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WKN: 659213 | ISIN: SE0000653230 | Ticker-Symbol: SUD
Frankfurt
02.11.26 | 08:05
18,740 Euro
-2,09 % -0,400
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STUDSVIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STUDSVIK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,98018,14009:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.11.2026 07:30 Uhr
33 Leser
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Studsvik AB: Karl Thedéen resigns as President and CEO of Studsvik - Stefan Håkansson appointed new President and CEO from February 2027 and Peter Teske as interim CEO

The Board of Directors of Studsvik AB has appointed Stefan Håkansson as President and CEO. He will take up the position in February 2027, subject to necessary regulatory clearances.

The timing reflects Stefan Håkansson's notice period with Öresundskraft, which is common for senior executives in Sweden, and gives both companies time to plan a smooth handover.

Stefan Håkansson succeeds Karl Thedéen, who has decided to resign with immediate effect. Peter Teske, Studsvik's Chief Financial Officer since 2024, will serve as interim President and CEO until Stefan Håkansson takes up the position, while continuing in his role as CFO.

Stefan Håkansson is currently CEO of Öresundskraft AB. He previously spent more than 20 years at E.ON, including as CEO of E.ON Business Solutions, and has served on the board of E.ON Kärnkraft Sverige.

Karl Thedéen will remain available to support the transition until the end of 2026.

Mats Ladeborn, acting Chairman of the Board of Studsvik AB, said:

"Karl has led the company through an important period of change with real commitment and energy, and leaves Studsvik stronger and with significant opportunities ahead. He has sharpened Studsvik's commercial focus and secured important new business and partnerships for the company. We are very grateful for his leadership and I wish him every success for the future.

I am pleased to welcome Stefan Håkansson as Studsvik's new CEO. He brings more than two decades of leadership in the energy sector, including nuclear, and is well suited to lead Studsvik in its next phase of growth."

Stefan Håkansson said:

"Studsvik has a unique position in the nuclear industry and significant opportunities ahead. I am honoured to be asked to lead the company and look forward to working with the Board, the management team and all employees to realise them."

##

For more information, please contact:

Mats Ladeborn, acting Chairman of the Board, Studsvik AB (publ)

Media enquiries: media.relations@studsvik.com, +46 155 22 10 00

This is information that Studsvik AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on November 2, 2026 at 07:30 (CET).

About Studsvik

Studsvik is an independent nuclear technology company active across the full nuclear lifecycle, from new build development to existing fleet services, operations support and decommissioning. It is a leading supplier of vendor-independent reactor analysis software, and its hot cell laboratories in Nyköping test fuel and materials for fission and fusion applications worldwide. Studsvik also provides radiation protection services and technology for treating radioactive waste, and handles and packages radioisotopes for healthcare and industry. ReFirm is Studsvik's platform for new nuclear development in Sweden. Founded in 1947 as the centre of Sweden's national nuclear programme, Studsvik today serves operators, fuel vendors, technology developers and regulators in more than 20 countries, has approximately 500 employees in six countries, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (SVIK).

www.studsvik.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/studsvik/


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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