200


21

PAULINA 22 A 1/30

100% Frontera SpA


300


22

PAULINA 24 1/24

100% Frontera SpA


183


23

PAULINA 25 A 1/19

100% Frontera SpA


156


24

PAULINA 26 A 1/30

100% Frontera SpA


294


25

PAULINA 27A 1/30

100% Frontera SpA


300


26

PURISIMA 1/8 (1/2 Y 5/6)

100% Frontera SpA


20

NSR 1.5%

27

CF 1 1/60

100% Frontera SpA


300


28

CF 2 1/60

100% Frontera SpA


300


29

CF 3 1/60

100% Frontera SpA


300


30

CF 4 1/60

100% Frontera SpA


300


31

CF 6

100% Frontera SpA


200


32

CF 7

100% Frontera SpA


100


33

CF 8

100% Frontera SpA


200


34

CF 9

100% Frontera SpA


100


35

CF 10

100% Frontera SpA


200


36

CF 11

100% Frontera SpA


200


37

CHAPULIN COLORADO 1/3

100% Frontera SpA


3


38

CHILIS 1

100% Frontera SpA


200


39

CHILIS 3

100% Frontera SpA


100


40

CHILIS 4

100% Frontera SpA


200


41

CHILIS 5

100% Frontera SpA


200


42

CHILIS 6

100% Frontera SpA


200


43

CHILIS 7

100% Frontera SpA


200


44

CHILIS 8

100% Frontera SpA


200


45

CHILIS 9

100% Frontera SpA


300


46

CHILIS 10 1/38

100% Frontera SpA


190


47

CHILIS 11

100% Frontera SpA


200


48

CHILIS 12 1/60

100% Frontera SpA


300


49

CHILIS 13

100% Frontera SpA


300


50

CHILIS 14

100% Frontera SpA


300


51

CHILIS 15

100% Frontera SpA


300


52

CHILIS 16

100% Frontera SpA


300


53

CHILIS 17

100% Frontera SpA


300


54

CHILIS 18

100% Frontera SpA


300


55

CORTADERA 1

100% Frontera SpA


200


56

CORTADERA 2

100% Frontera SpA


200


57

CORTADERA 3

100% Frontera SpA


200


58

CORTADERA 4

100% Frontera SpA


200


59

CORTADERA 5

100% Frontera SpA


200


60

CORTADERA 6 1/60

100% Frontera SpA


265


61

CORTADERA 7 1/20

100% Frontera SpA


93


62

CRISTINA 1/40

100% Frontera SpA


40


63

DIABLITO 1/5

100% Frontera SpA


25


64

DONA FELIPA 1/10

100% Frontera SpA


50


65

DORO 1

100% Frontera SpA


200


66

DORO 2

100% Frontera SpA


200


67

DORO 3

100% Frontera SpA


300


68

FALLA MAIPO 2 1/10

100% Frontera SpA


99


69

FALLA MAIPO 3 1/8

100% Frontera SpA


72


70

FALLA MAIPO 4 1/26

100% Frontera SpA


26


71

MINORI 1

100% Frontera SpA


300


72

MINORI 2

100% Frontera SpA


300


73

MINORI 3

100% Frontera SpA


300


74

MINORI 4

100% Frontera SpA


300


75

PORFIADA B

100% Frontera SpA


200


76

PORFIADA D

100% Frontera SpA


300


77

PORFIADA G

100% Frontera SpA


200


78

PORFIADA I

100% Frontera SpA


300


79

PORFIADA II

100% Frontera SpA


300


80

PORFIADA III

100% Frontera SpA


300


81

PORFIADA IV

100% Frontera SpA


300


82

PORFIADA V

100% Frontera SpA


200


83

PORFIADA VI

100% Frontera SpA


100


84

PORFIADA X

100% Frontera SpA


200


85

SAN ANTONIO 1

100% Frontera SpA


200


86

SAN ANTONIO 2

100% Frontera SpA


200


87

SAN ANTONIO 3

100% Frontera SpA


300


88

SAN ANTONIO 4

100% Frontera SpA


300


89

SAN ANTONIO 5

100% Frontera SpA


300


90

MARINA 1/10

100% Frontera SpA


100


91

CATITA V 1/9

100% Frontera SpA


9


92

CHILIS 19

100% Frontera SpA


300


93

PAULINA

100% Frontera SpA


100


94

ARBOLEDA 7 1/25

100% Frontera SpA


234

NSR 1%

95

NAVARRO 1 41/60

100% Frontera SpA


81

NSR 1%

96

WH 1 1/20

100% Frontera SpA


100



TOTAL



19.177


Note. Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited

Productora Project Tenements

Productora Project

License ID

HCH % Held

HCH % Earning

Area
(ha)

Agreement Details

1

ALGA 7 A 1/32

80% SMEA SpA


89


2

ALGA VI 4

100% SMEA SpA


2


3

ALGA VI 5/24

80% SMEA SpA


66


4

ARENA 1 1/6

80% SMEA SpA


40


5

ARENA 2 1/17

80% SMEA SpA


113


6

AURO HUASCO 1A 1/8

80% SMEA SpA


35


7

CABRITO-CABRITO 1/9

80% SMEA SpA


50


8

CACHIYUYITO 1 1/20

80% SMEA SpA


100


9

CACHIYUYITO 2 1/60

80% SMEA SpA


300


10

CACHIYUYITO 3 1/60

80% SMEA SpA


300


11

CARMEN I, 1/50

80% SMEA SpA


222


12

CARMEN II, 1/60

80% SMEA SpA


274


13

CF 12

100% Frontera SpA


100


14

CF 13

100% Frontera SpA


200


15

CF 14

100% Frontera SpA


300


16

CHICA

80% SMEA SpA


1


17

CHOAPA 1/10

80% SMEA SpA


50


18

CUENCA A 1/51

80% SMEA SpA


255


19

CUENCA B 1/28

80% SMEA SpA


139


20

CUENCA C 1/51

80% SMEA SpA


255


21

CUENCA D

80% SMEA SpA


3


22

CUENCA E

80% SMEA SpA


1


23

ELEONOR RIGBY 1/10

100% Frontera SpA


100


24

ELQUI 1/14

80% SMEA SpA


61


25

ESPERANZA 1/5

80% SMEA SpA


11


26

FRAN 1 1/60

80% SMEA SpA


220


27

FRAN 12 1/40

80% SMEA SpA


200


28

FRAN 13 1/40

80% SMEA SpA


200


29

FRAN 14 1/40

80% SMEA SpA


200


30

FRAN 15 1/60

80% SMEA SpA


300


31

FRAN 18, 1/60

80% SMEA SpA


273


32

FRAN 2 1/20

80% SMEA SpA


100


33

FRAN 21, 1/46

80% SMEA SpA


226


34

FRAN 3 1/20

80% SMEA SpA


100


35

FRAN 4 1/20

80% SMEA SpA


100


36

FRAN 5 1/20

80% SMEA SpA


100


37

FRAN 6 1/26

80% SMEA SpA


130


38

FRAN 7 1/37

80% SMEA SpA


176


39

FRAN 8 1/30

80% SMEA SpA


120


40

JULI 10, 1/60

80% SMEA SpA


300


41

JULI 11, 1/60

80% SMEA SpA


300


42

JULI 12, 1/42

80% SMEA SpA


210


43

JULI 13, 1/20

80% SMEA SpA


100


44

JULI 14, 1/50

80% SMEA SpA


250


45

JULI 15, 1/55

80% SMEA SpA


275


46

JULI 16 1/60

80% SMEA SpA


300


47

JULI 17 1/20

80% SMEA SpA


100


48

JULI.19 1/60

80% SMEA SpA


300


49

JULI.20 1/60

80% SMEA SpA


300


50

JULI 21 1/60

80% SMEA SpA


300


51

JULI.22 1/60

80% SMEA SpA


300


52

JULI 23 1/60

80% SMEA SpA


300


53

JULI 24 1/60

80% SMEA SpA


300


54

JULI.25 1/60

80% SMEA SpA


300


55

JULI 27 B, 1/10

80% SMEA SpA


48


56

JULI 27, 1/30

80% SMEA SpA


146


57

JULI 28, 1/60

80% SMEA SpA


300


58

JULI 9, 1/60

80% SMEA SpA


300


59

JULIETA 10, 1/60

80% SMEA SpA


300


60

JULIETA 11 1/60

80% SMEA SpA


300


61

JULIETA 12 1/60

80% SMEA SpA


300


62

JULIETA 13 1/60

80% SMEA SpA


298


63

JULIETA 14 1/60

80% SMEA SpA


269


64

JULIETA 15 1/40

80% SMEA SpA


200


65

JULIETA 16 1/40

80% SMEA SpA


200


66

JULIETA 17 1/40

80% SMEA SpA


200


67

JULIETA 18 1/40

80% SMEA SpA


200


68

JULIETA 5 1/40

80% SMEA SpA


200


69

JULIETA 6 1/40

80% SMEA SpA


200


70

JULIETA 7 1/60

80% SMEA SpA


300


71

JULITA ¼

80% SMEA SpA


4


72

LEONA 2A 1/4

80% SMEA SpA


10


73

LIMARI 1/15

80% SMEA SpA


66


74

LOA 1/6

80% SMEA SpA


30


75

MAIPO 1/10

80% SMEA SpA


50


76

MONTOSA 1/4

80% SMEA SpA


35

NSR 3%

77

ORO INDIO 1A 1/20

80% SMEA SpA


82


78

PEGGY SUE 1/10

100% Frontera SpA


100


79

PRODUCTORA 1/16

80% SMEA SpA


75


80

TOLTEN 1/14

80% SMEA SpA


70


81

URANIO 1/70

0 %


350

25-year Lease Agreement US$250,000 per year
(average for the 25 year term); plus 2% NSR all but
gold; 4% NSR gold; 5% NSR non-metallic

82

ZAPA 1 1/10

80% SMEA SpA


100


83

ZAPA 1/6

80% SMEA SpA


6

GSR 1%

84

ZAPA 3 1/23

80% SMEA SpA


92


85

ZAPA 5A 1/16

80% SMEA SpA


80


86

ZAPA 7 1/24

80% SMEA SpA


120


87

SIERRA SOLIS 1

100% SMEA SpA


200


88

SIERRA SOLIS 2

100% SMEA SpA


300


89

SIERRA SOLIS 3

100% SMEA SpA


300


90

SIERRA SOLIS 4

100% SMEA SpA


200


91

SIERRA SOLIS 5

100% SMEA SpA


300


92

SIERRA SOLIS 6

100% SMEA SpA


300


93

SIERRA SOLIS 7

100% SMEA SpA


300


94

SIERRA SOLIS 8

100% SMEA SpA


300


95

ZAPALLO 1

100% SMEA SpA


100


96

ZAPALLO 2

100% SMEA SpA


200


97

ZAPALLO 3

100% SMEA SpA


200


98

HWZC 1 1/14

100% SMEA SpA


98


99

BUENA SUERTE 1/6

100% SMEA SpA


30


100

PILAR ½

100% SMEA SpA


10


101

BIGOTES 10

100% SMEA SpA


200



TOTAL



17.516


Note: SMEA SpA is subsidiary company - 80% owned by Hot Chili Limited, 20% owned by CMP (Compañía Minera del Pacífico)
Note: Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited.

Domeyko Project Tenements

Domeyko Project

License ID

HCH % Held

HCH % Earning

Area
(ha)

Agreement Details

1

ANTONIO 1 1/56


100% Frontera SpA

280

100% HCH Domeyko Purchase Option Agreement
US$320,000 (already satisfied)
US$200,000 payable by April 19th 2027
US$3.480,000 payable by April 19th 2028
NSR 1%

2

ANTONIO 1/40


100% Frontera SpA

200

3

ANTONIO 10 1/21


100% Frontera SpA

63

4

ANTONIO 19 1/30


100% Frontera SpA

128

5

ANTONIO 21 1/20


100% Frontera SpA

60

6

ANTONIO 36 1/15


100% Frontera SpA

74

7

ANTONIO 5 1/40


100% Frontera SpA

200

8

ANTONIO 9 1/40


100% Frontera SpA

193

9

CAZURRO 1


100% Frontera SpA

200

10

CAZURRO 2


100% Frontera SpA

200

11

CAZURRO 3


100% Frontera SpA

300

12

CAZURRO 4


100% Frontera SpA

300

13

CAZURRO 5


100% Frontera SpA

100

14

CAZURRO 6


100% Frontera SpA

200

15

CAZURRO 7


100% Frontera SpA

200

16

CAZURRO 8


100% Frontera SpA

200

17

CERRO MOLY 1


100% Frontera SpA

300

18

CERRO MOLY 2


100% Frontera SpA

300

19

CERRO MOLY 3


100% Frontera SpA

300

20

CERRO MOLY 4


100% Frontera SpA

300

21

CAZURRO 3 1/60


100% Frontera SpA

300

22

CAZURRO 4 1/60


100% Frontera SpA

300

23

CAZURRO 7 1/40


100% Frontera SpA

200

24

EMILIO 1 1/8


100% Frontera SpA

38

25

EMILIO 3 1/9


100% Frontera SpA

45

26

INES 1/40


100% Frontera SpA

200

27

LORENA ½


100% Frontera SpA

2

28

MERCEDITA 1/7


100% Frontera SpA

22

29

PRIMO 1 1/6


100% Frontera SpA

36

30

SANTIAGUITO 5 1/24


100% Frontera SpA

114

31

DOMINOCEROS 1/20 (1/4)


100% Frontera SpA

20

100% HCH Dominoceros Purchase Option
Agreement
US$320,000 (already satisfied)
US$680,000 (already satisfied)
US$1,000,000 payable by October 25th 2026
US$6,890,000 payable by October 25th 2027

32

CF SUR 1

100% Frontera SpA


300


33

CF SUR 2

100% Frontera SpA


300


34

CF SUR 3

100% Frontera SpA


300


35

CF SUR 4

100% Frontera SpA


300


36

CF SUR 5

100% Frontera SpA


200


37

CF SUR 6

100% Frontera SpA


300


38

CF SUR 7

100% Frontera SpA


300


39

CF SUR 8

100% Frontera SpA


300


40

CF SUR 9

100% Frontera SpA


200


41

CF SUR 10

100% Frontera SpA


200


42

CF SUR 11

100% Frontera SpA


300


43

CF SUR 12

100% Frontera SpA


300


44

CF SUR 13

100% Frontera SpA


300


45

CF SUR 14

100% Frontera SpA


300


46

CF SUR 15

100% Frontera SpA


200


47

CF SUR 16

100% Frontera SpA


300


48

CF SUR 18

100% Frontera SpA


300


49

CF SUR 19

100% Frontera SpA


300


50

CF SUR 20

100% Frontera SpA


300


51

CF SUR 21

100% Frontera SpA


300


52

CF SUR 22

100% Frontera SpA


300


53

CF SUR 23

100% Frontera SpA


200


54

CF SUR 24

100% Frontera SpA


200


55

CF SUR 25

100% Frontera SpA


300


56

CF SUR 26

100% Frontera SpA


300


57

CF SUR 28

100% Frontera SpA


200


58

CF SUR 29

100% Frontera SpA


300


59

CF SUR 31

100% Frontera SpA


300


60

CF SUR 32

100% Frontera SpA


300


61

CF SUR 33

100% Frontera SpA


300


62

CF SUR 34

100% Frontera SpA


300


63

CF SUR 35

100% Frontera SpA


300


64

KRETA ¼

100% Frontera SpA


16

The mining concession is included in SanAntonio
Purchase Option Agreement

65

MARI 1

100% Frontera SpA


300


66

MARI 1/12

100% Frontera SpA


64

The mining concession is included in San Antonio
Purchase Option Agreement

67

MARI 6

100% Frontera SpA


300


68

MARI 8

100% Frontera SpA


300


69

PAJONALES

100% Frontera SpA


300


70

PORFIADA SUR 1 1/60

100% Frontera SpA


300

The mining concession is included in SanAntonio
Purchase Option Agreement

71

PORFIADA SUR 2 1/60

100% Frontera SpA


300

The mining concession is included in SanAntonio
Purchase Option Agreement

72

PORFIADA SUR 3 1/40

100% Frontera SpA


200

The mining concession is included in SanAntonio
Purchase Option Agreement

73

PORFIADA SUR 4 1/60

100% Frontera SpA


300

The mining concession is included in SanAntonio
Purchase Option Agreement


TOTAL



16.655


Note: Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited.

El Fuego Project Tenements

San Antonio Project

License ID

HCH % Held

HCH % Earning

Area
(ha)

Agreement Details

1

MERCEDES 1/3

100% Frontera SpA


50

100% HCH San Antonio Purchase Option
Agreement
USD 4,400,000 already paid.
In September 2026, Frontera SpA exercised the
San Antonio Purchase Option Agreement.

(2 additional and conditional payments of
USD 2,000,000, each one, to be paid by December 31, 2030
under certain conditions detailed at title
"Tenement Changes During the Quarter" of this
quarterly report.)

2

PORFIADA A 1/33

100% Frontera SpA


160

3

PORFIADA C 1/60

100% Frontera SpA


300

4

PORFIADA E 1/20

100% Frontera SpA


100

5

PORFIADA F 1/50

100% Frontera SpA


240

6

PORFIADA IX 1/60

100% Frontera SpA


300

7

PORFIADA VII 1/60

100% Frontera SpA


270

8

PORFIADA VIII 1/60

100% Frontera SpA


300

9

PRIMA 1

100% Frontera SpA


1

10

PRIMA 2

100% Frontera SpA


2

11

ROMERO 1/31

100% Frontera SpA


31

12

SAN ANTONIO 1/5

100% Frontera SpA


25

13

SAN JUAN SUR 1/5

100% Frontera SpA


10

14

SAN JUAN SUR 6/23

100% Frontera SpA


90

15

SANTIAGO Z 1/30

100% Frontera SpA


300

16

SANTIAGO 1/4 Y 20

100% Frontera SpA


75

17

SANTIAGO 15/19

100% Frontera SpA


25

18

SANTIAGO 21/36

100% Frontera SpA


76

19

SANTIAGO 37/43

100% Frontera SpA


26

20

SANTIAGO A, 1/26

100% Frontera SpA


244

21

SANTIAGO B, 1/20

100% Frontera SpA


200

22

SANTIAGO C, 1/30

100% Frontera SpA


300

23

SANTIAGO D, 1/30

100% Frontera SpA


300

24

SANTIAGO E, 1/30

100% Frontera SpA


300


TOTAL



3.725


Note: Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited.

Cordillera Project

License ID

HCH % Held

HCH % Earning

Area
(ha)

Agreement Details

1

ALBORADA III 1/35


100% Frontera SpA

162

100% HCH Purchase Option Agreement
USD 100,000 already paid
US$100,000 payable by November 14th 2026
US$100,000 payable by November 14th 2027
US$3,700,000 payable by November 14th 2028
NSR 1% for underground mining and 1,5% for
open-pit mining

2

ALBORADA IV 1/20


100% Frontera SpA

54

3

ALBORADA VII 1/25


100% Frontera SpA

95

4

CAT IX 1/30


100% Frontera SpA

150

5

CATITA IX 1/20


100% Frontera SpA

100

6

CATITA XII 1/13


100% Frontera SpA

61

7

CORDILLERA 1/5


100% Frontera SpA

20

8

HERREROS 1/14


100% Frontera SpA

28

9

MINA HERREROS III 1/6


100% Frontera SpA

18

10

MINA HERREROS IV 1/10


100% Frontera SpA

23

11

PORSIACA 1/20


100% Frontera SpA

20

12

QUEBRADA 1/10


100% Frontera SpA

28

13

VETA 1/17


100% Frontera SpA

17


TOTAL



776


Note: Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited.

Qualifying Statements

The scientific and technical information relating to the Company's Costa Fuego project in this report has been derived from or is based on the Costa Fuego Copper project pre-feasibility study (the "Costa Fuego PFS" or 2025 PFS), which has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and Joint Ore Reserves Committee of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves prepared by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia (the "JORC Code") and reviewed and approved by the "Qualified Persons" as defined under NI 43-101 and "Competent Persons" as defined under the JORC Code, as set out below. The 2025 PFS was compiled by the Qualified Persons and Competent Persons listed below based on information available up to the effective date of the PFS. Additional details of responsibilities are provided at page 48 of presentation "Costa Fuego Preliminary Feasibility Study March 2025" released on March 27, 2025.

Conceptual Open Pit Shells

Conceptual open pit shells represent Exploration Targets as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). They are based on completed exploration activities reported in the announcement released 19 May 2025 ('Hot Chili Announces Latest Drill Results for La Verde, Doubling Porphyry Discovery Footprint').

The conceptual open pit shells were generated using copper (Cu) prices of US$3.50/lb Cu and US$6.00/lb Cu on a series of nested Cu grade shells. Other input parameters informing the conceptual open-pit shells (pit slope angles, mining cost, processing cost, etc.) were derived from values reported in the March 2025 Costa Fuego Pre-feasibility Study and are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation encountered at the La Verde Cu-Au porphyry discovery.

Any potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target shown is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource within the target area, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.

Further exploration activities are detailed in this announcement and include (but may not necessarily be limited to) a program of diamond drill holes aiming to extend the mineralised footprint at La Verde. Drilling commenced on 22 September 2025, with the length of the program dependent on a number of considerations including (but not limited to) the results of the exploration activities and regulatory applications and approvals.

PFS Technical Report

For readers to fully understand the information in this report, they should read the PFS Technical Report available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and at www.hotchili.net.au in its entirety titled "Costa Fuego Project, Chile, Preliminary Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report" dated May 9 2025 with an effective date of March 27 2025, including all qualifications, assumptions, limitations and exclusions. The PFS Technical Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context. The technical information in this report is subject to the assumptions and qualifications to be contained in the PFS Technical Report. The PFS Technical Report replaces and supersedes the technical report titled "Costa Fuego Copper Project - NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Update" dated April 8, 2024, with an effective date of February 26, 2024 (the "2024 PEA").

Qualified Persons - NI 43-101

The PFS was compiled by Wood Australia Pty Ltd with contributions from a team of independent "Qualified Persons" within the meaning of NI 43 -101. The scientific and technical information contained in this report pertaining to Costa Fuego has been reviewed and verified by the following independent qualified persons within the meaning of NI 43-101:

  • Ms Elizabeth Haren (FAUSIMM (CP) & MAIG) of Haren Consulting - Mineral Resource Estimate
  • Mr Dean David (FAUSIMM (CP)) of Wood Pty Ltd - Metallurgy
  • Mr Piers Wendlandt (PE) of Wood Pty Ltd - Market Studies and Contracts, Economic Analysis
  • Mr David Cuello (MAUSIMM) of GMT Servicios de Ingeniería - Geotechnical
  • Mr Jeffrey Stevens (Pr. Eng, MSAIMM) of Wood Pty Ltd - Infrastructure and Capital Cost
  • Mr Luis Bernal (Comisión Minera (PC) Registered Member) of Process Mineral Consulting - Leaching
  • Mr Anton von Wielligh (FAUSIMM) of ABGM Consulting Pty Ltd - Mine Planning and Scheduling
  • Mr Edmundo LaPorte (PE, PEng, CPEng, SME Registered Member) of High River Services - Environmental

The above independent Qualified Persons have verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security, and analytical procedures underlying such information.

Competent Persons - JORC

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources, Exploration Results, and Ore Reserves for the Costa Fuego Project is based on information compiled by:

  • Ms Elizabeth Haren (FAUSIMM (CP) & MAIG) who is a full-time employee of Haren Consulting - Mineral Resource Estimate
  • Mr Dean David (FAUSIMM (CP)) who is a full-time employee of Wood Pty Ltd - Metallurgy
  • Mr Piers Wendlandt (PE) who is a full-time employee of Wood Pty Ltd - Market Studies and Contracts, Economic Analysis
  • Mr David Cuello (MAUSIMM) who is a full-time employee of GMT Servicios de Ingeniería - Geotechnical
  • Mr Jeffrey Stevens (Pr. Eng, MSAIMM) who is a full-time employee of Wood Pty Ltd - Infrastructure and Capital Cost
  • Mr Luis Bernal (Comisión Minera (PC) Registered Member) who is a full-time employee of Process Mineral Consulting - Leaching
  • Mr Anton von Wielligh (FAUSIMM) who is a full-time employee of ABGM Consulting Pty Ltd - Mine Planning and Scheduling
  • Mr Edmundo LaPorte (PE, PEng, CPEng, SME Registered Member) who is a full-time employee of High River Services - Environmental
  • Mr Christian Easterday (MAIG), who is the Managing Director and is a full-time employee of Hot Chili Limited - Exploration Results

Ms Haren, Mr David, Mr Wendlandt, Mr Cuello, Mr Stevens, Mr Bernal, Mr LaPorte, Mr Easterday, and Mr von Wielligh each have sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and as Qualified Persons under NI43-101.

Disclaimer

This report has been prepared by management of Hot Chili Limited ("Hot Chili" or the "Company") and does not represent a recommendation to buy or sell securities of the Company. Investors should always consult their investment advisors prior to making any investment decisions. This report does not purport to be complete or contain all of the information that may be material to the current or future business, operations, financial condition or prospects of the Company and Hot Chili makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this report. Certain information contained herein is based on, or derived from, information obtained from independent third-party sources, publicly available reports and other trade and industry sources. Hot Chili believes that such information is accurate and that the sources from which it has been obtained are reliable; however, Hot Chili has not independently verified such information and does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such information. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note for U.S. Investors Concerning Mineral Resources

NI 43-101 is a rule of the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning material mineral projects. Technical disclosure contained in this report has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Classification System. These standards differ from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and technical information contained in this report may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by domestic United States companies subject to the SEC's reporting and disclosure requirements.

All amounts in this report are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Forward Looking Statements

This report contains certain statements that are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Australian securities legislation (collectively, the "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations, forecasts, and projections with respect to future events, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and are based on certain assumptions. No assurance can be given that these expectations, forecasts, or projections will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking statements included in this announcement should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking information is by its nature prospective and requires the Company to make certain assumptions and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "capable", "estimate", "expansion", "expectations", "likely", "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "reinforce", "large-scale", "could", "should", "will", "would", variants of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

In this report, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the potential of the La Verde discovery; regulatory applications and approvals; and the Company's future exploration and other business plans.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including, but not limited to, the following material factors: the ability of drilling and other exploration activities to accurately predict mineralisation; operational risks; risks related to the cost estimates of exploration; sovereign risks associated with the Company's operations in Chile; changes in estimates of mineral resources or mineral reserves of properties where the Company holds interests; recruiting qualified personnel and retaining key personnel; future financial needs and availability of adequate financing; fluctuations in mineral prices; market volatility; exchange rate fluctuations; ability to exploit successful discoveries; the production at or performance of properties where the Company holds interests; ability to retain title to mining concessions; environmental risks; financial failure or default of joint venture partners, contractors or service providers; competition risks; economic and market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described elsewhere in this announcement and elsewhere in the Company's public disclosure record.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this report are based upon assumptions which the Company believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, the Company has made assumptions regarding: future commodity prices and demand; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future currency exchange and interest rates; the impact of increasing competition; general conditions in economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; the timely receipt of permits and approvals; metallurgical recoveries for La Verde based on Cortadera as a proxy; that pending assays will be received and reported on anticipated timelines; that drill density will be sufficient to support a mineral resource estimate; future tax rates; future operating costs; availability of future sources of funding; and ability to obtain financing; and assumptions underlying estimates related to adjusted funds from operations.

The Company has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this announcement to provide investors with a more complete perspective on the Company's future operations, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made herein, please refer to the public disclosure record of the Company, including the Company's most recent Annual Report, which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all those factors or to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and are made as of the date of this announcement. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise. Investors should read this entire announcement and consult their own professional advisors to ascertain and assess the income tax and legal risks and other aspects of an investment in the Company.

Mineral Resource Statement
Costa Fuego Combined Mineral Resource (Effective Date 26 February 2024)

1

Mineral Resources are reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Resource Estimates for the Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits. All figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures and reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and NI 43-101. Mineral Resource estimation practices are in accordance with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practice Guidelines (29 November 2019) and reported in accordance CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (10 May 2014) that are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101.

2

Mineral Resources are inclusive of the Mineral Reserve

3

The Productora deposit is 100% owned by Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera El Aguila SpA (SMEA). SMEA is a joint venture (JV) company - 80% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA (a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili), and 20% owned by Compañía Minera del Pacífico S.A (CMP).

4

The Cortadera deposit is controlled by a Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA (Frontera). Frontera is a subsidiary company - 100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili.

5

The San Antonio deposit is controlled through Frontera (100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited) and Frontera is party to an Option Agreement pursuant to which it can earn a 100% interest in the property.

6

The Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) in the tables above form coherent bodies of mineralisation that are considered amenable to a combination of open pit and underground extraction methods based on the following parameters: Base Case Metal Prices: Copper US$ 3.00/lb, Gold US$ 1,700/oz, Molybdenum US$ 14/lb, and Silver US$20/oz.

7

All MRE were assessed for Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction (RPEEE) using both Open Pit and Block Cave Extraction mining methods at Cortadera and Open Pit mining methods at the Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits.

8

Metallurgical recovery averages for each deposit consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching performance. Process recoveries: Cortadera - Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55% Au, 81% Mo and 36% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.55 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t). San Antonio - Weighted recoveries of 85% Cu, 66% Au, 80% Mo and 63% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.64 x Au(g/t) + 0.00044 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0072 x Ag(g/t) Alice - Weighted recoveries of 81% Cu, 47% Au, 52% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.48 x Au(g/t) + 0.00030 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0044 x Ag(g/t). Productora - Weighted recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 48% Mo and 18% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.46 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0021 x Ag(g/t). Costa Fuego - Recoveries of 83% Cu, 53% Au, 71% Mo and 26% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.53 x Au(g/t) + 0.00040 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0030 x Ag(g/t)

9

Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu recovery). The base case cut-off grade for Mineral Resources considered amenable to open pit extraction methods at the Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits is 0.20% CuEq, while the cut-off grade for Mineral Resources considered amenable to underground extraction methods at the Cortadera deposit is 0.27% CuEq. It is the Company's opinion that all the elements included in the CuEq calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.

10

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The MRE include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised as Mineral Reserves. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

11

The effective date of the MRE is 26 February 2024. The MRE was previously reported in the 2024 PEA. Hot Chili Limited confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the 2024 PEA and all material assumptions and technical parameters stated for the MRE in the 2024 PEA continue to apply and have not materially changed.

12

Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources other than as disclosed in the 2025 PFS. A detailed list of Costa Fuego Project risks is included in Chapter 25 of the 2025 PFS Technical Report titled "Costa Fuego Copper Project NI43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Feasibility Study" and dated 9 May 2025 (effective 27 March 2025), is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.hotchili.net.au).

Ore Reserve Statement
Costa Fuego Combined Ore Reserve (Effective Date 27 March 2025)

1

Mineral Reserves are reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Reserve estimates for the Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits, and have an effective date of 27 March 2025.

2

An Ore Reserve (declared in accordance with JORC Code 2012) was previously reported at Productora, a component of Costa Fuego, on 2nd March 2016 on the ASX. The Company was not subject to the requirements of NI 43-101 at that time.

3

Mineral Reserve estimation practices are in accordance with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practice Guidelines (29 November 2019) and reported in accordance CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (10 May 2014) that are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. Mineral Reserve estimates are in accordance with the JORC Code. References to "Mineral Reserves" mean "Ore Reserves" as defined in the JORC Code and references to "Proven Mineral Reserves" mean "Proved Ore Reserves" as defined in the JORC Code.

4

The Mineral Reserve reported above was not additive to the Mineral Resource. The Mineral Reserve is based on the 26 February 2024 Mineral Resource.

5

Tonnages and grades are rounded to two significant figures. All figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures and reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and NI 43-101. As each number is rounded individually, the table may show apparent inconsistencies between the sum of rounded components and the corresponding rounded total.

6

Mineral Reserves are reported using long-term metal prices of US$4.30/lb Cu, US$2,280/oz Au, US$27/oz Ag, US$20/lb Mo.

7

The Mineral Reserve tonnages and grades are estimated and reported as delivered to plant (the point where material is delivered to the processing facility) and is therefore inclusive of ore loss and dilution.

8

The Productora deposit is 100% owned by Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera El Aguila SpA (SMEA). SMEA is a joint venture (JV) company - 80% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA (a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili), and 20% owned by Compañía Minera del Pacífico S.A (CMP).

9

The Cortadera deposit is controlled by a Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA (Frontera). Frontera is a subsidiary company - 100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili.

10

The San Antonio deposit is controlled through Frontera (100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili) and Frontera is party to an Option Agreement pursuant to which it can earn a 100% interest in the property.

11

The Mineral Reserve Estimate as of 27 March 2025 for Costa Fuego was prepared by Anton von Wielligh, Fellow with the AUSIMM (FAUSIMM). Mr. von Wielligh fulfils the requirements to be a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101 and is the Competent Person under JORC for the Mineral Reserve.

12

Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Reserves other than as disclosed in the 2025 PFS. A detailed list of Costa Fuego Project risks is included in Chapter 25 of the 2025 PFS Technical Report titled "Costa Fuego Copper Project NI43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Feasibility Study" and dated 9 May 2025 (effective 27 March 2025), is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.hotchili.net.au).

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Name of entity

Hot Chili Limited

ABN


Quarter ended ("current quarter")

91 130 955 725


30 September 2026

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter
$A'000

Year to date
(3 months)
$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

-

-

1.1

Receipts from customers

1.2

Payments for

-

-


(a) exploration & evaluation


(a) development

-

-


(b) production

-

-


(c) staff costs

(1,250)

(1,250)


(d) administration and corporate costs

(1,538)

(1,538)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

183

183

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

-

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

-

-

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities

(2,605)

(2,605)


2.

Cash flows from investing activities

-

-

2.1

Payments to acquire or for:


(a) entities


(b) tenements

(3,371)

(3,371)


(c) property, plant and equipment

(136)

(136)


(d) exploration & evaluation

(10,144)

(10,144)


(e) investments

-

-


(f) other non-current assets

-

-

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

-

-


(a) entities


(b) tenements

-

-


(c) property, plant and equipment

-

-


(d) investments

-

-


(e) other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (OR Royalty funds - net of costs)

20,435

20,435

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

6,784

6,784


3.

Cash flows from financing activities

-

-

3.1

Proceeds from issues of equity securities
(excluding convertible debt securities)

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities

-

-

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of equity
securities or convertible debt securities

-

-

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

-

-

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

-

-


4.

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and
cash equivalents for the period



4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

24,948

24,948

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)

(2,605)

(2,605)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)

6,784

6,784

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)

-

-

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

122

122

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

29,249

29,249

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the
consolidated statement of cash flows) to the
related items in the accounts

Current quarter
$A'000

Previous quarter
$A'000

5.1

Bank balances

8,841

5,428

5.2

Call deposits

16,107

29,792

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (provide details)

-

-

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of
quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

24,948

35,220

6.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates

Current quarter
$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their
associates included in item 1

234

6.2

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their
associates included in item 2

-

Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an
explanation for, such payments.

7.

Financing facilities
Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing
arrangements available to the entity.
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the
sources of finance available to the entity.

Total facility
amount at
quarter end
$A'000

Amount drawn at
quarter end
$A'000

7.1

Loan facilities

-

-

7.2

Credit standby arrangements

-

-

7.3

Other (please specify)

-

-

7.4

Total financing facilities

-

-




7.5

Unused financing facilities available at quarter end

-

7.6

Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest
rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing
facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end,
include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

8.

Estimated cash available for future operating activities

$A'000

8.1

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9)

(2,605)

8.2

(Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing
activities) (item 2.1(d))

(10,144)

8.3

Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2)

(12,749)

8.4

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6)

29,249

8.5

Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5)

-

8.6

Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5)

29,249




8.7

Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by
item 8.3)

2.29

Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (ie a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as "N/A".
Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7.

8.8

If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:


8.8.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating
cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?


Although the Company has reported more than two quarters of funding available, it
does not expect the current level of total cash outflows to continue.

The Company's payments for exploration & evaluation expenditure during the
quarter reflect the Phase 2 resource infill and extensional drilling program at La Verde,
which is scheduled for completion by the end of October 2026.

Following completion of this program, the Company anticipates a material reduction
in exploration and evaluation expenditure in subsequent quarters, resulting in a
reduction in overall cash outflows and an extension of its available cash runway.


8.8.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further
cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that
they will be successful?


N/A


8.8.3 Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business
objectives and, if so, on what basis?


N/A


Note: where item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, all of questions 8.8.1, 8.8.2 and 8.8.3 above must be answered.

Compliance statement
  1. This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  2. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Date: 30 October 2026

Authorised by: By the Board

(Name of body or officer authorising release - see note 4)

Notes


1.

This quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity's activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so.

2.

If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.

3.

Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

4.

If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the board". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the [name of board committee - eg Audit and Risk Committee]". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here: "By the Disclosure Committee".

5.

If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively.

For more information please contact: Christian Easterday, Managing Director & CEO - Hot Chili, Tel: +61 8 9315 9009, Email: [email protected] ; Carol Marinkovich, Company Secretary - Hot Chili, Tel: +61 8 9315 9009, Email: [email protected] ; Graham Farrell, Investor & Public Relations, Email: [email protected] ; or visit Hot Chili's website at www.hotchili.net.au

SOURCE Hot Chili Limited

© 2026 PR Newswire
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