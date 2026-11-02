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WKN: A3CR3B | ISIN: SE0015962485 | Ticker-Symbol: 0GE
Frankfurt
02.11.26 | 08:05
4,836 Euro
+0,46 % +0,022
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RVRC HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RVRC HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9225,01010:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.11.2026 08:30 Uhr
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RVRC Holding AB: ICANIWILL expands retail presence in the Nordics - opening its first store in central Oslo

RVRC Holding AB today announces that ICANIWILL (ICIW) will open its first store in Norway, at Øvre Slottsgate 17, in the heart of Oslo. The store is planned to open in the spring of 2027.

ICIW has built a strong position in Norway through its own e-commerce, strategic wholesale and gym partnerships, and a community activated through local training events. A store is the natural next step as it brings ICIW closer to Norwegian customers, while giving the brand a physical home to activate all year round.

"We are excited to open ICIW's first store in Norway, the brand's biggest market. Opening the first store here is another milestone in ICIW's journey. The response to the brand store in Helsinki has shown us how much a physical place means to the community, and we hope that Oslo will be just as excited." says Paul Fischbein, CEO of RVRC Holding AB.

The store is located on Øvre Slottsgate 17, at the crossroads with Karl Johans gate, Oslo's most vibrant shopping street. The store will carry ICIW's new collections alongside bestsellers for women and men. Function, design and service are at the core of the concept, creating a unique hub to experience the ICIW brand. The store will also be designed as a meeting place for Oslo's training community, with events and activations that go beyond the purchase.

The Oslo opening is an important step for ICIW and brings the brand closer than ever to customers in Norway. The store will open in Q2 2027.

About RVRC Holding
RVRC Holding AB (publ) owns and operates two brands, RevolutionRace and ICANIWILL. The company was founded in 2013 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. RevolutionRace is an outdoor brand offering multifunctional products including clothes, shoes, backpacks, and accessories. ICANIWILL is a brand offering training products including clothes, bags, and accessories. For more information, visit revolutionrace.com and icaniwill.com.

Stay updated on latest news by subscribing to press releases and financial information: https://corporate.revolutionrace.com/en/subscribe/

For more information, please contact:
Jesper Alm, CFO
Email: jesper.alm@revolutionrace.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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