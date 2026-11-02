Adnan Choudhury Joins as a Managing Director in the Business Services Group

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Adnan Choudhury has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its Business Services Group. Based in London, Mr. Choudhury will focus his coverage on professional services across Europe, further strengthening the group's sector expertise and client reach across the region.

Mr. Choudhury brings more than 13 years of investment banking experience, joining from Perella Weinberg Partners, where he was part of the U.K. Advisory team, leading coverage of the services sector. He has built deep expertise advising corporate and financial sponsor clients on a broad range of complex M&A, leveraged finance, and equity capital markets transactions across the business, industrial, and professional services landscape. Prior to Perella Weinberg Partners, he spent six years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in both the EMEA Business Services Industrials Investment Banking team and the U.K. Investment Banking team.

This latest hire reflects the continued growth of the firm's European Business Services Group and follows the appointment of Mark Ward as a Managing Director earlier in 2026, further strengthening the firm's senior advisory capabilities and breadth of services in the region.

"The professional services sector in Europe is undergoing significant transformation, driving a strong need for the highly specialised, strategic advice that Houlihan Lokey provides," said Scott Sergeant, Managing Director and Head of Business Services, Europe. "Adnan's deep-rooted connectivity across this space, combined with his nuanced understanding of market dynamics, makes him an outstanding addition to our team. His arrival reflects our continued investment in the region and reinforces our ability to provide best-in-class counsel and outstanding outcomes for our clients across EMEA."

Ranon Kent, Managing Director and Global Head of the Business Services Group, commented: "We are really pleased to welcome Adnan to Houlihan Lokey. His extensive transaction experience and deep network across the sponsor and corporate landscape uniquely position him to elevate our professional services coverage in Europe. Adnan's proven track record will be instrumental as we continue to expand our footprint and deliver differentiated, client-focused solutions in an increasingly dynamic sector."

"Houlihan Lokey immediately stood out as a truly integrated global platform with a market-leading business services franchise," said Mr. Choudhury. "The professional services sector continues to go through significant consolidation across Europe. With its sector-focused model, client-centric approach, and collaborative culture, the firm offers a unique environment to deliver high-quality, tailored advice for clients in the sector. I look forward to working with the team to help our clients achieve their goals, while also contributing to the continued success of the Business Services Group."

Houlihan Lokey's Business Services Group has earned a reputation for providing superior service and delivering outstanding results in M&A advisory, capital raising, restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services. In 2025, the group was ranked as the No. 1 business services M&A advisor for all global transactions, with 92 deals.*

*2025 M&A Advisory Rankings-All Global Business Services Transactions. Source: LSEG. Excludes accounting firms and brokers.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) is a leading global investment bank recognised for delivering independent strategic and financial advice to corporations, financial sponsors, and governments. With uniquely deep industry expertise, broad international reach, and a partnership approach rooted in trust, the firm provides innovative, integrated solutions across mergers and acquisitions, capital solutions, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. Our unmatched transaction volumes provide differentiated, data-driven perspectives that help our clients achieve their most critical goals. To learn more about Houlihan Lokey, please visit HL.com.

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