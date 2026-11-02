Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQX: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of M. Simon Gélinas ing. to the role of Vice President, Operations. In this role, M. Gélinas will be responsible for the management of Radisson's recently announced Advanced Underground Exploration Program at the 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. M. Gélinas was most recently employed as Mine Manager of the Canadian Royalties Inc. Nunavik Nickel Mine located in the Nunavik region of Québec. Prior to Canadian Royalties, M. Gélinas served for more than nine years at Stornoway Diamond Corporation's Renard Diamond Mine in increasingly senior operating roles culminating in Manager of Mining Operations and Engineering. M. Gélinas holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from Polytechnique Montréal and an MBA from Université Laval, and is a registered Professional Engineer in Québec.

Matt Manson, President and CEO: "We are very pleased to be welcoming Simon to the Radisson team. His background in hands-on, underground mining, both in project development and steady state operations, will greatly benefit us as we develop the first modern ramp access at the O'Brien Gold Project and undertake our Advanced Underground Exploration Program. During his career, Simon has been schooled at two separate Québec underground mining operations that succeeded because of careful attention to cost control, team management and production efficiency. Simon also brings a specific skill set in the management of mining contractors developing ramp access for the exploration and development of new underground mining projects. His appointment adds important execution capability to our growing leadership team as we prepare for the next phase of work at O'Brien."

Advanced Underground Exploration Program

Radisson's Advanced Underground Exploration Program will comprise an access ramp and related underground infrastructure developed to an expected vertical depth of 300 metres. The program will assess geological continuity, ground conditions, geo-metallurgical domaining, potential mining methodologies, and standards for future delineation drilling and mining control. Drill bays for underground exploration drilling will be established, with egress and ventilation raises. No mining stopes will be developed during this program, but development drives targeted on mineral resource panels are expected to result in several thousand tonnes of mineralized material being recovered for subsequent processing and gold recovery. Surface infrastructure will include stockpiles for waste rock and mineralized material, electrical distribution, water management and a water treatment plant. Temporary facilities will be established for fuel supply, explosives management, equipment maintenance, and contractor support.

Preliminary engineering and design for the program has commenced in preparation for a permitting process during 2027. The program will be subject to regulations administered by the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts ("MRNF") and the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Protection de la biodiversité, de la Faune et des Parcs ("MELCCFP"). Between 2020 and 2022, Radisson successfully permitted a similar underground program at O'Brien under a comparable regulatory regime. At that time, the Company elected to not proceed with the work due to a focus on exploration drilling and resource expansion, and certain authorisations were relinquished or expired. The currently conceived program is similar in its scope and its expected environmental and social impact. This is expected to streamline the new permitting process. Radisson will commence community and stakeholder information sessions in December 2026 to present the proposed program and planned activities.

Based on the Company's current plan and assumptions, Radisson expects to fund the Advanced Underground Exploration Program through its existing treasury, anticipated tax recoveries on qualifying expenditures, and proceeds from the recovery and sale of gold from mineralized material generated through underground development. Importantly, the ongoing 140,000-metre step-out exploration drill program will continue in parallel with the planned underground development program.

Stock-Based Compensation

Associated with the management appointment, the Board of Directors has authorized a grant of 800,000 stock-options with an exercise price of $0.90 per share, exercisable for class A ('common') shares of the Company for a period of five-years from the date of grant and 200,000 restricted share units ('RSU'). The stock-options and RSUs will vest one-third on the date of grant, one-third on the first anniversary of the grant date and one-third on the second anniversary of the grant date.

All grants are made pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Plan which can be accessed under Radisson's profile at SEDAR+ and on the Company's website.

The Company also wishes to correct the vesting schedule of 21,218 stock options granted to a consultant of the Company disclosed in its news release dated June 11, 2026. The Company hereby clarifies that the 21,218 stock options vest on December 11, 2026, rather than on the date of grant. The balance of the vesting schedule and all other terms of such stock options remain unchanged.

Exercise of Warrants

The Company further advises that 5,430,431 share purchase warrants issued in October 2024 at prices of $0.37 have been exercised for total proceeds to the Company of $2,009,259.47. The warrants were exercised in full during the course of 2026 and prior to their scheduled expiry on October 22 and October 29, 2026.

As of today's date, the Company has 514,568,162 common shares issued and outstanding. 26,710,000 common share purchase warrants are held by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited pursuant to their private placement of September 1, 2026 (see Radisson news release dated September 1, 2026) wherein Agnico Eagle purchased 53,420,000 units of the Company at a price of C$1.07 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$57,159,400, each unit consisting of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant exercisable at C$1.39 per share for a period of 60 months. No other share purchase warrants are outstanding.

QP Disclosure

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Richard Nieminen, P.Geo, (QC), a geological consultant for Radisson and a Qualified Person for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Luke Evans, M.Sc., P.Eng., ing, of SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., is the Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the MRE at O'Brien. Each of Mr. Nieminen and Mr. Evans is independent of Radisson and the O'Brien Gold Project.

About Radisson Mining

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. A July 2025 PEA described a low cost and high value project with an 11-year mine life and significant upside potential based on the use of existing regional infrastructure. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.63 Moz (3.49 Mt at 5.59 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 1.69 Moz (10.37 Mt at 5.08 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 "O'Brien Gold Project Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Québec, Canada" effective June 27, 2025, Radisson's news release dated March 2, 2026 "With Step-Out Drilling Continuing, Radisson Demonstrates Meaningful Resource Growth at O'Brien with an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate" and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedarplus.ca for further details and assumptions relating to the O'Brien Gold Project. For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements including, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the ability to execute the Company's plans relating to the O'Brien Gold Project as set out in the Preliminary Economic Assessment; the Company's ability to complete its planned exploration and development programs; the absence of adverse conditions at the O'Brien Gold Project; the absence of unforeseen operational delays; the absence of material delays in obtaining necessary permits; the price of gold remaining at levels that render the O'Brien Gold Project profitable; the Company's ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance its operations; the ability to realize on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; assumptions regarding present and future business strategies; local and global geopolitical and economic conditions and the environment in which the Company operates and will operate in the future; planned and ongoing drilling; the significance of drill results; the ability to continue drilling; the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource; and the ability to incorporate new drilling in an updated technical report and resource modelling; the Company's ability to grow the O'Brien Gold Project; and the ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources.

Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on estimates of management of the Company, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others; the risk that the O'Brien Gold Project will never reach the production stage (including due to a lack of financing); the Company's capital requirements and access to funding; changes in legislation, regulations and accounting standards to which the Company is subject, including environmental, health and safety standards, and the impact of such legislation, regulations and standards on the Company's activities; price volatility and availability of commodities; instability in the global financial system; the effects of high inflation, such as higher commodity prices; the risk of any future litigation against the Company; changes in project parameters and/or economic assessments as plans continue to be refined; the risk that actual costs may exceed estimated costs; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; risks relating to the drill results at O'Brien; the significance of drill results; and the ability of drill results to accurately predict mineralization. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Company believes that this forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Please refer to the "Risks and Uncertainties Related to Exploration" and the "Risks Related to Financing and Development" sections of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated April 23, 2026 for the year ended December 31, 2025 available electronically on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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