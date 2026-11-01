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PR Newswire
01.11.2026 16:42 Uhr
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Bahrain EDB: SICO Announces USD 1.6 Billion in New Business Awarded by Institutional and Individual Investors at Gateway Gulf 2026

SICO Announces USD 1.6 Billion in New Business Awarded by Institutional and Individual Investors at Gateway Gulf 2026

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with direct presence in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, announced today at the Gateway Gulf 2026 Forum in Manama approximately USD 1.6 billion in new business awarded by institutional and individual investors during 2026.

The total represents the aggregate value of new mandates awarded to SICO across its Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Investment Banking businesses, spanning a diverse range of asset classes, predominantly in public markets, with the remainder in private markets. This includes approximately USD 1.4 billion in new inflows and investments into public and private funds and portfolios managed by SICO, in addition to more than USD 200 million in transactions and mandates across public and private markets and alternative investment products.

Commenting on the announcement, Najla Al Shirawi, Group CEO of SICO, said: "The USD 1.6 billion in new mandates awarded to SICO by institutional and individual investors across Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Investment Banking reflects their confidence in our capabilities, the strength of our client relationships across the region, and our ability to meet their diverse investment needs. We remain focused on connecting capital with opportunity, expanding our investment capabilities, and delivering long-term value for our clients."

Looking ahead, Al Shirawi added: "Dynamic markets reinforce the importance of innovation, disciplined execution, and client-focused solutions. Our ability to anticipate evolving investor needs and identify emerging opportunities will remain central to our growth and regional leadership. We also commend the Bahrain Economic Development Board for bringing together regional and international investors through Gateway Gulf, and the Central Bank of Bahrain for its continued commitment to strengthening the Kingdom's position as a leading financial and investment hub."

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sico-announces-usd-1-6-billion-in-new-business-awarded-by-institutional-and-individual-investors-at-gateway-gulf-2026--302925758.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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