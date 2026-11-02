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WKN: A3C9V4 | ISIN: BMG702782084 | Ticker-Symbol: FPO
Frankfurt
29.10.26 | 15:25
0,030 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0220,03809:15
PR Newswire
02.11.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Petra Diamonds Limited - Suspension of Listing and Trading

Petra Diamonds Limited - Suspension of Listing and Trading

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 02

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

2 November 2026

LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

(the "Company")

Suspension of Listing and Trading

Further to its announcement dated 22 October 2026, the Company confirms that it has not published its annual financial report for the year ended 30 June 2026 by the deadline of 31 October 2026 under DTR 4.1.3R.

The FCA has suspended the listing of the Company's ordinary shares (ISIN: BMG702782084) in the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the Official List with effect from 07:30 (UK time) today. Trading in those shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange has also been suspended with effect from the same time.

The Group audit remains in progress. The Company continues to work closely with its auditors to complete the audit and publish its annual financial report as soon as practicable. It intends to seek restoration of listing and resumption of trading following publication, subject to the agreement of the FCA and the London Stock Exchange respectively. Restoration will not be automatic upon publication, and there can be no certainty as to its timing.

Further announcements will be made as and when appropriate.

The person responsible for releasing this announcement is Tumi Dakada, Acting General Counsel and Company Secretary of the Company.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations, London

Telephone: +44 (0)7495470187

Julia Stone and Kelsey Traynorinvestorrelations@petradiamonds.com

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in two underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan Mine and Finsch). The Group's principal operating asset is Cullinan Mine. Finsch entered business rescue on 29 May 2026.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Company's loan notes, due in 2030, are listed on EuroNext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange). For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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