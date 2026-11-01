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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.11.2026 02:34 Uhr
232 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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When LUXEED Meets AiMOGA: Exploring the Future of the Human-Vehicle-Home Ecosystem

WUHU, China, Oct. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 21, the 2026 AiMOGA Global Launch took place in Wuhu, China, where MOBO, AiMOGA's first home companion robot, officially opened for global pre-orders. On the same day, LUXEED, Chery Group's high-end intelligent mobility brand, held its global launch, unveiling two flagship models: the intelligent luxury MPV LLounge and the high-performance SUV Stormax.

Although operating in different product categories, LUXEED and AiMOGA share a broader technological foundation in physical AI. Their parallel launches highlight the growing potential for collaboration between intelligent vehicles and embodied AI, opening new possibilities for a connected ecosystem that brings together people, mobility and intelligent living.

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A Shared AI Foundation

LUXEED and AiMOGA represent two applications of Chery Group's expanding physical AI capabilities. At the centre of this technological ecosystem is CheryMind, the domain-specific foundation model developed for the physical world.

Within this ecosystem, LUXEED applies intelligent technologies to driving and in-vehicle experiences, while AiMOGA brings embodied AI into physical environments through robotics. Their respective systems, including LUXEED's intelligent driving capabilities and AiMOGA's MoAgent embodied AI agent, demonstrate how shared AI foundations can support different forms of perception, decision-making and interaction.

As these technologies continue to evolve, closer coordination between cloud-based intelligence and on-device computing could enable vehicles and robots to exchange information and respond more intelligently to their surroundings. This creates the technological foundation for a future in which intelligent mobility and smart living become increasingly interconnected.

From the Road to the Living Room

The potential of this ecosystem becomes particularly compelling when viewed through everyday experiences. Imagine a future in which information and preferences established during a journey in a LUXEED vehicle can be carried into the home, where a MOBO companion robot can continue the interaction. From the vehicle's smart cockpit to the home environment, AI could provide a more continuous and connected experience across different aspects of daily life.

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This vision extends beyond making individual products smarter. It points towards an ecosystem in which intelligent vehicles and embodied AI devices work together to make everyday experiences more intuitive, responsive and connected.

The convergence of LUXEED and AiMOGA reflects Chery Group's broader ambition to advance physical AI across multiple domains. Guided by its brand proposition, "'I' DRIVE, YOU ENJOY," LUXEED is looking beyond the traditional boundaries of mobility, exploring how intelligent technology can connect the driving experience with a wider vision of future living.

Media Contact
LUXEED International
Ms. Wu Yi
Email:wuyi@luxeedinternational.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6de4b7fb-aa13-4d89-87f5-cdc2070fdb87

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85bb44dd-382e-4849-bf78-58a475198bbc


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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