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PR Newswire
31.10.2026 17:54 Uhr
189 Leser
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Towards Buddha Co., Ltd. and ICP DAS Showcase iTLC Intelligent Traffic Control Solutions at APTA 2026 in Chicago

Towards Buddha Co., Ltd. and ICP DAS Showcase iTLC Intelligent Traffic Control Solutions at APTA 2026 in Chicago

Advancing smart intersection technologies and expanding international market opportunities through strategic collaboration

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Towards Buddha Co., Ltd., an overseas distributor of the iTLC Intelligent Traffic Control System, joined its technology partner ICP DAS at APTA 2026 TRANSform & EXPO in Chicago, USA, to showcase the iTLC-9000 Series and its applications in intelligent traffic management.

The exhibition highlighted innovative traffic control technologies designed to support reliable, secure, and integrated smart intersection operations, while providing opportunities to connect with international transportation professionals and explore emerging market needs.

Innovative Traffic Control Solutions

Under the theme "Innovative Traffic Control System," the exhibition featured the iTLC-9000 Series, highlighting four key capabilities: modular and redundant design, secure networking, traffic signal integration, and active alert systems.

These technologies are designed to support system reliability, communication security, and efficient traffic infrastructure management, addressing the evolving requirements of modern intelligent transportation systems.

As cities worldwide continue to modernize transportation infrastructure, integrated and adaptable traffic control solutions are becoming increasingly important for smart intersection development.

Strengthening International Market Connections

As an overseas distributor of iTLC solutions, Towards Buddha Co., Ltd. plays an important role in connecting traffic control technologies with international markets.

During APTA 2026, Towards Buddha Co., Ltd. and ICP DAS engaged with transportation professionals, system integrators, and industry representatives to introduce iTLC technologies, exchange industry insights, and explore potential business opportunities.

"APTA 2026 provided a valuable platform to connect with the global transportation industry," said a representative of Towards Buddha Co., Ltd. "Together with ICP DAS, we look forward to expanding international awareness of iTLC solutions and developing new opportunities in intelligent traffic control."

Looking Ahead

Building on its participation at APTA 2026, Towards Buddha Co., Ltd. will continue collaborating with ICP DAS to promote iTLC solutions, strengthen international partnerships, and explore new opportunities in the global intelligent transportation market.

About Towards Buddha Co., Ltd.

Towards Buddha Co., Ltd. is an overseas distributor of the iTLC Intelligent Traffic Control System, focused on international market development and connecting advanced traffic control technologies with transportation industry needs.

Media Contact

Towards Buddha Co., Ltd.
Contact: Michael Chen
Email: Towardsbuddhaincorporation@gmail.com
Website: https://www.towardsbuddha.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/towards-buddha-co-ltd-and-icp-das-showcase-itlc-intelligent-traffic-control-solutions-at-apta-2026-in-chicago-302925603.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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