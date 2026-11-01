On the occasion of the meeting of the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC) member companies in Abu Dhabi, TotalEnergies highlights its cooperation with National Oil Gas Companies to reduce methane emissions, through its partnerships with PETRONAS in Malaysia, SONANGOL in Angola and Oil India Limited (OIL) in India.

Developing a Methane Technology Evaluation Center with PETRONAS in Southeast Asia

TotalEnergies signed a collaboration agreement with PETRONAS, the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) and JGC Corporation to contribute to the development of SEA METEC (Southeast Asia Methane Emissions Technology Evaluation Center). Led by PETRONAS, SEA METEC will be a regional center based in Malaysia and dedicated to evaluating methane emissions measurement and monitoring technologies across Southeast Asia.

TotalEnergies will support the development of SEA METEC by sharing the expertise gained over more than 10 years through its own TADI (TotalEnergies Anomalies Detection Initiative) center, Europe's only facility dedicated to evaluating methane detection and quantification technologies. SEA METEC will thereby strengthen knowledge sharing and support the harmonization of methane emissions measurement and quantification methodologies, enabling companies to better detect, measure and ultimately reduce their emissions.

Sharing Methane Reduction and Decarbonization Expertise with SONANGOL in Angola

TotalEnergies signed a Memorandum of Understanding with SONANGOL to strengthen technical cooperation on methane emissions reduction and decarbonization solutions in Angola. The agreement builds on the experience gained through the AUSEA technology and covers methane emissions detection, measurement, monitoring and reduction, as well as the sharing of best practices, methodologies and technical expertise.

The two companies are working together to identify concrete solutions to reduce methane emissions and flaring, improve energy efficiency, support facility electrification and advance carbon management solutions. The cooperation is also covering greenhouse gas emissions reporting, technical training and knowledge sharing, as well as the exploration of financing opportunities, including potential support from the World Bank's Global Flaring and Methane Reduction (GFMR) Fund.

Expanding field Methane Detection with OIL in India

Building on a successful first campaign using TotalEnergies' AUSEA technology to detect and quantify methane emission over 20 OIL-operated sites in Assam, OIL and TotalEnergies are strengthening their collaboration with a second field campaign.

The first one-month-long campaign provided OIL with data to support its emissions reporting, while demonstrating AUSEA's ability to accurately detect and quantify methane emissions across diverse sites and field conditions. A second one-month-long campaign will extend the use of AUSEA to additional OIL-operated sites, further strengthening the cooperation between the two companies on methane emissions reduction.

"Our cooperation with PETRONAS in Malaysia, SONANGOL in Angola and OIL in India illustrates TotalEnergies' commitment to the OGDC and the momentum it has created among international and national companies. I am convinced that by sharing technologies, expertise and best practices, we can accelerate concrete action and contribute to our common ambition of achieving near-zero upstream methane emissions by 2030," said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies

About TADI

The TotalEnergies Anomalies Detection Initiative (TADI) platform, located at the Lacq Research and Development Center in southwestern France and the only facility of its kind in Europe, enables gas emissions detection and quantification technologies, particularly for methane, to be tested under controlled conditions. It reproduces configurations representative of industrial facilities to assess the performance of different solutions under realistic operating scenarios.

About AUSEA

Mounted on a drone, the AUSEA gas analyzer, developed by TotalEnergies and its R&D partners, consists of a dual sensor capable of detecting methane and carbon dioxide emissions, while at the same time identifying their source. This technology marks a step change in methane emissions detection and measurement compared to traditional techniques. By allowing access to hard-to-reach emission points, on all types of industrial facilities, both offshore and onshore, AUSEA is reputed as one of the most accurate technologies in the industry.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

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