New analysis of provincial marriage records identifies August 14, 21 and 28 and September 4 as potential peak wedding dates, amid a continuing decline in Saturday ceremonies.

Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - WeddingTemplates, a wedding stationery platform operated by DigiVault LLC, has announced the release of its 2027 Quebec Wedding-Date Outlook, a new analysis identifying four Saturdays likely to rank among the province's busiest wedding dates in 2027. The company projects that August 14, August 21, August 28 and September 4 could attract the highest wedding activity, based on recurring patterns in Quebec marriage records from 2023 through 2025.





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The newly released analysis examines historical wedding-date preferences, changes in the distribution of marriages across weekdays, and the 2027 calendar. It uses official statistics published by the Institut de la statistique du Québec (ISQ), including its September 2026 bulletin reporting provisional marriage figures for 2025.

Company Analysis Identifies Recurring Late-Summer Wedding Patterns

WeddingTemplates identified a consistent concentration of marriages on Saturdays in August and early September across three consecutive years.

In 2023, the four Saturdays of August and the first Saturday of September were the most popular wedding dates in Quebec. August 12 recorded the highest daily total, with 739 marriages.

In 2024, August 24 led with 742 marriages, followed by August 17, August 31 and September 7, each recording approximately 650 ceremonies.

The pattern continued in 2025, when the last three Saturdays of August and the first Saturday of September attracted the highest wedding activity. September 6 was the busiest date, with 624 marriages.

By matching these recurring calendar positions to 2027, WeddingTemplates identified August 14, August 21, August 28 and September 4 as the four leading projected dates. The analysis also identifies August 7 as a possible additional high-activity Saturday, reflecting the broader August pattern observed in 2023.

These dates are company projections based on historical patterns and do not represent confirmed wedding bookings or official government forecasts.

New Outlook Highlights Declining Saturday Wedding Share

In addition to identifying potential peak dates, WeddingTemplates examined changes in the days of the week selected for marriage ceremonies.

Official ISQ records show that Saturday weddings accounted for 67% of Quebec marriages in 2023, 65% in 2024 and 63% in 2025. Between 2004 and 2012, Saturdays generally accounted for approximately 78% to 80% of marriages.

Friday ceremonies have gained a larger share over the longer term, increasing from approximately 7% of Quebec weddings in 2004 to 13% in 2025.

Quebec recorded 22,711 marriages in 2025, compared with 23,066 in 2024, according to ISQ figures. The 2025 total remains provisional.

As part of the new analysis, WeddingTemplates also evaluated an illustrative continuation of the recent Saturday wedding trend. If the share continues declining by approximately two percentage points annually, Saturday ceremonies would account for around 61% of marriages in 2026 and 59% in 2027.

The company emphasized that these figures represent a simple trend-based scenario rather than a statistical forecast issued by ISQ.

2027 Calendar Examined for Seasonal Wedding Activity

The analysis also considers changes in the distribution of Saturdays across the wedding season.

According to ISQ records, approximately 54% of Quebec marriages occurred between July and October in 2025, compared with 60% in 2023.

In 2027, July and October will each contain five Saturdays, while August and September will each contain four. The July-through-October period will therefore have 18 Saturdays, compared with 17 in 2025.

The company also noted that September 4, 2027, falls during Canada's Labour Day long weekend, with the holiday observed on Monday, September 6.

WeddingTemplates included these calendar characteristics as contextual factors in its analysis. The number and placement of Saturdays do not independently establish future wedding demand.

Research Methodology and Scope

WeddingTemplates developed the outlook using annual marriage bulletins published by ISQ for 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The company identified recurring peak-date patterns by comparing the position of popular Saturdays within each month and applying those positions to the 2027 calendar. The analysis also examined historical weekday distributions and the number of Saturdays during the July-through-October period.

The estimate for Saturday weddings in 2027 was calculated by extending the approximately two-percentage-point annual decline observed from 2023 through 2025.

The 2025 ISQ statistics are provisional. The company's findings are independent calendar-based projections and have not been issued, reviewed or endorsed as forecasts by ISQ.

Actual wedding dates, seasonal distributions and weekday preferences in 2027 may differ from the projected patterns.

About WeddingTemplates

WeddingTemplates is a wedding stationery and planning website operated by DigiVault LLC. The platform offers customizable digital stationery and publishes wedding planning information.

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