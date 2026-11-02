HONG KONG, Nov 2, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Co-organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the 16th Business of IP Asia Forum (BIP Asia Forum), together with the 18th HKTDC Entrepreneur Day (E-Day), will be held from 19 to 20 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The two annual flagship events will gather global innovators, investors, professional service providers and policymakers to explore emerging trends in intellectual property (IP), innovation and technology, and entrepreneurship, promote the commercialisation of innovation and foster cross-sector collaboration to further strengthen Hong Kong's role as an international platform connecting innovation, capital and markets.Silas Chu, Associate Executive Director of the HKTDC said: 'In alignment with the strategic priorities of Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan and the latest Policy Address, Hong Kong is actively developing as an International Innovation and Technology Centre and a Regional IP Trading Centre. The BIP Asia Forum acts as a catalyst for IP exchange and business collaboration, while E-Day brings together start-ups, investors and industry leaders to help translate innovation breakthroughs into real-world commercial opportunities. The two events will create strong synergies to boost the sustainable development of Hong Kong's innovation and technology and IP ecosystem, accelerating technology transfer, IP commercialisation, and market expansion into the Chinese Mainland and international markets through Hong Kong.'BIP Asia Forum drives IP value creation, unlocking new avenues for financing and growthUnder Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan, the development of 'Finance + Intellectual Property (IP)' is a key focus to enhance capital support for innovative and technology enterprises, drive commercialisation and value transformation of IP, and foster new economic growth engines. Under the theme 'Powering Commercial Success Through IP & Innovation', this year's BIP Asia Forum gathers close to 100 industry pioneers to discuss how businesses can leverage IP and innovation to build competitive advantages, attract capital investment, and generate sustainable long-term value. In the morning session on 19 November, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government Paul Chan and HKTDC Executive Director Sophia Chong will officiate at the opening session and deliver remarks.Aligning with this year's theme, the Plenary Session I, 'From Sandbox to Scale: Unlocking the Next Phase of IP Financing', will explore emerging opportunities in IP financing and how IP assets can move beyond pilot initiatives towards broader market adoption and commercialisation. Speakers include Adam Williams, Chief Executive and Comptroller General of the UK Intellectual Property Office, and Ying-ying Cheng, Head (Banking Supervision) of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.The Plenary Session II, 'Reinventing Sports: Unlocking IP Value Inside and Beyond the Stadium', echoes the World Intellectual Property Organization's (WIPO) World Intellectual Property Day 2026 theme 'IP and Sports: Ready, Set, Innovate!', and will examine how IP creates value and drives sustainable growth in the sports industry. Featured speakers comprise both sports and business representatives'namely Tom Cheng, General Manager of Solutions & Services Group (HK) at Lenovo, and Filipe Gon'alves, Chairman of Asia Partners Holding Corporation Ltd.Industry Leaders and Pioneers Address AI, Tech Commercialisation, and Brand Evolution in Thematic SessionsTo accelerate the integration of innovation and technology with IP, the Forum introduces a new dedicated Tech Chapter this year, featuring in-depth discussions on IP commercialisation, technology transfer, and innovative entrepreneurship. Highlighted sessions include 'Play Beyond Boundaries: IP Strategies in the World of Play', 'Strategic IP Investments: From Innovation to Monetisation', 'IPHatch Asia', and 'Bring Tech to Business Demo'. On the morning of 20 November, 'Play Beyond Boundaries: IP Strategies in the World of Play' will include insights from Jessica Qian, Senior Director of Licensing Consumer Products in APAC & MENA at Hasbro, and Johnny Sze, CEO of Eastcolight Hong Kong Ltd, on building enduring brands, strengthening brand value, and creating new commercial opportunities in the evolving world of toys and play.In addition, a WIPO-led thematic session, 'Empowering Business Success: Practical Solutions for AI and IP Licensing', will address new opportunities and challenges brought on by AI, copyright licensing, and digital business development. Experts including Ignacio de Castro, Director of the WIPO Arbitration and Mediation Center, and Yuhong Zhou, Legal Director of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, will examine AI-generated content ownership and licensing, data and copyright usage, cross-border transactions, and dispute resolution frameworks in the age of AI.Spotlighting brand value enhancement, e-commerce protection and go global opportunitiesThe Forum will also cover hot topics in brand development and IP protection. The panel discussion 'Protecting Brand Value: IP Enforcement in E-Commerce' will invite industry expert Vishal Salunkhe, Chief Business Officer of Carousell, to discuss practical brand protection and IP enforcement strategies in the era of digital marketplaces.In 'Hong Kong Brands Reimagined: The Power of Strategic IP', leaders of renowned iconic local brands, including Adrian Cheung, Executive Director, General Counsel & Director of Market Innovation and Development at The Garden Company Limited; Renee So, Director of Kung Wo Bean Curd Factory; and Kevin Kwong, Chief Business Officer of 9GAG Limited and MemeStrategy, Inc., will share how IP drives local brand transformation, markets expansion, and creates long-term commercial value. The three brands will also exhibit signature products and merchandise at the exhibition area.Meanwhile, the Innovation & IP Market will showcase the latest innovations and technologies from leading universities, research institutions, and professional service providers-including the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Baptist University, the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the Education University of Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI). Making its debut this year, the GoGlobal Connect Zone brings together legal, financial, and corporate services providers to offer one-stop solutions for Chinese Mainland enterprises to leverage Hong Kong as a platform for global expansion and capture international growth opportunities.E-Day ignites innovation momentumAs the HKTDC's flagship start-up event, E-Day returns under the theme 'Where Start-up Dreams Take Flight', with a strong commitment to empowering early-stage companies and entrepreneurs. The event is expected to bring together more than 370 start-ups and innovation projects from 14 countries and regions. E-Day combines an exhibition with business matching and a series of seminars and workshops, serving as a dynamic platform that brings together founders, innovators, investors, and ecosystem partners to help start-ups expand their networks, exchange knowledge, explore collaboration opportunities, and accelerate global business growth.Focusing on high-growth sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, Deep Tech, Green Tech, and Health Tech, industry leaders will share emerging trends, market insights, and business opportunities to help ventures capture opportunities across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and international markets.The HKSAR Government Digital Policy Office will set up the 'Hong Kong Innovation Pavilion', showcasing over 35 award-winning projects from the Hong Kong ICT Awards. The pavilion hosted by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau (HYAB) will feature over 50 ventures supported by the HYAB Funding Scheme for Youth Entrepreneurship in the GBA, as well as members of the Alliance of Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurial Bases in the GBA. In addition, the Hong Kong Exporters' Association and Palexpo, organiser of the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, will co-organise the Asia Exhibition of Innovations and Inventions Hong Kong, featuring more than 170 innovative projects from across Asia.E-Day's seminar programme will cover hot topics such as SportsTech, start-up scaling, and market expansion. The SportsTech focus will complement BIP Asia Forum's discussion on sports IP, exploring the intersection of sports, innovation and business from different perspectives. The panel 'T-Chat ' Turning Sweat into Startups: The Next Wave of SportsTech Innovation' features three former athletes turned entrepreneurs: Alvina Chen, Founder & CEO of Feldspar; Perry Ko, CEO of Actywell Digital Ltd; and Thomas Butter, Founder & CEO of Movaia Tech Ltd. In another session, 'Building Beyond Your First Business: Lessons from Hong Kong's Serial Entrepreneurs', Ken Ching, Chairman & CEO of LocoBike, shares practical lessons and insights on driving business growth.Start-up Express International connects global tech start-ups and talentEntering its fifth edition, Start-up Express International spotlights global innovators in AI, Green Tech, and Health Tech. Winning international teams will showcase their innovative technologies and solutions at E-Day, share entrepreneurial experiences, and foster cross-border exchange on international growth strategies to explore local and overseas start-up collaboration.In addition, DesignInspire will be held concurrently with BIP Asia Forum and E-Day from 18 to 21 November at the HKCEC, bringing together local and international design talents to showcase creative design experiences for the industry and the public. The three events aim to create synergy and generate more business opportunities for the industry.Websites:Business of IP Asia Forum: https://bipasia.hktdc.com/en/Entrepreneur Day: https://www.hktdc.com/event/eday/enStart-up Express International: https://portal.hktdc.com/startupexpress/en/s/start-up-express-internationalFor media interviews with conference speakers, please email the interviewee and questions to pandagon.limited@gmail.com by 12 November.Photo Download: https://bit.ly/4ktViucJointly organised by the HKSAR Government and the HKTDC, the 16th Business of IP Asia Forum (BIP Asia Forum) will take place on 19-20 November at the HKCEC. Picture shows last year's 15th edition.(From left to right) Day 1 Plenary Session I speakers for 'From Sandbox to Scale: Unlocking the Next Phase of IP Financing' include Adam Williams, Chief Executive and Comptroller General of the UK Intellectual Property Office; Ying-ying Cheng, Head (Banking Supervision) of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority; Ashish McLaren, Managing Director and Southeast Asia Leader, Valuation Advisory Services of Kroll, and Ammar Akhtar, Founder and CEO of Final Rentals. They will examine strategies for expanding IP valuation and financing across financial markets.(From left to right) Speakers for 'Reinventing Sports: Unlocking IP Value Inside and Beyond the Stadium' feature Tom Cheng, General Manager of Lenovo Solutions and Services Group (Hong Kong) and Filipe Gon'alves, Chairman of Asia Partners Holdings Corporation Limited. They will examine how IP drives commercial growth in the sports sector.The 18th Entrepreneur Day (E-Day) brings together over 370 start-ups and innovation projects under the theme 'Where Start-up Dreams Take Flight'. The picture shows last year's turnout.(From left to right) T-Chat speakers for 'Turning Sweat into Startups: The Next Wave of SportsTech Innovation': Alvina Chen, Founder and CEO of Feldspar, Perry Ko, CEO of Actywell Digital Limited, and Thomas Butter, Founder and CEO of Movaia Tech will share their journeys from elite sports to tech entrepreneurship.Media EnquiriesPandagon Limited:Fraser Li Tel: (852) 6083 5623 Email: pandagon.limited@gmail.comLisa Fong Tel: (852) 6903 3855 Email: pandagon.limited@gmail.comHKTDC's Communication & Public Affairs Department:Jane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgWinnie Kan Tel: (852) 2584 4055 Email: winnie.wy.kan@hktdc.orgHKTDC Media Roomhttp://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.