Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Expands Global Luxury Portfolio Through Strategic Partnership with HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts

With integrations already underway, more than 40 independent luxury hotels and their owners will have joined Wyndham's Registry Collection Hotels by early next year, with more to follow

HIGHLIGHTS:

Wyndham is partnering with HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts-the global independent hotel platform behind Elegant Hotels of the World-to grow its Registry Collection Hotels brand, giving Wyndham Rewards members new ways to earn and redeem points at distinctive, luxury hotels around the globe.

By early next year, more than 40 hotels will have joined Registry Collection, including The TownHouse Mykonos in Greece; TreeHouse Villas Koh Yao in Koh Yao Noi, Thailand; Galgorm Resort near Belfast, Northern Ireland and Rosselli AX Privilege in Valletta, Malta; with additional properties to be selectively introduced thereafter.

Beyond expanding access to distinctive, experience-led stays, the partnership creates new opportunities for select upscale HotelREZ owners to leverage Wyndham's technology and distribution capabilities while retaining full control of their ownership, operations and brand identity.

PARSIPPANY, N.J. and LONDON, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts today announced a new strategic partnership with HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts-one of the world's largest hotel representation platforms and the operator of Elegant Hotels of the World. Under the partnership, more than 40 luxury Elegant member hotels will have joined Wyndham's growing Registry Collection Hotels brand by early next year, with additional properties to follow.

HotelREZ brings deep owner relationships and decades of experience helping independent hoteliers compete globally while maintaining their individuality, complementing Wyndham's global scale, loyalty reach and commercial technology. Together, the partnership gives participating independents access to powerful new resources while providing approximately 129 million enrolled Wyndham Rewards members with new opportunities to earn and redeem distinctive, highly aspirational stays in sought-after destinations around the globe.

The Registry Collection Hotels brand currently spans more than 30 hotels across nine countries, including the Bristol Panama in Panama City; Hodges Bay Resort & Spa, an HQ Luxury Resort & Residences, in St. John, Antigua; and the Balfour Miami Beach in Miami, among others.

"As Wyndham grows, so do the aspirations of our Wyndham Rewards members. Whether it's a once-in-a-lifetime vacation, a destination wedding, or a milestone celebration, members want their points to take them to places that feel as special as the moments they're celebrating. By partnering with HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts, we're expanding those offerings, opening the doors to a broader array of exceptional luxury hotels and resorts in highly coveted destinations around the world."

- Scott Strickland, Chief Commercial Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A Marquee Collection of Independent, Design-Driven Hotels

Wyndham's latest expansion of its Registry Collection Hotels brand is made possible by HotelREZ's Elegant Hotels of the World, a curated portfolio of independent, design-led luxury properties in some of the world's most sought-after destinations.

Over the coming months, more than 40 Elegant member hotels-many small luxury boutiques averaging between 20 and 50 rooms each-will integrate into Registry Collection's sales, marketing and distribution channels, with more expected to follow thereafter, subject to brand fit, owner participation and onboarding requirements.

Hotels joining the Registry Collection brand will remain members of Elegant Hotels of the World while also becoming part of Wyndham Rewards®, the number one hotel rewards program as named by USA Today and U.S. News & World Report.

Among the first hotels joining the brand this week at WyndhamHotels.com/Elegant:

Rosselli AX Privilege (Valletta, Malta) - Housed within a restored 17th-century palazzo in the heart of Valletta, Rosselli AX Privilege blends historic Maltese architecture with contemporary luxury and personalized service. The property is Malta's only hotel to hold three MICHELIN distinctions under one roof: a MICHELIN Key for the hotel, a MICHELIN Star for Under Grain and a MICHELIN Bib Gourmand for Grain Street, making it one of the Mediterranean's most distinguished luxury hospitality experiences.





- Housed within a restored 17th-century palazzo in the heart of Valletta, Rosselli AX Privilege blends historic Maltese architecture with contemporary luxury and personalized service. The property is Malta's only hotel to hold three MICHELIN distinctions under one roof: a MICHELIN Key for the hotel, a MICHELIN Star for Under Grain and a MICHELIN Bib Gourmand for Grain Street, making it one of the Mediterranean's most distinguished luxury hospitality experiences. The TownHouse Mykonos (Mykonos, Greece) - Set within a restored 18th-century manor house overlooking Mykonos Harbour, The TownHouse Mykonos is an adults-only boutique hotel that combines contemporary design with authentic island character. Retaining its MICHELIN Key in the 2026 selection, the hotel sits in the heart of Mykonos Old Town, just steps from the waterfront, Little Venice and the island's iconic windmills, while its renowned 54 Cocktail Bar & Sunset Lounge offers panoramic Aegean views.



- Set within a restored 18th-century manor house overlooking Mykonos Harbour, The TownHouse Mykonos is an adults-only boutique hotel that combines contemporary design with authentic island character. Retaining its MICHELIN Key in the 2026 selection, the hotel sits in the heart of Mykonos Old Town, just steps from the waterfront, Little Venice and the island's iconic windmills, while its renowned 54 Cocktail Bar & Sunset Lounge offers panoramic Aegean views. Galgorm Resort (Near Belfast, Northern Ireland) - Set within 550 acres of parkland along the River Maine, Galgorm Resort is an AA Five-Star luxury resort renowned for its award-winning Thermal Spa Village, championship golf and exceptional hospitality. Combining elegant accommodation, world-class wellness experiences and outstanding leisure facilities, the resort has earned international recognition while establishing itself as one of Northern Ireland's leading luxury destinations.



- Set within 550 acres of parkland along the River Maine, Galgorm Resort is an AA Five-Star luxury resort renowned for its award-winning Thermal Spa Village, championship golf and exceptional hospitality. Combining elegant accommodation, world-class wellness experiences and outstanding leisure facilities, the resort has earned international recognition while establishing itself as one of Northern Ireland's leading luxury destinations. TreeHouse Villas Koh Yao (Koh Yao Noi, Thailand) - Rising from the jungle canopy above Phang Nga Bay, TreeHouse Villas Koh Yao is an adults-only luxury retreat celebrated for its distinctive treehouse-inspired design, private plunge pools and secluded beachfront setting. Surrounded by tropical forest and dramatic limestone scenery, the resort offers an immersive escape defined by privacy, sustainability and a deep connection to nature.



- Rising from the jungle canopy above Phang Nga Bay, TreeHouse Villas Koh Yao is an adults-only luxury retreat celebrated for its distinctive treehouse-inspired design, private plunge pools and secluded beachfront setting. Surrounded by tropical forest and dramatic limestone scenery, the resort offers an immersive escape defined by privacy, sustainability and a deep connection to nature. Cinco Quintas Hotel Boutique (Cartagena, Colombia) - Located within Cartagena's historic walled city, Cinco Quintas is a restored colonial sanctuary that seamlessly combines heritage architecture with contemporary luxury. Newly awarded One MICHELIN Key in the 2026 selection, the hotel features elegant interiors, tropical courtyards and panoramic rooftop views, placing guests at the heart of one of Latin America's most celebrated cultural destinations.





- Located within Cartagena's historic walled city, Cinco Quintas is a restored colonial sanctuary that seamlessly combines heritage architecture with contemporary luxury. Newly awarded One MICHELIN Key in the 2026 selection, the hotel features elegant interiors, tropical courtyards and panoramic rooftop views, placing guests at the heart of one of Latin America's most celebrated cultural destinations. Roe Valley Resort (Near Derry/Londonderry, Northern Ireland) - Set within 155 acres of picturesque parkland on Northern Ireland's Causeway Coast, Roe Valley Resort is an elegant four-star country retreat overlooking its own 18-hole golf course. Combining refined accommodation, destination dining and spa and leisure facilities, the resort offers a sophisticated escape with easy access to some of Northern Ireland's most spectacular natural landscapes.

"At its heart, our partnership with Wyndham is about unlocking commercial opportunities for our member hotels. For more than two decades, we've worked hard to earn the trust of independent hoteliers around the world and today, we're building on those relationships by partnering with one of the world's largest, most trusted hotel ecosystems-all backed by Wyndham's award-winning, rapidly-growing loyalty program."

- Mark Lewis, Group CEO, HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts

Scaling Solutions for Independents

Building on the partnership, Wyndham and HotelREZ are also introducing a flexible model giving properties associated with HotelREZ's Best Loved Hotels, a curated collection of upscale independents, selective access to Wyndham's best-in-class technology stack-including AI-powered solutions like Wyndham Connect and Wyndham AI Concierge (formerly Wyndham Connect PLUS)-and its third-party distribution platform.

The structure, launching later this year, creates additional value for both Wyndham and HotelREZ, extending the reach of Wyndham's commercial capabilities while broadening the opportunities available to HotelREZ's network of independent hotels. By combining their respective strengths, the partnership helps independent hotels access commercial advantages that help support stronger performance while preserving their independence.

The Wyndham Advantage

Wyndham's partnership with HotelREZ is built around the broader benefits of the Wyndham Advantage-a combination of world-class marketing, distribution and technology solutions designed to help hotel owners drive revenue, improve efficiency and deliver exceptional guest experiences.

The first major hotel company to operate on a fully cloud-based technology platform, Wyndham continues to differentiate itself through greater speed, flexibility and scalability across its growing global network. Building on that foundation, the Company is expanding how guests discover and book travel through integrations with leading AI platforms, including dedicated experiences within Claude, ChatGPT, and most recently, Google Gemini.

Together, these capabilities are helping drive stronger demand generation and more personalized guest experiences-from discovery through booking-while enabling owners to capture greater share and operate more efficiently. As Wyndham continues to scale its global platform, the Wyndham Advantage delivers measurable value for owners while elevating the experience for travelers worldwide.

Additional photos associated with the above release are available here.

About HotelREZ® Hotels & Resorts

Founded in 2004 by Mark Lewis, HotelREZ® Hotels & Resorts is one of the world's largest hotel representation companies. Its global hospitality platform supports independent hotels, resorts, apartments, and regional hotel groups worldwide. Through proprietary SaaS infrastructure, global distribution capability, curated soft brands and demand-generation expertise, HotelREZ helps independent hoteliers access global leisure, corporate, consortia, meetings, loyalty and digital demand channels while retaining ownership, operational control and brand identity. Its portfolio includes Elegant Hotels of the World®, a curated collection of more than 300 independent luxury and design-led hotels, and Best Loved Hotels®, a long-established collection of distinctive independent hotels, alongside a broader global network of more than 1,500 GDS-enabled independent and upscale properties. HotelREZ works with hotels across major international markets, providing the commercial infrastructure, technology connectivity and performance-led support needed to compete effectively in a changing global hospitality landscape, with customer profitability at the heart of its model. For more information visit www.hotelrez.com & www.eleganthotelsoftheworld.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is one of the world's largest hotel franchising companies with approximately 8,500 hotels across approximately 100 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 877,000 franchised and affiliated rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, ECHO Suites®, Registry Collection Hotels®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 129 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.



About Registry Collection Hotels

Get lost in your travels and let Registry Collection Hotels meet you there. With thoughtful design, brilliant service and unsurpassed attention to detail, our handpicked hotels and resorts deliver incredible experiences in spectacular destinations around the world. Book your next stay at www.registrycollectionhotels.com or visit www.development.wyndhamhotels.com to learn more about how we're elevating individuality for independent-minded luxury hotel owners and developers around the world.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements related to Wyndham's current views and expectations with respect to the strategic partnership with HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts, the planned addition of hotels to Registry Collection Hotels, the potential introduction of additional properties over time, owner participation, onboarding, Wyndham's use of technology, including AI technologies, and the opportunities resulting therefrom. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact, including those that convey management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time Wyndham makes the statements and may be identified by words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "predict," "intend," "goal," "future," "forward," "remain," "confident," "outlook," "guidance," "target," "objective," "estimate," "projection" and similar words or expressions, including the negative version of such words and expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Wyndham to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, general economic conditions, including inflation, higher interest rates and potential recessionary pressures, which may impact decisions by consumers and businesses to use travel accommodations; global trade disputes, including with China; the performance of the financial and credit markets; the economic environment for the hospitality industry; operating risks associated with the hotel franchising business; Wyndham's relationships with franchisees; the ability of franchisees to pay back loans owed to Wyndham; the impact of prior or any future impairment charges related to the credit Wyndham extends to its franchisees; the impact of war, terrorist activity, political instability or political strife; global or regional health crises or pandemics including the resulting impact on Wyndham's business, operations, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on its franchisees, guests and team members, the hospitality industry and overall demand for and restrictions on travel; Wyndham's ability to satisfy obligations and agreements under its outstanding indebtedness, including the payment of principal and interest and compliance with the covenants thereunder; risks related to Wyndham's ability to obtain financing and the terms of such financing, including access to liquidity and capital; and Wyndham's ability to make or pay, plans for and the timing and amount of any future share repurchases and/or dividends, as well as the risks described in Wyndham's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties are not the only ones Wyndham may face and additional risks may arise or become material in the future. Wyndham undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts; HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts