Check Point Software Technologies: Check Point Software Reports 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30th, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

Total Revenues: $670 million, a 1 percent decrease year over year

Security Subscriptions Revenues: $339 million, an 11 percent increase year over year

Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO)*: $2.5 billion, a 5 percent increase year over year.

GAAP Operating Income: $177 million, representing 26 percent of total revenues

Non-GAAP Operating Income: $251 million, representing 37 percent of total revenues

GAAP EPS: $1.82, a 45 percent decrease year over year. Excluding the one-time tax benefit recognized in the same quarter last year, GAAP EPS increased 1 percent year over year.

Non-GAAP EPS: $2.49, a 37 percent decrease year over year. Excluding the one-time tax benefit recognized in the same quarter last year, Non-GAAP EPS increased 1 percent year over year.

Cash Flow from Operations: $264 million, representing 39 percent of total revenues

Adjusted Free Cash Flow**: $258 million, representing 38 percent of total revenues

"Third-quarter results were in line with our expectations. Security subscriptions revenue grew 11 percent year over year, supported by strong demand for Email, CTEM, and AI Security," said Nadav Zafrir, CEO of Check Point Software. "We believe revenues reached a trough in the third quarter, and we expect gradual improvement beginning in the fourth quarter. The recovery is taking longer than anticipated, but we remain confident in our vision. Our leading indicators are improving, which is encouraging, and we remain focused on driving sustainable growth."

Financial Highlights Commentary

EPS: Earnings per diluted share in the third quarter of 2026 were $2.49 and $1.82 for Non-GAAP and GAAP, respectively. This compares to $3.94 and $3.28 in the third quarter of 2025. In connection with a tax settlement signed during the third quarter of 2025, the company updated its tax provisions during that quarter, which resulted in a benefit of approximately $1.47 to Non-GAAP and GAAP EPS.

Cash Balances, Marketable Securities & Short-Term Deposits: $4,123 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $2,817 million as of September 30, 2025. The increase in cash is primarily a result of the $1.8 billion proceeds from our $2 billion convertible senior notes offering, net of issuance costs and net of purchased capped calls. In the third quarter of 2025, the company executed a payment of approximately $160 million for the land of the new Check Point Tel Aviv Campus.

Cash Flow: Cash flow from operations in the third quarter of 2026 was $264 million, which included $10 million in expense related to our currency hedging transactions. This compares to $241 million in the third quarter of 2025, which included $3 million in benefit related to our currency hedging transactions.

Share Repurchase Program: During the third quarter of 2026, the company repurchased approximately 2.5 million shares for a total of approximately $325 million. Over the last twelve months, we have repurchased approximately 9 million shares.

Research & Development Grants: During the third quarter of 2026, the company recognized a $25 million reduction in research and development expenses under Israel's new research & development tax incentive program. The new Israeli law enacted on March 30, 2026, as part of the 2026 budget, provides tax incentives for research and development activities carried out in Israel. Eligible Israeli companies within multinational groups can receive tax credits for qualifying research & development expenses, which may be used to offset corporate taxes or minimum top-up tax, and unused credits may be converted into cash grants after a defined period.

* Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) is a measure that represents the total value of non-cancellable contracted products and/or services that are yet to be recognized as Revenue as of September 30, 2026.

** Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as Net Cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property, equipment, Capitalization costs, and other assets, net of Acquisition related costs.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, as well as a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Conference Call and Webcast Information:



Check Point will host a conference call with the investment community on November 2, 2026, at 8:30 AM ET/5:30 AM PT. To listen to the live video cast or replay, please visit the website: www.checkpoint.com/ir.

Fourth Quarter Investor Conference Participation Schedule:

BMO Tech Conference

November 12, 2026, New York, NY -1x1's

November 12, 2026, New York, NY -1x1's RBC Global TIMT Conference

November 17, 2026, New York, NY -1x1's

November 17, 2026, New York, NY -1x1's Stephens Annual Investor | NASH2026

November 18-19, 2026, Nashville, TN - Fireside Chat &1x1's

November 18-19, 2026, Nashville, TN - Fireside Chat &1x1's Needham 7 th Annual Tech Week

November 20, 2026, Virtual 1x1's

November 20, 2026, Virtual 1x1's 2026 UBS Global Technology Conference

November 30 - December 3, 2026, Scottsdale, AZ - Fireside Chat &1x1's

November 30 - December 3, 2026, Scottsdale, AZ - Fireside Chat &1x1's NASDAQ 55 th Investor Conference

December 9, 2026, London, UK ,Fireside Chat &1x1's

December 9, 2026, London, UK ,Fireside Chat &1x1's FBN 31st Semi-Annual Virtual Technology Conference

December 14, 2026, Virtual Fireside Chat

Members of Check Point's management team are expected to present at these conferences and discuss the latest company strategies and initiatives. Check Point's conference presentations are expected to be available via webcast on the company's web site. To hear these presentations and access the most updated information please visit the company's web site at www.checkpoint.com/ir. The schedule is subject to change.

Follow Check Point via:

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: http://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a global cyber security leader protecting more than 100,000 organizations worldwide. Its mission is to secure enterprises' AI transformation. With a prevention-first approach and an open ecosystem architecture, Check Point helps organizations block advanced threats, prioritize exposures, and automate security operations across complex digital environments. The unified architecture simplifies protection across hybrid networks, multi-cloud environments, digital workspaces, and AI systems. Structured around four strategic pillars, Hybrid Mesh Network Security, Workspace Security, Exposure Management, and AI Security, Check Point delivers consistent protection and visibility across multivendor environments, enabling organizations to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation without increasing complexity.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding our products and solutions and customer demands, our ability to capture growth opportunities and drive sustainable and steady growth in the future, statements made by our CEO, and our participation in investor conferences and other events during the fourth quarter of 2026. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks include our ability to continue to develop platform capabilities and solutions; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing solutions and new solutions; the market for IT security continues to develop; competition from other products and services; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, including acts of terrorism or war. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Check Point uses non-GAAP measures of operating income, net income and earnings per diluted share and adjusted free cash flow, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses, amortization of debt discount and the related tax affects. Check Point's management believes the non-GAAP financial information provided in this release is useful to investors' understanding and assessment of Check Point's ongoing core operations and prospects for the future. Historically, Check Point has also publicly presented these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to assist the investment community to see the company "through the eyes of management," and thereby enhance understanding of its operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP information in evaluating and operating business internally and as such has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues:













Products and licenses $ 105.5

$ 130.4

$ 329.7

$ 376.4 Security subscriptions 338.6

305.4

994.4

893.9 Total revenues from products and security subscriptions 444.1

435.8

1,324.1

1,270.3 Software updates, maintenance and services 225.7

241.7

687.7

710.2 Total revenues 669.8

677.5

2,011.8

1,980.5















Operating expenses:













Cost of products and licenses 25.1

24.6

80.3

73.8 Cost of security subscriptions 25.5

22.7

73.8

67.1 Total cost of products and security subscriptions 50.6

47.3

154.1

140.9 Cost of Software updates and Maintenance 37.1

32.9

109.9

99.2 Amortization of technology 10.4

8.3

31.3

23.7 Total cost of revenues 98.1

88.5

295.3

263.8















Research and development, net R&D expenses for the nine and three months ended September 30, 2026 include reductions of $80 million and $25 million respectively, related to grants expected to be received under the Israeli Law for Encouragement and Incentivization of Research and Development, following the ratification of the law during the period.

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

SELECTED FINANCIAL METRICS

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025

















Revenues

$ 669.8

$ 677.5

$ 2,011.8

$ 1,980.5 Non-GAAP operating income

250.7

281.9

775.0

811.6 Non-GAAP net income

253.8

431.4

782.6

939.0 Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per share

$ 2.49

$ 3.94

$ 7.54

$ 8.50 Number of shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP earnings per share

101.9

109.5

103.8

110.4

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025

















GAAP operating income

$ 177.2

$ 199.1

$ 547.4

$ 598.2 Stock-based compensation (1)

54.8

62.1

170.5

149.2 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (2)(*)

18.7

20.7

57.1

64.2 Non-GAAP operating income

$ 250.7

$ 281.9

$ 775.0

$ 811.6

















GAAP net income

$ 185.2

$ 358.7

$ 570.6

$ 752.4 Stock-based compensation (1)

54.8

62.1

170.5

149.2 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (2)(*)

18.7

20.7

57.1

64.2 Amortization of debt discount (3)

1.4





4.2



Taxes on the above items (4)

(6.3)

(10.1)

(19.8)

(26.8) Non-GAAP net income

$ 253.8

$ 431.4

$ 782.6

$ 939.0

















Diluted GAAP Earnings per share

$ 1.82

$ 3.28

$ 5.50

$ 6.81 Stock-based compensation (1)

0.54

0.56

1.64

1.35 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses (2)(*)

0.18

0.19

0.55

0.58 Amortization of debt discount (3)

0.01





0.04



Taxes on the above items (4)

(0.06)

(0.09)

(0.19)

(0.24) Diluted Non-GAAP Earnings per share

$ 2.49

$ 3.94

$ 7.54

$ 8.50

















Number of shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP earnings per share

101.9

109.5

103.8

110.4

















(1) Stock-based compensation:















Cost of products and licenses

$ 0.1

$ 0.1

$ 0.3

$ 0.3 Cost of software updates and maintenance

2.8

4.4

10.2

9.7 Research and development

19.9

23.1

63.1

55.7 Selling and marketing

20.1

25.0

63.7

57.1 General and administrative

11.9

9.5

33.2

26.4



54.8

62.1

170.5

149.2

















(2) Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition related expenses While amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from the measures, the revenue of the acquired companies is reflected in the measures, and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

(Unaudited, in millions)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025

















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 264.3

$ 240.6

$ 881.0

$ 923.8

















Less:















Purchases of property and equipment

(6.4)

(5.9)

(22.9)

(19.4) Prepaid lease payment

-

(159.9)

-

(159.9) Capitalization of internal-use software

-

-

(3.6)

-

















Free cash flow

$ 257.9

$ 74.8

$ 854.5

$ 744.5

















Add:















Acquisition-related costs

-

-

21.4

6.2

















Adjusted free cash flow

$ 257.9

$ 74.8

$ 875.9

$ 750.7

















Free cash flow margin

38.5 %

11.0 %

42.5 %

37.6 %

















Adjusted free cash flow margin

38.5 %

11.0 %

43.5 %

37.9 %

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (In millions) ASSETS





September 30,

December 31,





2026 (Unaudited)

2025 (Audited) Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$ 496.0

$ 1,800.0 Marketable securities and short-term deposits



1,657.9

1,214.9 Trade receivables, net



475.4

769.1 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



160.6

180.0 Total current assets



2,789.9

3,964.0











Long-term assets:









Marketable securities



1,969.0

1,326.8 Property and equipment, net



85.6

82.9 Deferred tax asset, net



75.5

68.3 Operating lease right of use assets



209.0

48.4 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net



2,186.2

2,118.5 Lease prepayment



-

159.9 Other assets



120.0

37.6 Total long-term assets



4,645.3

3,842.4











Total assets



$ 7,435.2

$ 7,806.4

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:









Deferred revenues



$ 1,341.0

$ 1,530.1 Trade payables and other accrued liabilities



401.8

406.6 Total current liabilities



1,742.8

1,936.7











Long-term liabilities:









Convertible senior notes, net



1,976.3

1,972.1 Long-term deferred revenues



650.6

650.3 Income tax accrual



391.6

329.7 Other long-term liabilities



35.8

35.5





3,054.3

2,987.6











Total liabilities



4,797.1

4,924.3











Shareholders' equity:









Share capital



0.8

0.8 Additional paid-in capital



3,520.3

3,331.6 Treasury shares at cost



(16,482.0)

(15,555.8) Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)



(42.3)

34.8 Retained earnings



15,641.3

15,070.7 Total shareholders' equity



2,638.1

2,882.1 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$ 7,435.2

$ 7,806.4 Total cash and cash equivalents, marketable

securities and short-term deposits



$ 4,122.9

$ 4,341.7

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA (Unaudited, in millions)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Cash flow from operating activities:













Net income $ 185.2

$ 358.7

$ 570.6

$ 752.4 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation of property and equipment 6.8

6.3

20.3

17.2 Amortization of intangible assets 12.5

19.1

37.8

57.9 Stock-based compensation 54.8

62.1

170.5

149.2 Realized loss (gain) on marketable securities *)

*)

(0.1)

0.1 Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables, net (17.1)

45.4

205.3

299.8 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues, trade payables and other accrued liabilities 10.8

(266.3)

(137.1)

(341.7) Amortization of debt discount 1.4

-

4.2

- Deferred income taxes, net 9.9

15.3

9.5

(11.1) Net cash provided by operating activities 264.3

240.6

881.0

923.8















Cash flow from investing activities:













Payment in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash -

-

(94.4)

(83.7) Investment in property and equipment (6.4)

(5.9)

(22.9)

(19.4) Investment in prepaid lease payment -

(159.9)

-

(159.9) Capitalization of internal-use software -

-

(3.6)

- Net cash used in investing activities (6.4)

(165.8)

(120.9)

(263.0)















Cash flow from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options 33.1

153.8

78.7

338.5 Purchase of treasury shares (325.0)

(325.0)

(974.9)

(975.0) Payments related to shares withheld for taxes (1.6)

(5.3)

(14.6)

(19.6) Net cash used in financing activities (293.5)

(176.5)

(910.8)

(656.1)















Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities, net (44.9)

5.5

(68.1)

28.7















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and

short-term deposits (80.5)

(96.2)

(218.8)

33.4















Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits at the

beginning of the period 4,203.4

2,913.4

4,341.7

2,783.8















Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits

at the end of the period $ 4,122.9

$ 2,817.2

$ 4,122.9

$ 2,817.2

*) represents an amount lower than $ 0.1

SOURCE Check Point Software Technologies