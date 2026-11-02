Cleafy Named a Leader in QKS Group SPARK Matrix: Enterprise Fraud Management, 2026

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix evaluates enterprise fraud management providers across Technology Excellence and Customer Impact.

Cleafy is recognized for its cyber-fraud convergence approach, real-time attack visibility, and explainable fraud detection capabilities.

PUNE, India, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Cleafy as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Enterprise Fraud Management, 2026.

Anandh Ramaswamy, Practice Director at QKS Group, states, "Fraud increasingly begins as a cyberattack, well before a payment is initiated. Our assessment finds Cleafy particularly compelling in connecting these stages through its Fraud xDR approach, which brings device, malware, network, session, and transaction evidence into a continuous view of how an attack develops. Its deterministic micro-models and Attack Pattern Reconstruction help banks recognize account takeover, remote-access abuse, and payment scams earlier, with clear reasons for intervention rather than an isolated risk score. For institutions with substantial digital banking activity, this cyber-fraud convergence can strengthen prevention while supporting more proportionate customer interventions. Buyers should assess Cleafy as an attack-focused complement to their broader fraud controls, particularly where visibility before the transaction is a priority."

Divya Baranawal, Vice President and Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Cleafy's Leader position reflects a distinctive approach to Enterprise Fraud Management: connecting cybersecurity intelligence with fraud operations rather than treating them as separate detection functions. Cleafy LABS contributes specialist threat research and intelligence, while Fraud xDR connects evidence across the digital journey to reveal how attacks develop. Cleafy Nyx builds on this foundation, autonomously hunting for emerging threats and connecting activity across sessions, accounts and devices, with recommended responses subject to institutional oversight. This combination is relevant for banks facing coordinated attacks and growing investigation volumes. Our evaluation also highlights the importance of validating channel coverage, integration requirements, and local service readiness against each institution's operating environment."

QKS Group defines Enterprise Fraud Management as the technologies and operational processes used to detect, prevent, investigate, and respond to fraud across customer interactions and transactions. As digital fraud increasingly combines compromised devices, malicious software, manipulated sessions, and payment activity, effective programs need to connect cyber and financial signals, apply timely risk controls, and equip investigators with auditable evidence. Evaluation therefore extends beyond transaction scoring to detection coverage, explainability, investigation workflows, deployment, and measurable customer impact.

Cleafy's differentiation lies in its cyber-origin view of financial fraud. Its Fraud xDR approach transforms diverse device, application, network, malware, behavioural, and transaction signals into structured, connected evidence across digital banking journeys. Deterministic micro-models provide explainable detection indicators, Cleafy LABS contributes specialist threat intelligence, and Cleafy Nyx autonomously hunts for emerging threats, connecting evidence into coordinated attacks and recommending responses for analyst review. This architecture is especially relevant to banks prioritizing account takeover, banking malware, remote-access fraud, and authorized push payment scams. Buyers should validate fit with existing payment controls, required channels, and governance arrangements.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Enterprise Fraud Management, 2026 providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"Maintaining our Leader position, and improving on it, reflects the value of the approach we've built," said Michael Morris, Product Director at Cleafy. "We brought the discipline of cybersecurity into fraud prevention to recognise attacks before they become fraudulent transactions. With Nyx, we're taking that further through Autonomous Fraud Operations, continuously hunting for emerging threats and giving banks the evidence they need to act earlier, with greater precision and efficiency."

Additional Resources:

For more information about Cleafy, visit Here .

SPARK Matrix Enterprise Fraud Management, 2026

About Cleafy

Cleafy helps banks stop financial fraud through Autonomous Fraud Operations. Rather than adding another tool for analysts, Cleafy investigates cases, produces evidence-based decisions and adapts to changing criminal tactics in production. European banks have been running Cleafy's Autonomous Fraud Operations since December 2025, enabling fraud teams to prevent more fraud losses while focusing human expertise where it adds the greatest value.

Media Contact:

www.cleafy.com

Tammy du Preez

tammy.dupreez@cleafy.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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