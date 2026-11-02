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WKN: A1H6AJ | ISIN: ES0177542018 | Ticker-Symbol: INR
Tradegate
02.11.26 | 12:09
4,958 Euro
+2,31 % +0,112
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Großbritannien 100
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INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
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4,9514,95812:18
4,9524,95812:18
ACCESS Newswire
02.11.2026 11:02 Uhr
186 Leser
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Aer Lingus and MTech Mobility Launch Live Ground Operations Technology Programme Across Three Irish Airports

Hands-free scanning and communications solution now fully operational at Dublin, Cork, and Shannon

WEXFORD, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Aer Lingus and MTech Mobility have launched a new mobility-based hands-free scanning and communications solution across below-the-wing ground operations at Dublin, Cork, and Shannon airports. The programme is fully live at all three locations.

The programme was built around three operational goals Aer Lingus set out to achieve: faster, more accurate baggage scanning that keeps handlers' hands free to move luggage; a single device that works as both a scanning tool and a real-time communications channel for ground teams; and personal device ownership for staff, ending the long-standing problem of shared equipment going missing between shifts.

"Our ground teams work in one of the most demanding environments in the business. Our focus at Aer Lingus is operational resilience, efficiency, and consistency, and we needed a partner who understood that before they proposed a solution - one who would own the programme from day one, not just deliver hardware. MTech has delivered exactly that."

- Adrian Dunne, Chief Operations Officer, Aer Lingus

MTech was selected for its record of designing and running complete mobility programmes for aviation operations rather than supplying equipment in isolation. The company went on-site at Aer Lingus airports before drawing up a solution, consulting directly with baggage handlers to build the design brief around the realities of the job. Working with Samsung, MTech's team developed an answer that met every requirement the airline had specified, and several it had not.

MTech manages the full programme under a single service agreement - device procurement, configuration, deployment, day-to-day support, and on-site repair and replacement - removing the coordination overhead that typically falls on an airline's own IT and ground operations teams.

"Aviation ground operations have very little margin for technology failure. Aer Lingus wanted certainty that if something went wrong, it would be fixed before it became an operational problem. With the system now live across all three airports, we are delivering exactly that."

- Rodney Moore, General Manager, EMEA, MTech Mobility

About MTech Mobility

MTech is a solution integration and AI enablement company. We design, integrate, deploy, and support the mobile technology behind the customer experience for brands in hospitality, retail, entertainment, travel, and healthcare, delivering devices, software, payments, partners, and services as one system. MTech is ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certified and a certified Minority Business Enterprise.

Media Contact

Owen Wild
VP Marketing | MTech Mobility
owen.wild@mtechmobility.com
+1 305 804 1166

SOURCE: MTech



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/aer-lingus-and-mtech-mobility-launch-live-ground-operations-techn-1242461

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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