Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 31.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Früher dran: Lithium, Kernkraft und Tiefseebergbau
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
BM

WKN: A12GNY | ISIN: CNE100001TJ4 | Ticker-Symbol: 2B5
Tradegate
30.10.26 | 20:22
0,070 Euro
-4,75 % -0,004
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BAIC MOTOR CORP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAIC MOTOR CORP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0700,07813:04
0,0700,07830.10.
PR Newswire
31.10.2026 17:18 Uhr
213 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Drive to Great | BAIC FOTON Africa Partners Conference Successfully Held, Accelerating Localization Strategy

Drive to Great | BAIC FOTON Africa Partners Conference Successfully Held, Accelerating Localization Strategy

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Oct. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 29, the BAIC FOTON Africa Partners Conference, themed "Drive to Great," was held at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Nearly 700 participants attended, including Chinese and African political and business representatives, senior executives from BAIC Group and BAIC FOTON, and distributors, key accounts, industrial partners, and media from 42 African countries.

Strategic anchoring and deeper whole-value-chain cooperation

BAIC FOTON has ranked first in China's commercial vehicle sales for 21 consecutive years and first in exports for 15 consecutive years, covering more than 140 countries and regions. From January to September 2026, export sales exceeded 168,500 units, up 43.6% year on year. In Africa, its business covers 54 markets with more than 300 authorized service outlets. At the conference, Chang Rui, CEO of BAIC Group and Chairman of the Board of BAIC FOTON, and customer representatives completed delivery of 1,000 heavy trucks in Ghana and 800 heavy trucks in Zambia. Wu Zongtian, President of BAIC FOTON International, and customer representatives signed new energy product projects: 200 units in Mozambique, 100 in Ethiopia, 100 in Kenya, and a batch project in Zambia, covering green transition scenarios in mining, agriculture, and other industries. Wu Zongtian released BAIC FOTON's internationalization and Africa regional strategy report, proposing three pillars: localized product portfolio, localized business ecosystem, and localized manufacturing and operations. BAIC FOTON will deploy fuel, natural gas, battery electric, and plug-in hybrid technology routes, using South Africa to activate Southern Africa and drive coordinated breakthroughs in East Africa, North Africa, and West Africa.

Product matrix expanded and localized manufacturing advanced

Two heavy trucks, GALAXUS R5 and GALAXUS C5, were officially launched in Africa, and the TUNLAND V PHEV pickup was released for Africa, expanding supply for heavy-duty logistics and multi-purpose mobility. Relying on 16 localized factories in Africa, BAIC FOTON continued manufacturing cooperation. At the strategic signing session, Dai Hongkai, Party Secretary of BAIC FOTON International, completed six localized manufacturing cooperation signings with partners in Tanzania, Kenya, and Zimbabwe. BAIC FOTON also advanced vehicle purchase support cooperation with WesBank and an African parts center warehouse cooperation with DP World, providing full-chain support for African users.

Market promotion deepened and GALAXUS set sail in Africa

The conference held a partners award ceremony, recognizing outstanding partners in key account development, new energy promotion, aftermarket services, and distributor cooperation. Luo Yunjie, VP of BAIC FOTON International, announced the launch of the Africa leg of the FOTON GALAXUS Global Experience and presented flags to distributor representatives from Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. BAIC FOTON will continue working with local partners to deepen localized manufacturing and industrial collaboration, improve regional supply and operation service systems, and jointly embark on the new journey of "Drive to Great."

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/drive-to-great--baic-foton-africa-partners-conference-successfully-held-accelerating-localization-strategy-302925598.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.