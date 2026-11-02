Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - CopperCorp Resources Inc. (TSXV: CPER) (OTCQB: CPCPF) ("CopperCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate and operational update highlighting key exploration developments across its mineral portfolio in western Tasmania, Australia.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Final Jukes Drill Results: Concluding the Company's exploration program at the Skyline property, CopperCorp reports final core assay results from diamond drill hole JDD008 at the Jukes prospect, which intersected 12.0 m @ 0.54% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au, and 0.89 g/t Ag from 92.0 m downhole (including 3.0 m @ 0.85% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au, and 1.05 g/t Ag).

Concluding the Company's exploration program at the Skyline property, CopperCorp reports final core assay results from diamond drill hole JDD008 at the Jukes prospect, which intersected 12.0 m @ 0.54% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au, and 0.89 g/t Ag from 92.0 m downhole (including 3.0 m @ 0.85% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au, and 1.05 g/t Ag). A$100,000 EDGI Grant Awarded: CopperCorp has been awarded a A$100,000 co-funding grant under Round 12 of the Tasmanian Government's Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative ("EDGI"), administered by Mineral Resources Tasmania, providing up to 50% co-funding of eligible direct drilling costs.

CopperCorp has been awarded a A$100,000 co-funding grant under Round 12 of the Tasmanian Government's Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative ("EDGI"), administered by Mineral Resources Tasmania, providing up to 50% co-funding of eligible direct drilling costs. Skyline Property Sale Summary: Further to the binding agreement announced October 26, 20261, CopperCorp has, subject to the formal transaction closing with ASX listed Bubalus Resources Limited, divested the Skyline property (the "Transaction"). The completion of the Transaction will deliver non-dilutive balance sheet strength to focus on the flagship AMC Project (556 km²) and Jasper Hills Project (70 km²).

Final Jukes Prospect Assays

Pursuant to the Completion of the Transaction and as part of concluding activities at Skyline, final core assay results are reported herein for diamond drill hole JDD008 at the Jukes prospect.

CopperCorp has completed eight diamond drill holes totaling 3,202m at Jukes2,3,4,6, testing approximately 350 m of strike length down to depths of up to 500 m below surface (Figure 2). Significant intercepts from earlier holes (JDD001 through JDD007) were reported in previous releases. Drill collar parameters and the significant mineralized intercept for JDD008 are detailed in Table 1 and Table 2.

Table 1: Jukes Prospect - Drill Collar & Survey Summary

Hole ID Easting

(MGA94 Z55) Northing

(MGA94 Z55) RL (m) EOH (m) Azimuth (Grid) Dip (°) JDD008 383675 5331180 625 402.9 277.8° -71.5°

Table 2: Jukes Prospect - Significant Drill Intercept

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) JDD008 92.0 104.0 12.0 0.54 0.14 0.89

*Note: Intercepts represent downhole drilled core lengths; true widths of mineralization have not yet been determined.

Figure 1. Jukes prospect summary site plan Location of A-A' cross section shown.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/321983_coppercorpfigureone.jpg

Figure 2. Jukes Cross section (A-A') showing JDD001, JDD002, JDD002W1, JDD007 & JDD008 with previously reported significant downhole intersections2,3,4,6 and JDD008 results (this news release). Widths of mineralization are not true widths.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/321983_6d6c55e1a49e4bf6_003full.jpg

Tasmanian Government EDGI Grant Award for Jukes

CopperCorp has been awarded a A$100,000 co-funding grant under Round 12 of the Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative (EDGI), administered by the Tasmanian State Government and Mineral Resources Tasmania. This competitive Tasmanian State initiative provides co-funding of up to 50% of direct drilling costs incurred during exploration drilling programs within Tasmania. The grant will be allocated to the Jukes prospect-a high-priority volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) target that is fully permitted, drill-ready, and strategically positioned on the eastern margins of the AMC Property package.

AMC Project & Next Steps

Pursuant to the Transaction, over the next six months, CopperCorp will be fully focussed on its core western Tasmanian assets: the AMC Project (556 km²) and Jasper Hills Project (70 km²) including Whaler, and other Cu-Au mineralized targets along strike from the previously reported Alpine-Stellar Prospect5, a mineralized body with 37 drill holes exceeding 9,000 m of drilling to date. CopperCorp has spent the past six months advancing exploration ground north and northeast of Alpine-Stellar, with comprehensive results scheduled for market release in the coming months.

About CopperCorp Resources Inc.

CopperCorp Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on copper-gold discoveries in western Tasmania, Australia. The Company holds premier ground packages including the AMC Project (556 km²) and Jasper Hills Project (70 km²), situated in a world-class historic mining district with established infrastructure comprising sealed road access, heavy rail, grid hydro power, and commercial deep-water export port facilities at Burnie. CopperCorp is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with a regional technical office and core processing facility in Zeehan, Tasmania.

Figure 3. AMC Project area with Whaler and Alpine Stellar prospects also shown. Also shown is the CPER Core Shed/Office in Zeehan and location of operating and historical mines (with commodities) and mining leases. Infrastructure shown includes deep water port in Burnie and Savage River Mine Fe-slurry pipeline.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8950/321983_6d6c55e1a49e4bf6_004full.jpg

Qualified Person & Technical Governance

Tim Callaghan, a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Sampling, QA/QC, and Analytical Procedures

Diamond core drilling at the Jukes prospect was conducted using HQ and NQ core diameters with triple-tube assemblies to optimize core recovery, achieving 95% to 100% recovery within mineralized zones under the direct supervision of CopperCorp technical personnel. Mineralized intervals were identified, marked by experienced geologists, and split with a diamond rock saw along nominal 1.0 m intervals respecting lithological and structural boundaries. Samples were securely bagged, documented, and dispatched to ALS commercial laboratories in Burnie, Tasmania, where they were dried, crushed to 80% passing 3.1 mm, rotary split to 750 g, and pulverized to pass 75 µm.

Analytical determinations included four-acid digestion followed by ICP-MS (method ME-MS61r) for copper and multi-element suites, with over-range copper (>1.0% Cu) analyzed via method Cu-OG62. Gold was determined by 30 g lead collection fire assay with AAS finish (method Au-AA25). The Company's QA/QC protocol incorporated certified reference materials (CRMs), field blanks, and pulp duplicates inserted at regular 20-sample intervals, all of which performed within acceptable statistical thresholds (<2 standard deviations for CRMs, <5% relative difference for duplicates).

Reported Cu-Au-Ag significant intervals are calculated as downhole length-weighted averages applying lower cut-off grades of 0.1% Cu for broad low-grade intervals and 0.3% Cu for higher-grade zones, with maximum allowable internal dilution of 5.0 m and 2.0 m, respectively (with the previously reported6 broad 66 m interval in JDD006 accommodating up to 11 m internal dilution). No top-cutting (capping) of grades was applied. True thicknesses of mineralization cannot yet be determined from currently available drilling geometry. Historical and third-party data referenced in this release have been reviewed and verified by the Qualified Person and are considered sufficiently consistent with modern work to confirm the geological tenor.

This news release contains information regarding adjacent mineral properties on which the Company does not hold an interest. The Qualified Person has been unable to independently verify adjacent property information, and such information is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on CopperCorp's properties.

References

CopperCorp Resources Inc. news release dated October 26, 2026: CopperCorp Announces the Sale of the Skyline Copper-Gold Project. CopperCorp Resources Inc. news release dated December 18, 2025: CopperCorp Intersects High-Grade Cu-Au Mineralization at Jukes Prospect. CopperCorp Resources Inc. news release dated December 19, 2024: CopperCorp Intersects Broad Cu-Au Mineralized System at Jukes. CopperCorp Resources Inc. news release dated October 15, 2024: CopperCorp Intersects 132m @ 0.35% Cu and 0.19g/t Au in First Drill Hole at the Jukes Prospect. CopperCorp Resources Inc. news release dated March 25, 2026: CopperCorp Defines Exploration Target of 15-25 MT at 0.6-0.8% Copper. CopperCorp Resources Inc. news release dated March 10, 2026: CopperCorp Delivers Additional High-Grade Copper Intercepts at Jukes, Including 13m @ 2.01% CuEq

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Stephen Swatton

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the completion of the Transaction, exploration priorities, and planned activities. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321983