Hot Chili Limited - Quarterly Report, Period Ending 30 September 2026

PERTH, Australia, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Highlights
Second Porphyry Discovery Confirmed at La Verde
- Assay results for step-out drilling, completed after the reporting period, confirmed the discovery of a second porphyry center - La Verde South - near-doubling the growth potential of the La Verde Project.
- First step-out Reverse Circulation (RC) drill hole DKP084, located approximately 250 m to the south of La Verde's +0.4% Cu mineralisation footprint, has delivered:
- 148 m grading 0.44% CuEq1 (0.39% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au) from 36 m
- Including 44 m grading 0.56% CuEq (0.50% Cu, 0.06 g/t Au) from 138 m
- 148 m grading 0.44% CuEq1 (0.39% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au) from 36 m
- First step-out diamond drill hole (DD) DKD100, located a further 100 m to the south of DKP084, also visually recorded a 307 m down-hole interval of copper porphyry-style mineralisation2.
- Phase 2 resource infill and extensional drilling for La Verde is now complete, following 13 months and over 40,000m of DD and RC drilling, adding to the 10,000 m of RC drilling from Phase 1.
Hot Chili Delivers More Copper-Gold at La Verde
- Strong assay results continued to be delivered during the quarter from the four drill rigs (2 Diamond and 2 Reverse Circulation) located at La Verde.
- Continuity of higher-grade copper-gold mineralisation from shallow depths was further confirmed from infill drilling and step out diamond drilling continued to expand the discovery footprint.
- Standout results reported during the quarter included:
- DKP063 recorded 398 m grading 0.45% CuEq (0.35% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au) from surface
- Including 62 m grading 0.91% CuEq (0.70% Cu, 0.30 g/t Au) from 20 m
- Which includes 34 m grading 1.00% CuEq (0.80% Cu, 0.27 g/t Au) from 42 m
- DKD060 recorded 472 m grading 0.41% CuEq (0.34% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au) from 49 m
- Including 105.8 m grading 0.70% CuEq (0.58% Cu, 0.15 g/t Au) from 397 m
- Including 32.6 m grading 0.90% CuEq (0.75% Cu, 0.19 g/t Au) from 438 m
- DKP064 recorded 126 m grading 0.45% CuEq (0.38% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au) from 54 m
- Including 26 m grading 0.70% CuEq (0.60% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au) from 108 m
- DKP078 recorded 240 m grading 0.43% CuEq (0.30% Cu, 0.17 g/t Au) from 36 m
- Including 54 m grading 0.60% CuEq (0.41% Cu, 0.26 g/t Au) from 46 m
- And including 42 m grading 0.50% CuEq (0.36% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au) from 188 m
- DKP063 recorded 398 m grading 0.45% CuEq (0.35% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au) from surface
- The maiden La Verde MRE, revised Costa Fuego PFS and preparation of the EIA submission remained on track, with assay results pending for 35 drill holes (24 infill drilling and 11 southern step-out drillholes).
La Verde Drilling Totals 50,000m, with Phase 2 Now Complete
Strong Cash Position of A$29.3 Million following closure of OR Royalty Amendment Agreement during the quarter.
View PDF versionSUMMARY OF OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES
Second Porphyry Centre Confirmed at La Verde South
Assay results for step-out drilling, returned after the reporting period, confirmed the discovery of a second porphyry centre at La Verde South. Located immediately south of, and along strike from, the initial La Verde copper-gold porphyry discovery, extending the potential mineralisation footprint of La Verde to 1,400m.
The first Reverse Circulation (RC) step-out drill hole, DKP084, was collared approximately 250 m south of La Verde's existing +0.4% Cu mineralisation footprint and returned 148 m grading 0.44% CuEq1 (0.39% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au) from 36 m, including 44 m grading 0.56% CuEq (0.50% Cu, 0.06 g/t Au) from 138 m.
The intersection was primarily oxide copper porphyry-style mineralisation, commencing immediately below shallow gravel cover, and was designed to follow up previously reported RC drill hole DKP024, which recorded 114 m grading 0.4% CuEq (0.4% Cu) from 86 m, including 52 m grading 0.5% CuEq (0.5% Cu, 0.1 g/t Au) from 96 m (see announcement dated 19 May 2025).
The first southern Diamond Drill (DD) step-out drill hole, DKD100, was then collared a further 100 m south of DKP084 to test for higher-grade copper porphyry-style sulphide mineralisation beneath the oxide zone.
DKD100 visually recorded a 307 m downhole interval of copper porphyry-style mineralisation2, comprising oxide mineralisation between 40 m and 172 m and porphyry-style sulphide mineralisation between 172 m and 347 m.
Core photo from DKD100 (259 - 261 m downhole) with vein-hosted and disseminated chalcopyrite (2%) and pyrite (4%) mineralisation in strongly veined tonalite host rock 2
1 Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drillhole intersections were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=4.50 USD/lb, Au=3,150 USD/oz, Mo=20 USD/lb, and Ag=30 USD/oz. The entirety of the intersection is assumed as fresh. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for La Verde uses Cortadera as a proxy, which is considered reasonable given both the similar mineralisation style and amenability testwork completed thus far at La Verde - Recoveries of 83% Cu, 56% Au, 83% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq (%) = Cu(%) + 0.69 x Au(g/t) + 0.00044 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t).
2 Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Assay results are pending and will be reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Sampling methodologies are described in the attached JORC Table 1.
Expansion Drilling Continues to Demonstrate Scale and Continuity
In parallel with southern step-out drilling, drilling across the main La Verde discovery continued to refine the geological interpretation of the mineralised system, further delineating the interpreted high-grade core and demonstrating the vertical and lateral continuity of porphyry-hosted copper-gold mineralisation.
A significant result was returned from DKD060 intersected 472 m grading 0.41% CuEq (0.34% Cu, 0.08g/t Au) from 49 m depth, including a significant higher-grade component comprising 105.8 m grading 0.70% CuEq from 397 m, which also included 32.6 m grading 0.90% CuEq from 438 m (Figure 4).
Results from RC drill hole DKP067 also expanded the lateral extent of mineralisation along La Verde's eastern flank. The drillhole, reported as a partial result, returned 112 m grading 0.47% CuEq (0.40% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au) from 42 m, including 26 m grading 0.70% CuEq (0.59% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au) from 62 m.
In-fill RC Drilling Confirms Continuity of Near-Surface, Bulk Mineralisation
RC drill holes targeting the up-dip extension of high-grade mineralisation at La Verde has continued to return wide intersections of copper-gold mineralisation from shallow depths. Importantly, results are distributed across the deposit, highlighting the scale and continuity of La Verde's growing high-grade core.
These results are headlined by DKP063 (Figure 4), which recorded 398 m grading 0.45% CuEq (0.35% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au) from surface. Within this, a significant higher-grade component includes 62 m grading 0.91% CuEq (0.70% Cu, 0.30 g/t Au) from just 20 m depth, demonstrating the continuity of high-grade mineralisation at shallow depths and reinforcing the potential for a high-grade starter pit, capable of delivering early higher-grade material to the Costa Fuego mine plan.
DKP075 recorded a partial result of 132 m grading 0.57% CuEq (0.45% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au) from 24 m depth which included 42 m grading 0.70% CuEq (0.57% Cu, 0.19 g/t Au) from 96 m (Figure 5). Results for the final 177 m were still outstanding and are expected to be reported shortly.
Additionally, DKP064, which was collared at the southern extent of La Verde's high-grade core, returned 126 m grading 0.45% CuEq (0.38% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au) from 54 m depth, including 26 m grading 0.70% CuEq (0.60% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au) from 108 m, together with a second intersection of 74 m grading 0.35% CuEq (0.29% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au) from 276 m.
La Verde Drilling Totals 50,000m, with Phase 2 Now Complete
Drilling for the 40,000 m Phase 2 DD and RC program is now complete, following 13 months of progress and bringing the total at La Verde to 50,000 m. The Phase 1 RC program (completed from late 2024 to mid-2025) included 10,000 m and outlined a 750 m x 400 m x 400 m footprint, and in conjunction with Phase 2, has now identified a 1,400 m x 780 m x 800 m footprint across two porphyry centres. Resource infill drilling of La Verde is now complete, and drill rigs will start back up and focus on the growth of La Verde South in early 2027.
Project Development Integration
Since 30 June 2026, Hot Chili has further strengthened the dedicated Costa Fuego project development team and its integrated governance framework for the revised Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) programs, progressing multiple engineering, permitting, social, infrastructure and technical studies.
Key activities advanced include mine-plan inputs, hydrogeological and geotechnical investigations, TSF engineering and water-management studies, and evaluation of power-supply and transmission-line relocation options. Project controls are being consolidated through an integrated P6 schedule, clearer critical-path reporting, risk management and disciplined contractor cost and payment controls.
Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) Continue to Progress
During the quarter preparation of the Costa Fuego environmental approvals continued under the separate EIA 1A (Huasco Water) and EIA 1B (Costa Fuego) workstreams. Unusually heavy rainfall during July and August 2026 affected field activities resulted in delays which have been mitigated in part through four weeks of scheduled contingency. The Q2 2027 submission remains on track for both EIAs.
The two-stream permitting strategy has now been embedded in the project delivery framework:
- EIA 1A: the seawater intake, pumping and distribution system. Work progressed on the Project Description, environmental chapters, PAS 155 and PAS 156 gap-closure actions, the Punta Huasco Sur protection-area consultation, and flora, vegetation, vertebrate fauna and entomofauna compatibility studies. The latest Project Description revision was under review in October.
- EIA 1B: baseline studies, engineering inputs and environmental documentation progressed in parallel with the revised PFS2. Archaeological fieldwork was completed, hydrogeological field investigations and packer testing advanced, and the TSF, diversion-water and associated infrastructure packages continue to be developed for incorporation into the assessment.
Costa Fuego Revised PFS Advancement
During the quarter Hot Chili continued to advance workstreams at La Verde, designed to incorporate the new discovery into the Costa Fuego PFS as soon as possible. Geotechnical workstreams were completed at La Verde and are being incorporated into Mineral Resource Estimation and engineering design work, in parallel to metallurgical, hydrogeological and tailings testwork programs.
Analysis of multiple potential materials handling options between La Verde and Productora, the Costa Fuego central processing hub, are also underway. The potential development of a large open-pit mining scenario at Cortadera as an alternative to the previously defined open-pit and underground block cave operation for the later years of Costa Fuego's mine plan is also being finalised.
Social Integration and Community Support
Hot Chili continued its community engagement activities, with a round of early community engagement (Participación Ciudadana Temprana, PCT) in Huasco, Freirina and Vallenar. Public information stands shared details about the Huasco Water project and introduced the Produce Futuro Fund. Additional baseline interviews were completed with a further 9 parties, including 7 Indigenous organisations and 2 neighbourhood associations.
Launched in September, the Produce Futuro Fund will provide grants to successful applicants to support economic development in the Huasco Valley. Hot Chili coordinated the launch and held support sessions to help community members apply. The company received more than 300 applications, with 55 grants to be awarded next quarter.
Figure 1. Long section view (A - A') showing recent drill hole results DKP084 (± 75m clipping) and +0.3% copper (red), +0.4% (purple) copper interpolants and extent of visual estimate3 of porphyry -style copper mineralisation in DKD100, relative to the La Verde Discovery
1 See Page 26 of this announcement for detail on the US$3.50 Cu and US$6.00 Cu conceptual open pit shells (Exploration Targets). Any potential tonnage and grade of the Exploration Target shown is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource within the target area, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
2 Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drillhole intersections were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=4.50 USD/lb, Au=3,150 USD/oz, Mo=20 USD/lb, and Ag=30 USD/oz. The entirety of the intersection is assumed as fresh. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for La Verde uses Cortadera as a proxy, which is considered reasonable given both the similar mineralisation style and amenability testwork completed thus far at La Verde - Recoveries of 83% Cu, 56% Au, 83% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 0.69 x Au(g/t) + 0.00044 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t).
3 Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Assay results are pending and will be reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Sampling methodologies are described in the attached JORC Table 1.
Figure 2. Plan view map of La Verde showing recent drill hole results and updated +0.2% copper (yellow), +0.3% copper (red), +0.4% copper (magenta) mineralisation interpolants. Drilled holes with pending assays are shown in black. Position of A - A' long section (Figure 1 and 3) and B - B' (Figure 4) and C - C' (Figure 5) annotated with white dashed lines. Conceptual open pit shells1 displayed for $US3.50/lb Cu (short dash) and $US6.00/lb Cu (long dash) displayed as dashed lines. Results reported including CuEq2, visual estimate from DKD100 shown3.
1 See Page 26 of this announcement for detail on the US$3.50 Cu and US$6.00 Cu conceptual open pit shells (Exploration Targets). Any potential tonnage and grade of the Exploration Target shown is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource within the target area, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
2 Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drillhole intersections were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=4.50 USD/lb, Au=3,150 USD/oz, Mo=20 USD/lb, and Ag=30 USD/oz. The entirety of the intersection is assumed as fresh. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for La Verde uses Cortadera as a proxy, which is considered reasonable given both the similar mineralisation style and amenability testwork completed thus far at La Verde - Recoveries of 83% Cu, 56% Au, 83% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq (%) = Cu(%) + 0.69 x Au(g/t) + 0.00044 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t).
3 Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Assay results are pending and will be reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Sampling methodologies are described in the attached JORC Table 1.
Figure 3. Long-section slice (A - A') showing drill hole results and updated +0.2% copper (yellow), +0.3% copper (red), +0.4% copper (magenta) mineralisation interpolants. Returned Cu grades shown on hole traces, drilled holes with pending assays are shown in black. Conceptual open pit shells1 displayed for $US3.50/lb Cu (short dash) and $US6.00/lb Cu (long dash) displayed as dashed lines. Results reported including CuEq2, visual estimate from DKD100 shown3.
1 See Page 26 of this announcement for detail on the US$3.50 Cu and US$6.00 Cu conceptual open pit shells (Exploration Targets). Any potential tonnage and grade of the Exploration Target shown is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource within the target area, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
2 Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drillhole intersections were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=4.50 USD/lb, Au=3,150 USD/oz, Mo=20 USD/lb, and Ag=30 USD/oz. The entirety of the intersection is assumed as fresh. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for La Verde uses Cortadera as a proxy, which is considered reasonable given both the similar mineralisation style and amenability testwork completed thus far at La Verde - Recoveries of 83% Cu, 56% Au, 83% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq (%) = Cu(%) + 0.69 x Au(g/t) + 0.00044 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t).
3 Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Assay results are pending and will be reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Sampling methodologies are described in the attached JORC Table 1.
Figure 4. Cross section slice (B - B') showing recent drill hole results DKP063, DKP064, DKP059 and DKD060 (± 75m clipping) and updated +0.2% copper (yellow), +0.3% copper (red), +0.4% copper (magenta) mineralisation interpolants. Returned Cu grades shown on hole traces, drilled holes with pending assays are shown in black. Conceptual open pit shells1 displayed for $US3.50/lb Cu (short dash) and $US6.00/lb Cu (long dash) displayed as dashed lines. Results reported including CuEq2.
Figure 5. Cross section slice (C - C') showing drill hole results for DKP075 and DKP078 (± 75m clipping) and updated +0.2% copper (yellow), +0.3% copper (red), +0.4% copper (magenta) mineralisation interpolants. Returned Cu grades shown on hole traces, drilled holes with pending assays are shown in black. Conceptual open pit shells1 displayed for $US3.50/lb Cu (short dash) and $US6.00/lb Cu (long dash) displayed as dashed lines. Results reported including CuEq2.
Table 1. Drill Holes Completed for La Verde in Quarter 3 2026
Prospect
Hole ID
East
North
RL
Depth
Dip
Azi.
Results
La Verde
DKD068
324321
6785527
1179
865.4
-61
72
Results Pending
DKP069
324671
6786109
1184
378
-69
77
Results Pending
DKP070
324516
6785676
1150
324
-58
271
Significant result returned Q3 2026
DKP071
324567
6785711
1133
397
-60
90
Results Pending
DKP072
324780
6785773
1132
408
-59
244
Significant result returned Q4 2026
DKP073
324866
6785725
1137
231
-64
249
Results Pending
DKP074
324703
6785591
1138
282
-60
271
Results Pending
DKP075
324632
6785991
1152
333
-57
99
Significant result returned Q4 2026
DKD076
324640
6785842
1134
618.5
-58
74
Results Pending
DKP077
324421
6785619
1178
324
-58
80
Significant result returned Q4 2026
DKP078
324658
6785901
1141
324
-69
332
Significant result returned Q4 2026
DKP079
324515
6785522
1188
360
-61
90
Significant result returned Q4 2026
DKP080
324054
6786141
1105
126
-60
239
Significant result returned Q4 2026
DKP081
324713
6785594
1138
30
-60
70
Significant result returned Q4 2026
DKP082
324713
6785593
1138
288
-67
71
Significant result returned Q4 2026
DKP083
324177
6786091
1102
216
-60
244
Results Pending
DKP084
324420
6785327
1187
366
-62
75
Significant result returned Q4 2026
DKP085
324257
6786043
1104
252
-60
250
Results Pending
DKD086
324507
6785744
1124
770.6
-60
35
Results Pending
DKP087
324911
6785764
1137
204
-58
71
Results Pending
DKP088
324427
6785221
1188
326
-59
92
Results Pending
DKP089
324957
6785822
1141
162
-57
262
Results Pending
DKP090
324249
6785307
1177
396
-60
89
Results Pending
DKP091
324997
6785961
1174
360
-59
301
Results Pending
DKP092
324205
6785152
1175
402
-60
91
Results Pending
DKP093
324956
6785820
1141
162
-61
306
Results Pending
DKP094
324695
6785663
1133
174
-59
271
Results Pending
DKP095
324352
6785006
1164
351
-60
91
Results Pending
DKP096
324733
6785525
1139
264
-64
70
Results Pending
DKP097
324508
6785000
1183
324
-60
89
Results Pending
DWEDKD001
324668
6786110
1184
231.1
-80
78
Results Pending
DWEDKD002
324549
6786081
1153
190
-89
170
Results Pending
DWEDKD003
324688
6785742
1128
250
-80
100
Results Pending
DWEDKD004
324909
6785767
1137
111.3
-79
50
Results Pending
DWEDKD005
324535
6785746
1123
186.1
-80
231
Results Pending
Table 2. Significant Drilling Intersections from La Verde in Quarter 3 2026
Hole ID
Coordinates
Azim
Dip
Hole Depth
Intersection
Interval
Copper Eq1
Copper
Gold
Silver
Molyb.
North
East
RL
From
To
(m)
(% CuEq)
(% Cu)
(g/t Au)
(ppm Ag)
(ppm Mo)
DKP045D
6785947
324415
1110
60
-60
840.5
0
16.0
16.0
0.42
0.40
0.02
1.08
24
310.0
457.0
147.0
0.35
0.26
0.08
0.83
61
Incl
381.3
407.0
25.7
0.50
0.37
0.14
1.44
58
DKP051
6785722
324332
1167
56
-65
372
54.0
124.0
70.0
0.25
0.20
0.06
0.49
21
68.0
80.0
12.0
0.45
0.39
0.07
0.25
16
DKP052
6786024
324756
1188
245
-60
354
82.0
354.0
272.0
0.40
0.32
0.10
0.83
9
Incl
92.0
134.0
42.0
0.50
0.39
0.14
0.91
13
& Incl
226.0
242.0
16.0
0.64
0.54
0.13
1.39
6
& Incl
252.0
280.0
28.0
0.60
0.48
0.16
0.89
6
DKP058
6785775
324785
1134
70
-57
402
24.0
206.0
182.0
0.50
0.41
0.10
0.77
20
(updated)
Incl
24.0
56.0
32.0
0.60
0.52
0.12
0.66
6
DKP059
6785728
324866
1139
70
-61
120
36
78
42.0
0.25
0.21
0.04
0.35
30
DKD060
6785762
324909
1139
260
-61
772.7
49.0
521.0
472.0
0.41
0.34
0.08
0.60
34
(updated)
Incl
93.4
157.1
63.7
0.50
0.42
0.10
0.73
10
& Incl
397.0
502.8
105.8
0.70
0.58
0.15
0.99
19
Or Incl
438.0
470.6
32.6
0.90
0.75
0.19
1.30
31
642.1
765.2
123.1
0.30
0.27
0.02
0.80
23
Incl
655.5
657.8
2.3
4.63
4.56
0.02
10.40
18
DKP061
6785608
324901
1147
271
-61
273
70
98
28.0
0.27
0.22
0.05
0.71
25
166
206
40.0
0.40
0.33
0.08
1.10
21
DKP063
6785713
324566
1132
63
-70
417
0
398
398.0
0.45
0.35
0.12
0.58
18
Incl
20
82
62.0
0.91
0.70
0.30
1.07
6
DKP063
Incl
20
32
12.0
1.00
0.66
0.49
1.40
7
& Incl
42
76
34.0
1.00
0.80
0.27
0.95
5
DKP064
6785669
324508
1155
101
-57
426
54
180
126.0
0.45
0.38
0.08
1.03
24
Incl
108
134
26.0
0.70
0.60
0.13
0.83
11
276
350
74.0
0.35
0.29
0.07
0.85
16
DKP067
6785774
324785
1134
114
-60
300
42
154
112
0.47
0.4
0.1
0.89
8
Incl
62
88
26
0.7
0.59
0.14
1.19
9
DKP072
6785767
324776
1133
244
-59
408
12
172
160
0.37
0.3
0.09
0.83
5
Incl
12
52
40
0.53
0.45
0.11
0.97
4
& Incl
144
172
28
0.49
0.39
0.14
0.92
7
DKP075
6785983
324631
1153
99
-57
333
24
212
188
0.56
0.44
0.16
0.72
10
304
333
29
0.5
0.39
0.15
0.51
11
DKP077
6785616
324420
1177
80
-58
324
230
274
44
0.33
0.25
0.06
1.09
79
318
324
6
0.46
0.36
0.09
2.1
81
DKP078
6785893
324659
1142
332
-69
324
36
276
240
0.43
0.3
0.17
0.69
13
Incl
46
100
54
0.6
0.41
0.26
0.59
9
& Incl
188
230
42
0.5
0.36
0.2
0.8
9
DKP079
6785514
324520
1187
90
-61
360
156
210
54
0.3
0.25
0.06
0.87
14
DKP080
6786126
324051
1103
240
-60
126
0
16
16
0.24
0.23
0.01
0.33
14
DKP0812
6785590
324705
1138
70
-60
30
0
30
30
0.35
0.28
0.09
0.61
7
DKP082
6785590
324705
1138
70
-67
288
0
158
158
0.36
0.3
0.08
1.02
14
Incl
132
150
18
0.58
0.5
0.1
2.19
15
236
264
28
0.43
0.32
0.15
0.98
10
DKP084
6785322
324417
1186
75
-62
366
36
184
148
0.44
0.39
0.07
1.0
8
Incl
138
182
44
0.56
0.50
0.06
1.8
8
Notes to Table 2: Significant intercepts for La Verde are reported above a nominal cut-off grade of 0.20% Cu. Reported intersections may include internal dilution (intervals below 0.20% Cu), including zones exceeding 30 m downhole width, where the overall weighted average grade of the intersection remains above the cut-off grade. Significant intersections are separated where zones of internal dilution result in discrete intervals that do not meet the reporting criteria. The selection of a 0.20% Cu cut-off grade is aligned with a marginal economic cut-off for bulk tonnage polymetallic copper deposits of comparable grade in Chile and globally. Significant intersection widths (interval) have been rounded to the nearest metre.
1
Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drill hole intersections were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=4.50 USD/lb, Au=3,150 USD/oz, Mo=20 USD/lb, and Ag=30 USD/oz. The entirety of the intersection is assumed as fresh. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for La Verde uses Cortadera as a proxy, which is considered reasonable given both the similar mineralisation style and amenability testwork completed thus far at La Verde - Recoveries of 83% Cu, 56% Au, 83% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq (%) = Cu(%) + 0.69 x Au(g/t) + 0.00044 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t).
2
DKP081 was abandoned due to mechanical issues and was redrilled as DKP082
Strategic Partnering Process Update
Hot Chili continues to advance its asset-level strategic Partnering Process, aimed at introducing one or more qualified partners with the financial, technical and operational capability to assist in funding and delivery of the projects.
During the quarter management continued to facilitate ongoing due diligence activities, including arranging site visits, while discussions continued in relation to existing non-binding, indicative, incomplete and conditional proposals received for potential transactions involving the projects.
The Partnering Process may result in a range of transactions for the Projects. Investors are cautioned that there is no certainty the Partnering Process will result in a transaction or binding agreement.
BMO Capital Markets continues to act as financial adviser in connection with the Partnering Process.
The Company will continue to update the market in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.
OR Royalty Amendment Agreement
During the quarter, Hot Chili completed the Amended and Restated Investment Agreement with OR Royalties Inc. ("OR"), receiving net proceeds of A$20.4 million, after transaction costs, from the additional US$15 million royalty investment.
The transaction brings total consideration received under the OR royalty arrangement to US$30 million and expands OR's royalty interest to include the La Verde Project.
The additional non-dilutive funding further strengthens the Company's balance sheet and supports the ongoing advancement of La Verde and the broader Costa Fuego copper-gold development.
The agreement also incorporates an updated change of control buy-back provision, preserving strategic flexibility as the Company progresses its Strategic Partnering Process.
For further details, refer to the Company's announcement dated 7 July 2026.
Cash Position
As of 30 September 2026, the Company had cash of A$29.3 million and no debt.
The operating expenditure for quarter ended 30 September 2026 included payments for staff costs of A$1.3 million and administration and corporate costs of A$1.5 million.
The investing expenditure for quarter ended 30 September 2026 included payments for tenements of A$3.4 million relating mostly to the payment of the San Antonio Purchase Option Agreement for US$2 million, and payments for exploration and evaluation of A$10.1 million relating to drilling (four drill rigs in operation) and development study activities across the La Verde copper-gold porphyry discovery, value engineering workstreams and EIA submission activities. This was offset by the receipt of A$20.4 million (net of costs) from the OR Royalty Amendment Agreement.
With the Phase 2 resource infill and extensional drilling program at La Verde scheduled for completion by the end of October 2026, the Company anticipates a material reduction in exploration expenditure in subsequent quarters.
Capital Structure
The following summarises the Company's securities on issue:
- 202,901,656 ordinary fully paid shares
- 1,212,121 options at AUD $2.145 expiring 12 August 2028
- 420,302 service rights
- 4,729,457 performance rights
Additional ASX Disclosure Information
ASX Listing Rule 5.3.2: There was no substantive mining production and development activities during the quarter.
ASX Listing Rule 5.3.3 - Schedule of Mineral Tenements as of 30 September 2026.
The schedule of Mineral Tenements and changes in interests is appended at the end of this activities report.
ASX Listing Rule 5.3.4: Reporting under a use of funds statement in a Prospectus does not apply to the Company currently.
ASX Listing Rule 5.3.5: Payments to related parties of the Company and their associates during the quarter per Section 6.1 of the Appendix 5B totalled $234,000. This is comprised of directors' salaries and superannuation of $234,000.
Health, Safety, Environment and Quality
Field operations during the quarter included geological reconnaissance activities, diamond and reverse circulation drilling, sampling baselines and site investigations for EIA and revised PFS2, across the Company's Costa Fuego project landholdings, focused on La Verde and Productora. Activities on new tenements are run at the Productora or Cortadera operations centers and their safety statistics are included under the figures for all projects.
One Lost Time Injury (LTI) was recorded during the quarter. The LTI occurred during diamond drilling activities when an accident in retrieving a sample resulted in a fractured finger.
Hot Chili's sustainability framework ensures an emphasis on business processes that target long-term economic, environmental and social value. The Company is dedicated to continual monitoring and improvement of health, safety and the environmental systems. There is no greater importance than ensuring the safety of our people and their families.
Table 3. HSEQ Quarter 3 2026 Performance and Statistics
Deposit
Domeyko
Productora
All Projects
Timeframe
Q3 2026
Cum.2
Q3 2026
Cum.2
Q3 2026
Cum.2
LTI events
1
1
0
1
1
5
NLTI events
1
0
0
1
1
6
Days lost
66
83
0
4
66
194
LTIFR index
23
20
0
16
20
21
ISR index
1543
552
0
66
1314
800
IFR Index
47
47
0
33
0
45
Thousands of man-hours
42.8
150
7.2
61
50.2
243
Incidents on materials and assets
0
2
0
0
0
2
Environmental incidents
0
0
0
0
0
0
Headcount¹
100
36
28
20
130
69
Notes:
HSEQ is the acronym for Health, Safety, Environment and Quality. LTIFR per million-manhours. Safety performance is reported on a monthly basis to the National Mine Safety Authority on a standard E-100 form; (1) Average monthly headcount (2) Cumulative statistics since April 2024.
Tenement Changes During the Quarter
During the Quarter, Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA ("La Frontera") exercised the option granted under the San Antonio Purchase Option Agreement, thereby acquiring ownership of 30 mining concessions.
During the reporting period, La Frontera also obtained the extensions of the following mining exploration concessions: "Cortadera 1", "Cortadera 2", "Cortadera 3", "Cortadera 4", "Cortadera 5", "San Antonio 1", "San Antonio 2", "San Antonio 3", "San Antonio 4" and "San Antonio 5"
In the course of the Quarter, the following mining exploration concessions have expired upon reaching their expiration date: "CF 1", "CF 2", "CF 3", "CF 4", "CF 5", "Juli 19", "Juli 20", "Juli 22", "Juli 23", "Julieta 5", "Julieta 6", "Julieta 7", "Julieta 8", "Julieta 9", "Julieta 11", "Julieta 12", "Julieta 16" and "Julieta 17".
In addition, during the quarter, La Frontera filed the following exploitation mining claims (manifestaciones), exercising the preferential rights arising from the corresponding exploration concessions: "CF 1 1/60", "CF 2 1/60", "CF 3 1/60" and "CF 4 1/40". Furthermore, Sociedad Minera El Aguila SpA ("El Aguila") has claimed the following mining exploitation concessions, exercising the preferential rights arising from the corresponding exploration concessions: "Juli 19 1/60", "Juli 20 1/60", "Juli 22 1/60", "Juli 25 1/60", "Julieta 5 1/40", "Julieta 6 1/40", "Julieta 11 1/60", "Julieta 12 1/60", "Julieta 16 1/40" and "Julieta 17 1/40". In addition, during the period, El Aguila also filed the exploitation mining claim (manifestación) "Julita 7 1/60", which covers the areas comprised within the Julieta 8 and Julieta 9 exploration concessions, as well as the exploration mining application (pedimento) "Bigotes 10".
Finally, during the period, the exploration mining concessions "CF Sur 17", "CF Sur 27", and "CF Sur 30" were judicially declared lapsed because of non-compliance with Article 112 bis of the Chilean Mining Code, which prohibits the overlap of exploration mining concessions held by the same owner. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the area covered by such concessions is encompassed within the exploitation mining concessions currently undergoing the constitution process, namely "Porfiada Sur 1 1/60", "Porfiada Sur 2 1/60", "Porfiada Sur 3 1/40", and "Porfiada Sur 4 1/60". To avoid becoming subject to the same restriction, La Frontera abandoned the exploration concession applications "CF Sur 36" and "CF Sur 37", which were then in the process of being constituted.
The Company's existing tenements are detailed in the tables below.
Table 4. Current Tenement Holdings in Chile as of 30 September 2026
Cortadera Project Tenements
N°
License ID
HCH % Held
HCH % Earning
Area
Agreement Details
1
ALCENIA 1/10
100% Frontera SpA
50
2
AMALIA 942 A 1/6
100% Frontera SpA
53
3
ATACAMITA 1/82
100% Frontera SpA
82
4
CORROTEO 1 1/260
100% Frontera SpA
260
5
CORROTEO 5 1/261
100% Frontera SpA
261
6
CORTADERA 1 1/200
100% Frontera SpA
200
7
CORTADERA 1/40
100% Frontera SpA
374
8
CORTADERA 2 1/200
100% Frontera SpA
200
9
CORTADERA 41
100% Frontera SpA
1
10
CORTADERA 42
100% Frontera SpA
1
11
LAS CANAS 1/15
100% Frontera SpA
146
12
LAS CANAS 16
100% Frontera SpA
1
13
LAS CANAS ESTE 2003 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
300
14
MAGDALENITA 1/20
100% Frontera SpA
100
15
PAULINA 10 B 1/16
100% Frontera SpA
136
16
PAULINA 11 B 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
249
17
PAULINA 12 B 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
294
18
PAULINA 13 B 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
264
19
PAULINA 14 B 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
265
20
PAULINA 15 B 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
200
21
PAULINA 22 A 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
300
22
PAULINA 24 1/24
100% Frontera SpA
183
23
PAULINA 25 A 1/19
100% Frontera SpA
156
24
PAULINA 26 A 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
294
25
PAULINA 27A 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
300
26
PURISIMA 1/8 (1/2 Y 5/6)
100% Frontera SpA
20
NSR 1.5%
27
CF 1 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
300
28
CF 2 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
300
29
CF 3 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
300
30
CF 4 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
300
31
CF 6
100% Frontera SpA
200
32
CF 7
100% Frontera SpA
100
33
CF 8
100% Frontera SpA
200
34
CF 9
100% Frontera SpA
100
35
CF 10
100% Frontera SpA
200
36
CF 11
100% Frontera SpA
200
37
CHAPULIN COLORADO 1/3
100% Frontera SpA
3
38
CHILIS 1
100% Frontera SpA
200
39
CHILIS 3
100% Frontera SpA
100
40
CHILIS 4
100% Frontera SpA
200
41
CHILIS 5
100% Frontera SpA
200
42
CHILIS 6
100% Frontera SpA
200
43
CHILIS 7
100% Frontera SpA
200
44
CHILIS 8
100% Frontera SpA
200
45
CHILIS 9
100% Frontera SpA
300
46
CHILIS 10 1/38
100% Frontera SpA
190
47
CHILIS 11
100% Frontera SpA
200
48
CHILIS 12 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
300
49
CHILIS 13
100% Frontera SpA
300
50
CHILIS 14
100% Frontera SpA
300
51
CHILIS 15
100% Frontera SpA
300
52
CHILIS 16
100% Frontera SpA
300
53
CHILIS 17
100% Frontera SpA
300
54
CHILIS 18
100% Frontera SpA
300
55
CORTADERA 1
100% Frontera SpA
200
56
CORTADERA 2
100% Frontera SpA
200
57
CORTADERA 3
100% Frontera SpA
200
58
CORTADERA 4
100% Frontera SpA
200
59
CORTADERA 5
100% Frontera SpA
200
60
CORTADERA 6 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
265
61
CORTADERA 7 1/20
100% Frontera SpA
93
62
CRISTINA 1/40
100% Frontera SpA
40
63
DIABLITO 1/5
100% Frontera SpA
25
64
DONA FELIPA 1/10
100% Frontera SpA
50
65
DORO 1
100% Frontera SpA
200
66
DORO 2
100% Frontera SpA
200
67
DORO 3
100% Frontera SpA
300
68
FALLA MAIPO 2 1/10
100% Frontera SpA
99
69
FALLA MAIPO 3 1/8
100% Frontera SpA
72
70
FALLA MAIPO 4 1/26
100% Frontera SpA
26
71
MINORI 1
100% Frontera SpA
300
72
MINORI 2
100% Frontera SpA
300
73
MINORI 3
100% Frontera SpA
300
74
MINORI 4
100% Frontera SpA
300
75
PORFIADA B
100% Frontera SpA
200
76
PORFIADA D
100% Frontera SpA
300
77
PORFIADA G
100% Frontera SpA
200
78
PORFIADA I
100% Frontera SpA
300
79
PORFIADA II
100% Frontera SpA
300
80
PORFIADA III
100% Frontera SpA
300
81
PORFIADA IV
100% Frontera SpA
300
82
PORFIADA V
100% Frontera SpA
200
83
PORFIADA VI
100% Frontera SpA
100
84
PORFIADA X
100% Frontera SpA
200
85
SAN ANTONIO 1
100% Frontera SpA
200
86
SAN ANTONIO 2
100% Frontera SpA
200
87
SAN ANTONIO 3
100% Frontera SpA
300
88
SAN ANTONIO 4
100% Frontera SpA
300
89
SAN ANTONIO 5
100% Frontera SpA
300
90
MARINA 1/10
100% Frontera SpA
100
91
CATITA V 1/9
100% Frontera SpA
9
92
CHILIS 19
100% Frontera SpA
300
93
PAULINA
100% Frontera SpA
100
94
ARBOLEDA 7 1/25
100% Frontera SpA
234
NSR 1%
95
NAVARRO 1 41/60
100% Frontera SpA
81
NSR 1%
96
WH 1 1/20
100% Frontera SpA
100
TOTAL
19.177
Note. Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited
Productora Project Tenements
Productora Project
N°
License ID
HCH % Held
HCH % Earning
Area
Agreement Details
1
ALGA 7 A 1/32
80% SMEA SpA
89
2
ALGA VI 4
100% SMEA SpA
2
3
ALGA VI 5/24
80% SMEA SpA
66
4
ARENA 1 1/6
80% SMEA SpA
40
5
ARENA 2 1/17
80% SMEA SpA
113
6
AURO HUASCO 1A 1/8
80% SMEA SpA
35
7
CABRITO-CABRITO 1/9
80% SMEA SpA
50
8
CACHIYUYITO 1 1/20
80% SMEA SpA
100
9
CACHIYUYITO 2 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
10
CACHIYUYITO 3 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
11
CARMEN I, 1/50
80% SMEA SpA
222
12
CARMEN II, 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
274
13
CF 12
100% Frontera SpA
100
14
CF 13
100% Frontera SpA
200
15
CF 14
100% Frontera SpA
300
16
CHICA
80% SMEA SpA
1
17
CHOAPA 1/10
80% SMEA SpA
50
18
CUENCA A 1/51
80% SMEA SpA
255
19
CUENCA B 1/28
80% SMEA SpA
139
20
CUENCA C 1/51
80% SMEA SpA
255
21
CUENCA D
80% SMEA SpA
3
22
CUENCA E
80% SMEA SpA
1
23
ELEONOR RIGBY 1/10
100% Frontera SpA
100
24
ELQUI 1/14
80% SMEA SpA
61
25
ESPERANZA 1/5
80% SMEA SpA
11
26
FRAN 1 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
220
27
FRAN 12 1/40
80% SMEA SpA
200
28
FRAN 13 1/40
80% SMEA SpA
200
29
FRAN 14 1/40
80% SMEA SpA
200
30
FRAN 15 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
31
FRAN 18, 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
273
32
FRAN 2 1/20
80% SMEA SpA
100
33
FRAN 21, 1/46
80% SMEA SpA
226
34
FRAN 3 1/20
80% SMEA SpA
100
35
FRAN 4 1/20
80% SMEA SpA
100
36
FRAN 5 1/20
80% SMEA SpA
100
37
FRAN 6 1/26
80% SMEA SpA
130
38
FRAN 7 1/37
80% SMEA SpA
176
39
FRAN 8 1/30
80% SMEA SpA
120
40
JULI 10, 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
41
JULI 11, 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
42
JULI 12, 1/42
80% SMEA SpA
210
43
JULI 13, 1/20
80% SMEA SpA
100
44
JULI 14, 1/50
80% SMEA SpA
250
45
JULI 15, 1/55
80% SMEA SpA
275
46
JULI 16 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
47
JULI 17 1/20
80% SMEA SpA
100
48
JULI.19 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
49
JULI.20 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
50
JULI 21 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
51
JULI.22 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
52
JULI 23 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
53
JULI 24 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
54
JULI.25 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
55
JULI 27 B, 1/10
80% SMEA SpA
48
56
JULI 27, 1/30
80% SMEA SpA
146
57
JULI 28, 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
58
JULI 9, 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
59
JULIETA 10, 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
60
JULIETA 11 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
61
JULIETA 12 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
62
JULIETA 13 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
298
63
JULIETA 14 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
269
64
JULIETA 15 1/40
80% SMEA SpA
200
65
JULIETA 16 1/40
80% SMEA SpA
200
66
JULIETA 17 1/40
80% SMEA SpA
200
67
JULIETA 18 1/40
80% SMEA SpA
200
68
JULIETA 5 1/40
80% SMEA SpA
200
69
JULIETA 6 1/40
80% SMEA SpA
200
70
JULIETA 7 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
71
JULITA ¼
80% SMEA SpA
4
72
LEONA 2A 1/4
80% SMEA SpA
10
73
LIMARI 1/15
80% SMEA SpA
66
74
LOA 1/6
80% SMEA SpA
30
75
MAIPO 1/10
80% SMEA SpA
50
76
MONTOSA 1/4
80% SMEA SpA
35
NSR 3%
77
ORO INDIO 1A 1/20
80% SMEA SpA
82
78
PEGGY SUE 1/10
100% Frontera SpA
100
79
PRODUCTORA 1/16
80% SMEA SpA
75
80
TOLTEN 1/14
80% SMEA SpA
70
81
URANIO 1/70
0 %
350
25-year Lease Agreement US$250,000 per year
82
ZAPA 1 1/10
80% SMEA SpA
100
83
ZAPA 1/6
80% SMEA SpA
6
GSR 1%
84
ZAPA 3 1/23
80% SMEA SpA
92
85
ZAPA 5A 1/16
80% SMEA SpA
80
86
ZAPA 7 1/24
80% SMEA SpA
120
87
SIERRA SOLIS 1
100% SMEA SpA
200
88
SIERRA SOLIS 2
100% SMEA SpA
300
89
SIERRA SOLIS 3
100% SMEA SpA
300
90
SIERRA SOLIS 4
100% SMEA SpA
200
91
SIERRA SOLIS 5
100% SMEA SpA
300
92
SIERRA SOLIS 6
100% SMEA SpA
300
93
SIERRA SOLIS 7
100% SMEA SpA
300
94
SIERRA SOLIS 8
100% SMEA SpA
300
95
ZAPALLO 1
100% SMEA SpA
100
96
ZAPALLO 2
100% SMEA SpA
200
97
ZAPALLO 3
100% SMEA SpA
200
98
HWZC 1 1/14
100% SMEA SpA
98
99
BUENA SUERTE 1/6
100% SMEA SpA
30
100
PILAR ½
100% SMEA SpA
10
101
BIGOTES 10
100% SMEA SpA
200
TOTAL
17.516
Note: SMEA SpA is subsidiary company - 80% owned by Hot Chili Limited, 20% owned by CMP (Compañía Minera del Pacífico)
Note: Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited.
Domeyko Project Tenements
Domeyko Project
N°
License ID
HCH % Held
HCH % Earning
Area
Agreement Details
1
ANTONIO 1 1/56
100% Frontera SpA
280
100% HCH Domeyko Purchase Option Agreement
2
ANTONIO 1/40
100% Frontera SpA
200
3
ANTONIO 10 1/21
100% Frontera SpA
63
4
ANTONIO 19 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
128
5
ANTONIO 21 1/20
100% Frontera SpA
60
6
ANTONIO 36 1/15
100% Frontera SpA
74
7
ANTONIO 5 1/40
100% Frontera SpA
200
8
ANTONIO 9 1/40
100% Frontera SpA
193
9
CAZURRO 1
100% Frontera SpA
200
10
CAZURRO 2
100% Frontera SpA
200
11
CAZURRO 3
100% Frontera SpA
300
12
CAZURRO 4
100% Frontera SpA
300
13
CAZURRO 5
100% Frontera SpA
100
14
CAZURRO 6
100% Frontera SpA
200
15
CAZURRO 7
100% Frontera SpA
200
16
CAZURRO 8
100% Frontera SpA
200
17
CERRO MOLY 1
100% Frontera SpA
300
18
CERRO MOLY 2
100% Frontera SpA
300
19
CERRO MOLY 3
100% Frontera SpA
300
20
CERRO MOLY 4
100% Frontera SpA
300
21
CAZURRO 3 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
300
22
CAZURRO 4 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
300
23
CAZURRO 7 1/40
100% Frontera SpA
200
24
EMILIO 1 1/8
100% Frontera SpA
38
25
EMILIO 3 1/9
100% Frontera SpA
45
26
INES 1/40
100% Frontera SpA
200
27
LORENA ½
100% Frontera SpA
2
28
MERCEDITA 1/7
100% Frontera SpA
22
29
PRIMO 1 1/6
100% Frontera SpA
36
30
SANTIAGUITO 5 1/24
100% Frontera SpA
114
31
DOMINOCEROS 1/20 (1/4)
100% Frontera SpA
20
100% HCH Dominoceros Purchase Option
32
CF SUR 1
100% Frontera SpA
300
33
CF SUR 2
100% Frontera SpA
300
34
CF SUR 3
100% Frontera SpA
300
35
CF SUR 4
100% Frontera SpA
300
36
CF SUR 5
100% Frontera SpA
200
37
CF SUR 6
100% Frontera SpA
300
38
CF SUR 7
100% Frontera SpA
300
39
CF SUR 8
100% Frontera SpA
300
40
CF SUR 9
100% Frontera SpA
200
41
CF SUR 10
100% Frontera SpA
200
42
CF SUR 11
100% Frontera SpA
300
43
CF SUR 12
100% Frontera SpA
300
44
CF SUR 13
100% Frontera SpA
300
45
CF SUR 14
100% Frontera SpA
300
46
CF SUR 15
100% Frontera SpA
200
47
CF SUR 16
100% Frontera SpA
300
48
CF SUR 18
100% Frontera SpA
300
49
CF SUR 19
100% Frontera SpA
300
50
CF SUR 20
100% Frontera SpA
300
51
CF SUR 21
100% Frontera SpA
300
52
CF SUR 22
100% Frontera SpA
300
53
CF SUR 23
100% Frontera SpA
200
54
CF SUR 24
100% Frontera SpA
200
55
CF SUR 25
100% Frontera SpA
300
56
CF SUR 26
100% Frontera SpA
300
57
CF SUR 28
100% Frontera SpA
200
58
CF SUR 29
100% Frontera SpA
300
59
CF SUR 31
100% Frontera SpA
300
60
CF SUR 32
100% Frontera SpA
300
61
CF SUR 33
100% Frontera SpA
300
62
CF SUR 34
100% Frontera SpA
300
63
CF SUR 35
100% Frontera SpA
300
64
KRETA ¼
100% Frontera SpA
16
The mining concession is included in SanAntonio
65
MARI 1
100% Frontera SpA
300
66
MARI 1/12
100% Frontera SpA
64
The mining concession is included in San Antonio
67
MARI 6
100% Frontera SpA
300
68
MARI 8
100% Frontera SpA
300
69
PAJONALES
100% Frontera SpA
300
70
PORFIADA SUR 1 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
300
The mining concession is included in SanAntonio
71
PORFIADA SUR 2 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
300
The mining concession is included in SanAntonio
72
PORFIADA SUR 3 1/40
100% Frontera SpA
200
The mining concession is included in SanAntonio
73
PORFIADA SUR 4 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
300
The mining concession is included in SanAntonio
TOTAL
16.655
Note: Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited.
El Fuego Project Tenements
San Antonio Project
N°
License ID
HCH % Held
HCH % Earning
Area
Agreement Details
1
MERCEDES 1/3
100% Frontera SpA
50
100% HCH San Antonio Purchase Option
(2 additional and conditional payments of
2
PORFIADA A 1/33
100% Frontera SpA
160
3
PORFIADA C 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
300
4
PORFIADA E 1/20
100% Frontera SpA
100
5
PORFIADA F 1/50
100% Frontera SpA
240
6
PORFIADA IX 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
300
7
PORFIADA VII 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
270
8
PORFIADA VIII 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
300
9
PRIMA 1
100% Frontera SpA
1
10
PRIMA 2
100% Frontera SpA
2
11
ROMERO 1/31
100% Frontera SpA
31
12
SAN ANTONIO 1/5
100% Frontera SpA
25
13
SAN JUAN SUR 1/5
100% Frontera SpA
10
14
SAN JUAN SUR 6/23
100% Frontera SpA
90
15
SANTIAGO Z 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
300
16
SANTIAGO 1/4 Y 20
100% Frontera SpA
75
17
SANTIAGO 15/19
100% Frontera SpA
25
18
SANTIAGO 21/36
100% Frontera SpA
76
19
SANTIAGO 37/43
100% Frontera SpA
26
20
SANTIAGO A, 1/26
100% Frontera SpA
244
21
SANTIAGO B, 1/20
100% Frontera SpA
200
22
SANTIAGO C, 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
300
23
SANTIAGO D, 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
300
24
SANTIAGO E, 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
300
TOTAL
3.725
Note: Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited.
Cordillera Project
N°
License ID
HCH % Held
HCH % Earning
Area
Agreement Details
1
ALBORADA III 1/35
100% Frontera SpA
162
100% HCH Purchase Option Agreement
2
ALBORADA IV 1/20
100% Frontera SpA
54
3
ALBORADA VII 1/25
100% Frontera SpA
95
4
CAT IX 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
150
5
CATITA IX 1/20
100% Frontera SpA
100
6
CATITA XII 1/13
100% Frontera SpA
61
7
CORDILLERA 1/5
100% Frontera SpA
20
8
HERREROS 1/14
100% Frontera SpA
28
9
MINA HERREROS III 1/6
100% Frontera SpA
18
10
MINA HERREROS IV 1/10
100% Frontera SpA
23
11
PORSIACA 1/20
100% Frontera SpA
20
12
QUEBRADA 1/10
100% Frontera SpA
28
13
VETA 1/17
100% Frontera SpA
17
TOTAL
776
Note: Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited.Qualifying Statements
The scientific and technical information relating to the Company's Costa Fuego project in this report has been derived from or is based on the Costa Fuego Copper project pre-feasibility study (the "Costa Fuego PFS" or 2025 PFS), which has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and Joint Ore Reserves Committee of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves prepared by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia (the "JORC Code") and reviewed and approved by the "Qualified Persons" as defined under NI 43-101 and "Competent Persons" as defined under the JORC Code, as set out below. The 2025 PFS was compiled by the Qualified Persons and Competent Persons listed below based on information available up to the effective date of the PFS. Additional details of responsibilities are provided at page 48 of presentation "Costa Fuego Preliminary Feasibility Study March 2025" released on March 27, 2025.
Conceptual Open Pit Shells
Conceptual open pit shells represent Exploration Targets as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). They are based on completed exploration activities reported in the announcement released 19 May 2025 ('Hot Chili Announces Latest Drill Results for La Verde, Doubling Porphyry Discovery Footprint').
The conceptual open pit shells were generated using copper (Cu) prices of US$3.50/lb Cu and US$6.00/lb Cu on a series of nested Cu grade shells. Other input parameters informing the conceptual open-pit shells (pit slope angles, mining cost, processing cost, etc.) were derived from values reported in the March 2025 Costa Fuego Pre-feasibility Study and are considered appropriate for the style of mineralisation encountered at the La Verde Cu-Au porphyry discovery.
Any potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target shown is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource within the target area, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
Further exploration activities are detailed in this announcement and include (but may not necessarily be limited to) a program of diamond drill holes aiming to extend the mineralised footprint at La Verde. Drilling commenced on 22 September 2025, with the length of the program dependent on a number of considerations including (but not limited to) the results of the exploration activities and regulatory applications and approvals.
PFS Technical Report
For readers to fully understand the information in this report, they should read the PFS Technical Report available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and at www.hotchili.net.au in its entirety titled "Costa Fuego Project, Chile, Preliminary Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report" dated May 9 2025 with an effective date of March 27 2025, including all qualifications, assumptions, limitations and exclusions. The PFS Technical Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context. The technical information in this report is subject to the assumptions and qualifications to be contained in the PFS Technical Report. The PFS Technical Report replaces and supersedes the technical report titled "Costa Fuego Copper Project - NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Update" dated April 8, 2024, with an effective date of February 26, 2024 (the "2024 PEA").
Qualified Persons - NI 43-101
The PFS was compiled by Wood Australia Pty Ltd with contributions from a team of independent "Qualified Persons" within the meaning of NI 43 -101. The scientific and technical information contained in this report pertaining to Costa Fuego has been reviewed and verified by the following independent qualified persons within the meaning of NI 43-101:
- Ms Elizabeth Haren (FAUSIMM (CP) & MAIG) of Haren Consulting - Mineral Resource Estimate
- Mr Dean David (FAUSIMM (CP)) of Wood Pty Ltd - Metallurgy
- Mr Piers Wendlandt (PE) of Wood Pty Ltd - Market Studies and Contracts, Economic Analysis
- Mr David Cuello (MAUSIMM) of GMT Servicios de Ingeniería - Geotechnical
- Mr Jeffrey Stevens (Pr. Eng, MSAIMM) of Wood Pty Ltd - Infrastructure and Capital Cost
- Mr Luis Bernal (Comisión Minera (PC) Registered Member) of Process Mineral Consulting - Leaching
- Mr Anton von Wielligh (FAUSIMM) of ABGM Consulting Pty Ltd - Mine Planning and Scheduling
- Mr Edmundo LaPorte (PE, PEng, CPEng, SME Registered Member) of High River Services - Environmental
The above independent Qualified Persons have verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security, and analytical procedures underlying such information.
Competent Persons - JORC
The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources, Exploration Results, and Ore Reserves for the Costa Fuego Project is based on information compiled by:
- Ms Elizabeth Haren (FAUSIMM (CP) & MAIG) who is a full-time employee of Haren Consulting - Mineral Resource Estimate
- Mr Dean David (FAUSIMM (CP)) who is a full-time employee of Wood Pty Ltd - Metallurgy
- Mr Piers Wendlandt (PE) who is a full-time employee of Wood Pty Ltd - Market Studies and Contracts, Economic Analysis
- Mr David Cuello (MAUSIMM) who is a full-time employee of GMT Servicios de Ingeniería - Geotechnical
- Mr Jeffrey Stevens (Pr. Eng, MSAIMM) who is a full-time employee of Wood Pty Ltd - Infrastructure and Capital Cost
- Mr Luis Bernal (Comisión Minera (PC) Registered Member) who is a full-time employee of Process Mineral Consulting - Leaching
- Mr Anton von Wielligh (FAUSIMM) who is a full-time employee of ABGM Consulting Pty Ltd - Mine Planning and Scheduling
- Mr Edmundo LaPorte (PE, PEng, CPEng, SME Registered Member) who is a full-time employee of High River Services - Environmental
- Mr Christian Easterday (MAIG), who is the Managing Director and is a full-time employee of Hot Chili Limited - Exploration Results
Ms Haren, Mr David, Mr Wendlandt, Mr Cuello, Mr Stevens, Mr Bernal, Mr LaPorte, Mr Easterday, and Mr von Wielligh each have sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and as Qualified Persons under NI43-101.
Disclaimer
This report has been prepared by management of Hot Chili Limited ("Hot Chili" or the "Company") and does not represent a recommendation to buy or sell securities of the Company. Investors should always consult their investment advisors prior to making any investment decisions. This report does not purport to be complete or contain all of the information that may be material to the current or future business, operations, financial condition or prospects of the Company and Hot Chili makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this report. Certain information contained herein is based on, or derived from, information obtained from independent third-party sources, publicly available reports and other trade and industry sources. Hot Chili believes that such information is accurate and that the sources from which it has been obtained are reliable; however, Hot Chili has not independently verified such information and does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such information. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Note for U.S. Investors Concerning Mineral Resources
NI 43-101 is a rule of the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning material mineral projects. Technical disclosure contained in this report has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Classification System. These standards differ from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and technical information contained in this report may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by domestic United States companies subject to the SEC's reporting and disclosure requirements.
All amounts in this report are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.
Forward Looking Statements
This report contains certain statements that are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Australian securities legislation (collectively, the "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations, forecasts, and projections with respect to future events, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and are based on certain assumptions. No assurance can be given that these expectations, forecasts, or projections will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking statements included in this announcement should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking information is by its nature prospective and requires the Company to make certain assumptions and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "capable", "estimate", "expansion", "expectations", "likely", "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "reinforce", "large-scale", "could", "should", "will", "would", variants of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
In this report, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the potential of the La Verde discovery; regulatory applications and approvals; and the Company's future exploration and other business plans.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection contained in the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including, but not limited to, the following material factors: the ability of drilling and other exploration activities to accurately predict mineralisation; operational risks; risks related to the cost estimates of exploration; sovereign risks associated with the Company's operations in Chile; changes in estimates of mineral resources or mineral reserves of properties where the Company holds interests; recruiting qualified personnel and retaining key personnel; future financial needs and availability of adequate financing; fluctuations in mineral prices; market volatility; exchange rate fluctuations; ability to exploit successful discoveries; the production at or performance of properties where the Company holds interests; ability to retain title to mining concessions; environmental risks; financial failure or default of joint venture partners, contractors or service providers; competition risks; economic and market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described elsewhere in this announcement and elsewhere in the Company's public disclosure record.
Although the forward-looking statements contained in this report are based upon assumptions which the Company believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, the Company has made assumptions regarding: future commodity prices and demand; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future currency exchange and interest rates; the impact of increasing competition; general conditions in economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; the timely receipt of permits and approvals; metallurgical recoveries for La Verde based on Cortadera as a proxy; that pending assays will be received and reported on anticipated timelines; that drill density will be sufficient to support a mineral resource estimate; future tax rates; future operating costs; availability of future sources of funding; and ability to obtain financing; and assumptions underlying estimates related to adjusted funds from operations.
The Company has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this announcement to provide investors with a more complete perspective on the Company's future operations, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom.
For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made herein, please refer to the public disclosure record of the Company, including the Company's most recent Annual Report, which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all those factors or to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements and are made as of the date of this announcement. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise. Investors should read this entire announcement and consult their own professional advisors to ascertain and assess the income tax and legal risks and other aspects of an investment in the Company.
Mineral Resource Statement
Costa Fuego Combined Mineral Resource (Effective Date 26 February 2024)
1
Mineral Resources are reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Resource Estimates for the Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits. All figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures and reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and NI 43-101. Mineral Resource estimation practices are in accordance with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practice Guidelines (29 November 2019) and reported in accordance CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (10 May 2014) that are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101.
2
Mineral Resources are inclusive of the Mineral Reserve
3
The Productora deposit is 100% owned by Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera El Aguila SpA (SMEA). SMEA is a joint venture (JV) company - 80% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA (a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili), and 20% owned by Compañía Minera del Pacífico S.A (CMP).
4
The Cortadera deposit is controlled by a Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA (Frontera). Frontera is a subsidiary company - 100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili.
5
The San Antonio deposit is controlled through Frontera (100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited) and Frontera is party to an Option Agreement pursuant to which it can earn a 100% interest in the property.
6
The Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) in the tables above form coherent bodies of mineralisation that are considered amenable to a combination of open pit and underground extraction methods based on the following parameters: Base Case Metal Prices: Copper US$ 3.00/lb, Gold US$ 1,700/oz, Molybdenum US$ 14/lb, and Silver US$20/oz.
7
All MRE were assessed for Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction (RPEEE) using both Open Pit and Block Cave Extraction mining methods at Cortadera and Open Pit mining methods at the Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits.
8
Metallurgical recovery averages for each deposit consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching performance. Process recoveries: Cortadera - Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55% Au, 81% Mo and 36% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.55 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t). San Antonio - Weighted recoveries of 85% Cu, 66% Au, 80% Mo and 63% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.64 x Au(g/t) + 0.00044 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0072 x Ag(g/t) Alice - Weighted recoveries of 81% Cu, 47% Au, 52% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.48 x Au(g/t) + 0.00030 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0044 x Ag(g/t). Productora - Weighted recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 48% Mo and 18% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.46 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0021 x Ag(g/t). Costa Fuego - Recoveries of 83% Cu, 53% Au, 71% Mo and 26% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.53 x Au(g/t) + 0.00040 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0030 x Ag(g/t)
9
Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu recovery). The base case cut-off grade for Mineral Resources considered amenable to open pit extraction methods at the Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits is 0.20% CuEq, while the cut-off grade for Mineral Resources considered amenable to underground extraction methods at the Cortadera deposit is 0.27% CuEq. It is the Company's opinion that all the elements included in the CuEq calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.
10
Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The MRE include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised as Mineral Reserves. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.
11
The effective date of the MRE is 26 February 2024. The MRE was previously reported in the 2024 PEA. Hot Chili Limited confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the 2024 PEA and all material assumptions and technical parameters stated for the MRE in the 2024 PEA continue to apply and have not materially changed.
12
Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources other than as disclosed in the 2025 PFS. A detailed list of Costa Fuego Project risks is included in Chapter 25 of the 2025 PFS Technical Report titled "Costa Fuego Copper Project NI43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Feasibility Study" and dated 9 May 2025 (effective 27 March 2025), is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.hotchili.net.au).
Ore Reserve Statement
Costa Fuego Combined Ore Reserve (Effective Date 27 March 2025)
1
Mineral Reserves are reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Reserve estimates for the Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits, and have an effective date of 27 March 2025.
2
An Ore Reserve (declared in accordance with JORC Code 2012) was previously reported at Productora, a component of Costa Fuego, on 2nd March 2016 on the ASX. The Company was not subject to the requirements of NI 43-101 at that time.
3
Mineral Reserve estimation practices are in accordance with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practice Guidelines (29 November 2019) and reported in accordance CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (10 May 2014) that are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. Mineral Reserve estimates are in accordance with the JORC Code. References to "Mineral Reserves" mean "Ore Reserves" as defined in the JORC Code and references to "Proven Mineral Reserves" mean "Proved Ore Reserves" as defined in the JORC Code.
4
The Mineral Reserve reported above was not additive to the Mineral Resource. The Mineral Reserve is based on the 26 February 2024 Mineral Resource.
5
Tonnages and grades are rounded to two significant figures. All figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures and reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and NI 43-101. As each number is rounded individually, the table may show apparent inconsistencies between the sum of rounded components and the corresponding rounded total.
6
Mineral Reserves are reported using long-term metal prices of US$4.30/lb Cu, US$2,280/oz Au, US$27/oz Ag, US$20/lb Mo.
7
The Mineral Reserve tonnages and grades are estimated and reported as delivered to plant (the point where material is delivered to the processing facility) and is therefore inclusive of ore loss and dilution.
8
The Productora deposit is 100% owned by Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera El Aguila SpA (SMEA). SMEA is a joint venture (JV) company - 80% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA (a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili), and 20% owned by Compañía Minera del Pacífico S.A (CMP).
9
The Cortadera deposit is controlled by a Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA (Frontera). Frontera is a subsidiary company - 100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili.
10
The San Antonio deposit is controlled through Frontera (100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón SpA, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili) and Frontera is party to an Option Agreement pursuant to which it can earn a 100% interest in the property.
11
The Mineral Reserve Estimate as of 27 March 2025 for Costa Fuego was prepared by Anton von Wielligh, Fellow with the AUSIMM (FAUSIMM). Mr. von Wielligh fulfils the requirements to be a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101 and is the Competent Person under JORC for the Mineral Reserve.
12
Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Reserves other than as disclosed in the 2025 PFS. A detailed list of Costa Fuego Project risks is included in Chapter 25 of the 2025 PFS Technical Report titled "Costa Fuego Copper Project NI43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Feasibility Study" and dated 9 May 2025 (effective 27 March 2025), is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.hotchili.net.au).
Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report
Name of entity
Hot Chili Limited
ABN
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
91 130 955 725
30 September 2026
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
1.
Cash flows from operating activities
-
-
1.1
Receipts from customers
1.2
Payments for
-
-
(a) exploration & evaluation
(a) development
-
-
(b) production
-
-
(c) staff costs
(1,250)
(1,250)
(d) administration and corporate costs
(1,538)
(1,538)
1.3
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
1.4
Interest received
183
183
1.5
Interest and other costs of finance paid
-
-
1.6
Income taxes paid
-
-
1.7
Government grants and tax incentives
-
-
1.8
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
1.9
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities
(2,605)
(2,605)
2.
Cash flows from investing activities
-
-
2.1
Payments to acquire or for:
(a) entities
(b) tenements
(3,371)
(3,371)
(c) property, plant and equipment
(136)
(136)
(d) exploration & evaluation
(10,144)
(10,144)
(e) investments
-
-
(f) other non-current assets
-
-
2.2
Proceeds from the disposal of:
-
-
(a) entities
(b) tenements
-
-
(c) property, plant and equipment
-
-
(d) investments
-
-
(e) other non-current assets
-
-
2.3
Cash flows from loans to other entities
-
-
2.4
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
2.5
Other (OR Royalty funds - net of costs)
20,435
20,435
2.6
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
6,784
6,784
3.
Cash flows from financing activities
-
-
3.1
Proceeds from issues of equity securities
3.2
Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities
-
-
3.3
Proceeds from exercise of options
-
-
3.4
Transaction costs related to issues of equity
-
-
3.5
Proceeds from borrowings
-
-
3.6
Repayment of borrowings
-
-
3.7
Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
-
-
3.8
Dividends paid
-
-
3.9
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
3.10
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
-
-
4.
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and
4.1
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
24,948
24,948
4.2
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)
(2,605)
(2,605)
4.3
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)
6,784
6,784
4.4
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)
-
-
4.5
Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
122
122
4.6
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
29,249
29,249
5.
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
Current quarter
Previous quarter
5.1
Bank balances
8,841
5,428
5.2
Call deposits
16,107
29,792
5.3
Bank overdrafts
-
-
5.4
Other (provide details)
-
-
5.5
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
24,948
35,220
6.
Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates
Current quarter
6.1
Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their
234
6.2
Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their
-
Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an
7.
Financing facilities
Total facility
Amount drawn at
7.1
Loan facilities
-
-
7.2
Credit standby arrangements
-
-
7.3
Other (please specify)
-
-
7.4
Total financing facilities
-
-
7.5
Unused financing facilities available at quarter end
-
7.6
Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest
8.
Estimated cash available for future operating activities
$A'000
8.1
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9)
(2,605)
8.2
(Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing
(10,144)
8.3
Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2)
(12,749)
8.4
Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6)
29,249
8.5
Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5)
-
8.6
Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5)
29,249
8.7
Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by
2.29
Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (ie a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as "N/A".
8.8
If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:
8.8.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating
Although the Company has reported more than two quarters of funding available, it
The Company's payments for exploration & evaluation expenditure during the
Following completion of this program, the Company anticipates a material reduction
8.8.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further
N/A
8.8.3 Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business
N/A
Note: where item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, all of questions 8.8.1, 8.8.2 and 8.8.3 above must be answered.
- This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
- This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
Date: 30 October 2026
Authorised by: By the Board
(Name of body or officer authorising release - see note 4)
Notes
1.
This quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity's activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so.
2.
If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
3.
Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
4.
If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the board". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the [name of board committee - eg Audit and Risk Committee]". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here: "By the Disclosure Committee".
5.
If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively.
For more information please contact: Christian Easterday, Managing Director & CEO - Hot Chili, Tel: +61 8 9315 9009, Email: [email protected] ; Carol Marinkovich, Company Secretary - Hot Chili, Tel: +61 8 9315 9009, Email: [email protected] ; Graham Farrell, Investor & Public Relations, Email: [email protected] ; or visit Hot Chili's website at www.hotchili.net.au
SOURCE Hot Chili Limited