Afghanistan Script History with Stunning Final Chase to Lift Maiden Hong Kong Sixes Title

HONG KONG, Nov. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Afghanistan scripted history by defeating Australia by four wickets in a thrilling final to clinch their maiden Hong Kong Sixes 2026 title. Chasing a target of 116, Afghanistan finished at 119/2 in just 5.1 overs, courtesy of an explosive unbeaten partnership between Imran Mir and Farmanullah Safi. Imran was named Player of the Match for his sensational 53* off just 14 deliveries.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Australia posted 115 in their allotted six overs. Max Bryant led the charge with a blistering 44 off 14 balls, including 4 boundaries and 4 sixes, before being dismissed by Nangeyalia Khan. Nick Hobson contributed a quickfire 23 off 8 deliveries, while Alex Ross remained unbeaten on 29 off 10 balls to guide Australia to a competitive total. Karim Janat also picked up a crucial wicket.

In reply, Afghanistan suffered early setbacks as Karim Janat (13 off 5) and Gulbadin Naib (17 off 6) were dismissed by Patrick Dooley and Chris Green respectively. However, Imran Mir and Farmanullah Safi turned the game around with a remarkable unbeaten stand. Imran smashed 53* off 14 balls, featuring 2 fours and 7 sixes, while Farmanullah remained unbeaten on 26 off just 7 deliveries, including 4 sixes. The duo powered Afghanistan to a memorable 4-wicket victory, sealing their maiden Hong Kong Sixes title in emphatic fashion.

Here are the Leaders of Hong Kong Sixes 2026:

Most Runs: Abbas Afridi (PAK) / Max Bryant (AUS) - 216 Runs

Most Wickets: Muzahir Raza (OMAN) - 8

Most Sixes: Abbas Afridi (PAK) - 31

Most Catches: A Mhletywa (SA) - 5

Player of The Tournament: Abbas Afridi (PAK)

MCC Spirit of the Cricket Awards: Khalid Shah (UAE)

Match Summary

Australia 115 (6 overs)

Max Bryant 44(14)

Alex Ross 29*(10)

Nangeyalia Khan 1/17 (1 over)

Afghanistan 119/2 (5.1 overs)

Imran Mir 53*(14)

Farmanullah Safi 26*(7)

Chris Green 1/30 (1 over)

Result: Afghanistan beat Australia by 4 wickets

Player of the Match: Imran Mir 53*(14)

Media Queries:

Sandeep Mishra | sandeep@conceptpr.com

Omkar Acharya | omkar@conceptpr.com

Tommy Wong | Tommy.wong@hkcca.hk

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