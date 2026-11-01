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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.11.2026 10:10 Uhr
115 Leser
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SANYIPACE Spotlights S850DSTKM for Professional Sewer Inspection and Maintenance

The system combines self-leveling imaging, camera-head locating support, and recording capabilities for professional inspection workflows

BERLIN, Nov. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANYIPACE is highlighting its S850DSTKM sewer inspection camera and its applications in professional drainage maintenance. Part of the company's pipe inspection range, the system combines self-leveling imaging, a built-in 512 Hz sonde, and cable-distance tracking to support pipe assessment and inspection documentation.

Integrated Inspection and Locating Capabilities

SANYIPACE sewer inspection camera with integrated 512 Hz sonde for locating the camera head underground.
The S850DSTKM features a self-leveling camera head that keeps inspection images upright as the camera moves through a pipe. A 10-inch IPS monitor displays 1080P images, while 12 LEDs with five brightness settings provide adjustable illumination.

An integrated distance counter displays deployed cable length in meters or feet. The built-in 512 Hz sonde works with a compatible receiver to help operators locate the camera head from above ground. A compatible receiver is required for above-ground locating and is available separately or as part of selected packages.

Together, these functions help operators connect visible findings with cable-distance records and an approximate above-ground position of the camera head. Locating performance depends on the receiver and conditions at the inspection site.

Configurations for Different Inspection Requirements

SANYIPACE S850DSTKM sewer inspection system with a 10-inch monitor, push cable reel, and locating receiver.The S850DSTKM is suited to professional plumbers, drain-cleaning technicians, and property maintenance teams conducting recurring sewer-line inspections. Its imaging, locating support, and recording capabilities help these users assess visible pipe conditions and document findings for maintenance planning.

The system pairs a 23 mm camera head with a 7 mm push cable and is available in 30- and 50-meter configurations. Selection depends on inspection distance, pipe diameter, bends, and access conditions.

Photo, video, and audio recording allow professionals to preserve findings for customer communication, maintenance records, and follow-up assessments. A 32 GB memory card is included, with storage support up to 128 GB.

About SANYIPACEOfficial SANYIPACE brand logo.Founded in 2018, SANYIPACE specializes in sewer and pipe inspection cameras for plumbing professionals, drain-service contractors, and maintenance teams. Its product range includes systems with various camera heads, cable lengths, self-leveling imaging, recording functions, and locating capabilities to support different inspection requirements. Customers can explore the S850DSTKM and other models on SANYIPACE's European website, including available cable configurations and compatible receiver packages.

Product Information: SANYIPACE S850DSTKM Sewer Inspection Camera

Media Contact

Company Name: SANYIPACE Kanalkamera
Contact Person: Sam
Email:support@sanyipace.eu
Website:https://sanyipace.eu

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/284a93a5-19f6-468c-a2cd-38c652db1f05

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b246fd1-4d8a-4f1c-b074-c1a4ad9783a8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b997d4d-8206-413b-a268-7b530df56b83


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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