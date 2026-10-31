SKYWORTH Solar Announces Global Launch of Solavita as a Smart Microgrid Brand

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYWORTH Solar has officially announced the global launch of Solavita, its dedicated brand for smart microgrid solutions. Positioned strategically as "A Smart Microgrid Expert for Diverse Energy Scenarios," Solavita consolidates the company's extensive solution portfolio and service infrastructure under a unified global identity, building upon its rapidly expanding international footprint.

Addressing Grid Flexibility and Long-Term System Value

The launch comes as electricity systems face growing demands for flexibility. The International Energy Agency's 2026 mid-year electricity update highlights the importance of flexible resources and more efficient use of infrastructure as renewable generation expands. For customers, the priorities vary by market: managing electricity costs, using more locally generated solar power, or maintaining essential loads where grid supply is unreliable.

"As renewable energy becomes more distributed, the long-term performance of the whole system becomes increasingly important," said Fan Ruiwu, Chairman of SKYWORTH Solar. "We see that performance as the foundation of our international energy business. With Solavita, we are bringing our capabilities together around a common approach to solution development and service, while working with local partners to adapt delivery to each market. Our focus is on the value these systems provide throughout their life."

Solutions for Different Energy Needs

To address the dual challenges of grid volatility and operational cost, Solavita engineers its systems around a core architectural philosophy prioritizing grid-forming stability, intelligent automation, cross-generation efficiency, and multi-tier security. Translating these technical principles into practical applications, the brand introduces a comprehensive solution matrix tailored to specific market demands.

For residential users, the SolaHome suite utilizes an advanced Home Energy Management System (HEMS) to seamlessly coordinate rooftop solar, battery storage, and flexible domestic loads like heat pumps and EV chargers. In markets with dynamic electricity tariffs, such as Germany, HEMS automates energy dispatch to capitalize on low-price periods. This practical value is evidenced by a recent residential installation in Jesteburg, Germany, combines 18.9 kW of rooftop solar with 20.48 kWh of battery storage. Solavita reports nearly €50 in electricity-price arbitrage benefits during the first month of dynamic-tariff operation.

Expanding beyond the home, the portfolio scales up with SolaBiz, which integrates distributed solar, commercial storage, and smart dispatch to help factories and retail spaces manage peak-demand costs and safeguard against grid disruptions.

For larger utility and off-grid demands, SolaMatrix delivers scalable, containerized storage and microgrid management focused on stabilizing renewable integration in weak grid environments.

Finally, ensuring energy access in highly mobile contexts, SolaGo offers plug-and-play balcony solar and portable power systems for outdoor activities and critical emergency backup, completing Solavita's end-to-end coverage of modern energy applications.

Global Engineering Foundation and Ecosystem Delivery

To guarantee the reliable implementation and long-term asset value of these diverse solutions, SKYWORTH Solar underpins Solavita with a robust global engineering foundation.

On the technology front, the Smart Microgrid Technology Centre connects cutting-edge research with product engineering, supported by academic collaborations with Tianjin University and Hainan University. This pipeline is further strengthened by a comprehensive Haikou test platform-scheduled for commissioning by the end of 2026-to rigorously validate grid-connected, islanded, and grid-forming systems.

The InfraCosmos Digital Platform supports lifecycle data management, operational monitoring and fault identification. It connects system information with service and maintenance, helping teams monitor performance and respond to operating issues.

Beyond hardware and software, this foundation extends to flexible supply chain execution and strategic project delivery. Solavita employs F+D+EPC+O (Financing, Development, Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Operations) framework for large-scale, asset-light project coordination, alongside a localized PD2C cooperation model actively deployed in markets like Germany and Italy to ensure rapid, market-specific service.

These capabilities underpin Solavita's positioning as a smart microgrid expert, connecting system development with local delivery and ongoing service. The aim is to make integrated energy systems practical to deploy and support in each market.

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