Choice Hotels International, Inc.: Choice Hotels International Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

U.S. Net Rooms Growth Rate Improves for Third Consecutive Quarter

Owned Hotel Sales Advance Asset-Light Strategy

Full-Year 2026 RevPAR Outlook Raised

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. ("Choice" or "the Company") (NYSE: CHH), a leading global lodging franchisor with an asset-light model, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Highlights include:

Net income was $58 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $193 million and adjusted diluted EPS was $2.33 for the third quarter.

The U.S. year-over-year net rooms growth rate continued to improve, with U.S. rooms approximately flat compared to September 30, 2025, as third-quarter room exits declined 23% compared to the same period of 2025.

Global net rooms grew 1.7% compared to September 30, 2025, led by 2.5% growth across the higher-revenue extended stay, midscale, and upscale brands.

U.S. RevPAR increased 3.8% in the third quarter compared to the same period of 2025, reflecting improvements in both occupancy and rate.

U.S. franchise agreements awarded increased 24% in the third quarter compared to the same period of 2025, representing 6,900 new rooms for development.

The U.S. conversion pipeline grew to 25,500 rooms, an increase of 6% from June 30, 2026, and 29% from September 30, 2025, driving sequential growth in the total U.S. pipeline.

The U.S. average royalty rate expanded 8 basis points to 5.23% in the third quarter compared to the same period of 2025.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company completed the sale of two owned hotels for estimated net cash proceeds of approximately $34 million, while retaining franchise agreements for both properties.

The Company returned $211 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the first nine months of 2026.

The Company raised its full-year U.S. and global RevPAR outlooks, revised its net income guidance, and raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance range.

"Our third-quarter results reflect continued progress against our key priorities: the U.S. net rooms growth rate improved for the third consecutive quarter, U.S. RevPAR growth strengthened, and capital recycling is underway," said Dom Dragisich, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our focus is on returning to the fundamentals that have driven our success for decades, while continuing to invest in commercial and technology capabilities that help franchisees capture more demand. We expect U.S. net rooms growth to accelerate to approximately 1% by year-end, and stronger demand trends support our increased full-year RevPAR outlook. These improvements position us to deliver more consistent financial performance and stronger long-term free cash flow for shareholders."

Financial Performance

($ in millions, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025 Total revenues $458 $447 $1,240 $1,207 Revenue excl. revenue for reimbursable costs from

franchised and managed properties1 $285 $278 $780 $746 Net income $58 $180 $143 $306 Diluted EPS $1.28 $3.86 $3.12 $6.52 Adjusted net income $105 $98 $247 $252 Adjusted diluted EPS $2.33 $2.10 $5.41 $5.36 Adjusted EBITDA $193 $190 $494 $485

Net income was $58 million for the third quarter, a 68% decline compared to the same period of 2025. The decline primarily reflected a $100 million gain from the acquisition of a joint venture recognized in the prior-year quarter. Current-year results included a $24 million charge related to the termination of an arrangement involving an option to acquire a European hospitality business operating primarily under a lease-based model and a $6 million non-cash impairment charge related to two owned hotels. These impacts were partially offset by higher franchise and management fees. The prior-year gain and both current-year charges are excluded from adjusted results.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 1% to $193 million for the third quarter compared to the same period of 2025, primarily driven by higher U.S. royalties, partially offset by lower liquidated damages revenue and higher adjusted SG&A expenses. Excluding liquidated damages revenue of $3.3 million and $9.5 million in the third quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively, adjusted EBITDA increased 5% compared to the same period of 2025.

Adjusted diluted EPS increased 11% for the third quarter compared to the same period of 2025, benefiting from higher franchise and management fees and share repurchases.

Franchise and management fees increased 5% to $204 million for the third quarter compared to the same period of 2025, primarily reflecting higher U.S. royalties driven by RevPAR growth and royalty rate expansion, increased franchisee programs and services revenue, and higher international royalties.

_____________________________ 1 Calculated as total revenues excluding reimbursable revenues. Reimbursable revenues totaled $173 million and $169 million for third quarter 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $460 million and $460 million for each of the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. Excluding liquidated damages revenue of $3.3 million and $9.5 million in the third quarters of 2026 and 2025, respectively, revenues excluding reimbursable revenues increased 5% in the third quarter compared to the same period of 2025.

RevPAR

(% change on a currency-neutral basis) Change vs. Prior Year Period

Three months ended September 30, 2026 U.S. 3.8 % International 3.7 % Global 3.9 %

U.S. RevPAR increased 3.8% in the third quarter compared to the same period of 2025, driven by a 1.0% increase in rate and a 160-basis-point increase in occupancy, with strength in the West South Central and Midwest regions.

International RevPAR increased 3.7% on a currency-neutral basis in the third quarter compared to the same period of 2025, reflecting growth across all regions, led by strength in the Caribbean and Latin America.

System Size and Development

(Rooms)



September

30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Change U.S. 498,215 498,307 - % U.S. upscale, extended stay, and midscale 442,154 438,865 0.7 % International 162,399 151,370 7.3 % Global 660,614 649,677 1.7 % Global upscale, extended stay, and midscale 599,303 584,914 2.5 %

Global room openings totaled 6,000 in the third quarter, compared to 12,800 in the same period of 2025, which included a 7,400-room international portfolio conversion.

U.S. room openings totaled 4,400 in the third quarter, compared to 4,800 in the same period of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, U.S. room openings increased 17% compared to the same period of 2025.

Global extended stay net rooms grew 10.7% compared to September 30, 2025, marking the 13th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. During the quarter, the Company also opened its 600th extended stay hotel.

International net rooms grew 7.3% compared to September 30, 2025, led by growth in EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Canada.

Global franchise agreements awarded represented 9,000 new rooms for development in the third quarter, compared to 11,800 rooms in the same period of 2025, which included a 4,900-room international portfolio signing. In the U.S., franchise agreements awarded represented 6,900 rooms, compared with 5,500 rooms in the same period of 2025.

The Company's global pipeline totaled 78,200 rooms as of September 30, 2026, with 96% concentrated in extended stay, midscale, and upscale brands. The pipeline included: 71,700 U.S. rooms and 6,500 international rooms. 30,300 extended stay rooms, representing 39% of the total pipeline. 28,100 conversion rooms and 50,100 new-construction rooms.



Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had total available liquidity of $928 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents and available borrowing capacity. The Company's net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio was 3.2x for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2026, within its target range of 3.0x to 4.0x. The quarter-end cash balance included borrowings made in advance of the October 1, 2026, acquisition of Harvest Hosts. Following the acquisition, net leverage remained within the Company's target range.

In August 2026, the Company completed a $500 million unsecured term loan financing, reducing the borrowing spread on the refinanced debt by 15 basis points and increasing available capacity under its $1 billion revolving credit facility. The term loan matures in August 2029.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company generated $122 million in cash flows from operating activities, compared to $185 million in the prior-year period. The decrease primarily reflected the contract termination payment, higher franchise agreement acquisition costs associated with a 17% increase in U.S. room openings, and higher marketing and reservation system reimbursable expenses, partially offset by deferred tax and working capital timing effects.

Asset Recycling

During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net capital outlays for hotel development and lending activities declined 56% to $36.3 million, compared to $82.0 million in the prior-year period.2

The Company advanced its return to an asset-light franchising model through sales from its owned hotel portfolio. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company sold two owned hotels, generating estimated net cash proceeds of approximately $34 million while retaining franchise agreements for both properties. As of November 2, 2026, the Company owned 17 operating hotels, with one additional hotel under construction.

Acquisition

On October 1, 2026, the Company acquired Harvest Hosts, an asset-light RV travel subscription platform with recurring revenue, expanding Choice Hotels' offerings for value-minded travelers into the outdoor travel market. The approximately $130 million transaction was funded with available cash and borrowings under the Company's revolving credit facility.

Shareholder Returns

During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company returned $39 million to shareholders through dividends and $172 million in share repurchases.3

As of September 30, 2026, 1.3 million shares of common stock remained available for repurchase under the Company's current share repurchase authorization.

_____________________________ 2 Net capital outlays include investments in owned hotel properties, investments in affiliates, notes receivable issued, net of collections, proceeds from asset sales, and distributions from sales of affiliates.

3 Share repurchases include repurchases under the Company's stock repurchase program and repurchases from employees in connection with tax withholding and option exercises relating to awards under the Company's equity incentive plans.

Outlook

The Company is updating certain aspects of its full-year 2026 outlook. The outlook includes forward-looking non-GAAP measures used by management to assess expected performance. Adjusted metrics exclude the net surplus or deficit from reimbursable activities related to franchised and managed properties, due diligence and transition costs, and other items. The outlook includes Harvest Hosts' operating results from the October 1, 2026, acquisition date and reflects the impact of the Company's two recent hotel dispositions, except as otherwise noted.



Full-Year 2026 Prior Outlook Net income $178 to $185 million $230 to $241 million Diluted EPS $3.92 to $4.07 $5.07 to $5.31 Adjusted net income $315 to $322 million $312 to $323 million Adjusted EBITDA $641 to $651 million $635 to $650 million Adjusted SG&A growth, excluding Harvest Hosts Approximately 9% Mid-single digits Adjusted diluted EPS $6.92 to $7.07 $6.86 to $7.10 Effective tax rate 26 % 26 %







Full-Year 2026 vs. 2025 Prior Outlook Global RevPAR growth 1.5% to 2.5% 0% to 1% U.S. RevPAR growth 1.5% to 2.5% 0% to 1.25% U.S. royalty rate growth Approximately 9 bps 7 bps to 9 bps Global net system rooms growth Approximately 1.5% Approximately 1.5%

The net income guidance range has been lowered from the Company's prior outlook primarily to reflect higher expected marketing and reservation system reimbursable expenses, driven by increased investment in franchisee-facing tools and guest delivery capabilities. The revision also reflects a $24 million charge related to the termination of an arrangement that included an option to acquire a European hospitality business, $6 million in non-cash impairment charges related to owned hotels, lower expected equity in earnings of affiliates, and higher interest expense.

The adjusted net income guidance range has been narrowed from the Company's prior outlook to reflect higher expected adjusted EBITDA, higher interest expense, and lower expected equity in earnings of affiliates.

The Company raised the midpoint of its adjusted EBITDA guidance range, primarily reflecting stronger global RevPAR, higher U.S. royalty rate expansion, and an estimated $1 million net benefit from the Harvest Host acquisition and two recent hotel dispositions, partially offset by higher adjusted SG&A expenses. The revised adjusted SG&A outlook, excluding Harvest Host, reflects primarily non-recurring spending on certain strategic initiatives and artificial intelligence-enabled capabilities, as well as higher accounts receivable reserves.

Net capital outlays for hotel development-related activities are expected to decline from $103.4 million in 2025 to approximately $20 million in 2026, assuming no additional hotel sales.2

Webcast and Conference Call

Choice will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2026 results on November 2, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.investor.choicehotels.com/events-and-presentations. Participants may also dial (833) 461-5787 (U.S.) or (585) 542-9983 (international) and reference conference ID 723141180. A replay and transcript will be available within 24 hours on the Company's Investor Relations website.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, with over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 650,000 rooms, in 50 countries and territories. A wide-ranging portfolio of 22 brands that includes full-service upper upscale, midscale, extended stay, and economy properties enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth herein includes "forward-looking statements." Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "expect," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," "should," "will," "forecast," "plan," "project," "assume," or similar words of futurity. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to management. Such statements may relate to projections of Choice's revenue, expenses, adjusted EBITDA, earnings, debt levels, ability to repay outstanding indebtedness, payment of dividends, net surplus or deficit, repurchases of common stock and other financial and operational measures, including occupancy, room openings and growth, open hotels, RevPAR, royalty rate, strategic investment and acquisition performance, asset recycling, international expansion performance, macroeconomic backdrop, commercial and technological capabilities, and Choice's liquidity, among other matters. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

Several factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, changes to general, U.S. and foreign economic conditions, including access to liquidity and capital; changes in consumer demand and confidence, including consumer discretionary spending and the demand for travel, transient and group business; the timing and amount of future dividends and share repurchases; future U.S. or global outbreaks of epidemics, pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, and the related impact on the global hospitality industry, particularly but not exclusively the U.S. travel market; changes in law and regulation applicable to the travel, lodging or franchising industries, including with respect to the status of our relationship with employees of our franchisees; the potential impact of changes in laws and regulations generally, or the interpretation thereof, including, without limitation, those relating to taxes, wages, labor and immigration; foreign currency fluctuations; changes in global interest rates and rate differentials; variability and unpredictability in trade relations, sanctions, tariffs or other trade controls; governmental action or inaction relating to the federal budget, including funding lapses and government shutdowns; impairments or declines in the value of our assets; our assumptions underlying our critical accounting estimates; operating risks common in the travel, lodging or franchising industries; changes to the desirability of our brands as viewed by hotel operators and customers; changes to the terms or termination of our contracts with franchisees and our relationships with our franchisees; our ability to keep pace with improvements in technology utilized for our marketing and reservation systems and other operating systems; our ability to grow our franchise system; exposure to risks related to our hotel development, financing, franchise agreement acquisition costs and ownership activities; exposures to risks associated with our investments in new businesses; fluctuations in the supply and demand for hotel rooms; our ability to realize anticipated benefits from acquired businesses; impairments or losses relating to acquired businesses; the level of acceptance of alternative growth strategies we may implement; the impact of inflation; information technology, cyber security and data breach risks; introduction and integration of artificial intelligence technologies; climate change; our sustainability strategy; ownership and financing activities; hotel closures or financial difficulties of our franchisees; operating risks associated with our international operations; political instability, geopolitical conflicts and terrorism; labor shortages; the outcome of litigation; our ability to effectively manage our indebtedness and secure our indebtedness; and the integration and performance of Harvest Hosts following our acquisition.

These and other risk factors are discussed in detail in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements and Other Definitions

The company evaluates its operations utilizing the performance metrics of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted EPS, which are all non-GAAP financial measurements. These measures, which are reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in Exhibits 6 and 7, should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or liquidity as promulgated under or authorized by GAAP, such as SG&A, net income and EPS. The company's calculation of these measurements may be different from the calculations used by other companies and comparability may therefore be limited. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our underlying business performance and trends. We further discuss management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures and how each non-GAAP measure is calculated below.

In addition to the specific adjustments noted below with respect to each measure, the non-GAAP measures presented herein also exclude restructuring of the company's operations including employee severance benefit, contract termination costs, legal costs, acquisition related to business combination, due diligence and transition (recoveries) costs, and global ERP system implementation and related costs to allow for period-over-period comparison of ongoing core operations before the impact of these discrete and infrequent charges.

The non-GAAP measures presented herein also include certain information regarding projected non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA contributions from the estimated benefit from the Harvest Host acquisition, which we are unable to reconcile to similar projections of net income without unreasonable efforts as the adjustments cannot reasonably be predicted. The impact of the unavailable information could be significant relative to our expectations.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization: Adjusted EBITDA, presented herein, is calculated as net income excluding the impact of interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of cloud computing arrangements, impairments and gains on sale of business, joint ventures and assets, other (gains) and losses, equity in net income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates and (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, further adjusted to exclude certain items, including, franchisee agreement acquisition cost amortization and charges, mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments, share based compensation expense (benefit) and surplus or deficits generated by reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties. We consider adjusted EBITDA to be an indicator of operating performance because it measures our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures, and expand our business. We also use these measures, as do analysts, lenders, investors, and others, to evaluate companies because they exclude certain items that can vary widely across industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings, and share based compensation expense (benefit) is dependent on the design of compensation plans in place and the usage of them. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense and share based compensation expense (benefit) on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provision for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. These measures also exclude depreciation and amortization because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets or amortizing franchise-agreement acquisition costs. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative asset costs and estimated lives and, therefore, the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. Mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement-plan investments recorded in SG&A expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA, as the company accounts for these investments in accordance with accounting for deferred-compensation arrangements when investments are held in a rabbi trust and invested. Changes in the fair value of the investments are recognized as both compensation expense in SG&A and other gains and losses. As a result, the changes in the fair value of the investments do not have a material impact on the company's net income. Surpluses and deficits generated from reimbursable revenues from franchised and managed properties are excluded, as the company does not operate these programs to generate a profit and has the contractual rights to adjust future collections or assess additional fees to recover prior period expenditures. The company's franchise and management agreements require these revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise and management services, such as central reservation systems, hotel employee and operating costs, reservation delivery and national marketing and media advertising. Franchised and managed property owners are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. The reimbursement for franchise and management services is typically billed and collected monthly, based on the underlying hotel's sales or usage, while the associated costs are recognized as incurred by the company, creating timing differences with the net effect impacting net income in the reporting period. These timing differences are due to our discretion to spend in excess of the revenues earned or less than the revenues earned in a single period to ensure that the programs are operated in the best long-term interests of our franchised and managed properties. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share: Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude the impact of surpluses or deficits generated from reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties, impairments, formation costs and gains on sale of business, joint ventures and assets and gains on extinguishment of debt. Surpluses and deficits generated from reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties are excluded, as the company does not operate these programs to generate a profit and has the contractual rights to adjust future collections or assess additional fees to recover prior period expenditures. The company's franchise agreements require these revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchised and managed services, such as central reservation systems, hotel employee and operating costs, reservation delivery and national marketing and media advertising. Franchised and managed property owners are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. The reimbursement for franchise and management services is typically billed and collected monthly, based on the underlying hotel's sales or usage, while the associated costs are recognized as incurred by the company, creating timing differences with the net effect impacting net income in the reporting period. These timing differences are due to our discretion to spend in excess of the revenues earned or less than the revenues earned in a single period to ensure that the programs are operated in the best long-term interests of our franchised and managed properties. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance. We consider adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS to be indicators of operating performance because excluding these items allows for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations.

Adjusted SG&A: Adjusted SG&A reflects SG&A excluding the impact of mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments, amortization of cloud computing arrangements and share based compensation expense. We use this measure, as do analysts, lenders, investors, and others, to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, share based compensation expense (benefit) is dependent on the design of compensation plans in place and the usage of them. Accordingly, the impact of share-based compensation expense (benefit) on earnings can vary significantly among companies. Mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement-plan investments recorded in SG&A expenses are also excluded as the company accounts for these investments in accordance with accounting for deferred-compensation arrangements when investments are held in a rabbi trust and invested. Changes in the fair value of the investments are recognized as both compensation expense in SG&A and other gains and losses. As a result, the changes in the fair value of the investments do not have a material impact on the company's net income.

Occupancy: Occupancy represents the total number of room nights sold divided by the total number of room nights available at a hotel for a given period. Occupancy measures the utilization of the hotels' available capacity. Management uses occupancy to gauge demand at a specific hotel or group of hotels in a given period. The company calculates occupancy based on information as reported by its franchisees. To accurately reflect occupancy, the company may revise its prior years' operating statistics for the most current information provided.

Average Daily Rate (ADR): ADR represents hotel room revenue divided by the total number of room nights sold for a given period. ADR measures the average room price attained by a hotel and ADR trends provide useful information concerning the pricing environment and the nature of the customer base of a hotel or group of hotels. ADR is a commonly used performance measure in the industry, and management uses ADR to assess pricing levels that the company is able to generate. The company calculates ADR based on information as reported by its franchisees. To accurately reflect ADR, the company may revise its prior years' operating statistics for the most current information provided.

Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR): RevPAR is calculated by dividing hotel room revenue by the total number of room nights available to guests for a given period. Management considers RevPAR to be a meaningful indicator of hotel performance and therefore company royalty and system revenues as it provides a metric correlated to the two key drivers of operations at a hotel: occupancy and ADR. The company calculates RevPAR based on information as reported by its franchisees. To accurately reflect RevPAR, the company may revise its prior years' operating statistics for the most current information provided. RevPAR is also a useful indicator in measuring performance over comparable periods.

Pipeline: Pipeline is defined as hotels awaiting conversion, under construction or approved for development, and master development agreements committing owners to future franchise development.

Contacts

Allie Summers, Senior Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

© 2026 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

Choice Hotels International, Inc.









Exhibit 1 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income











(Unaudited)

































(In thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 REVENUES















Franchise and management fees

$ 203,667

$ 193,777

$ 540,834

$ 515,931 Partnership services and fees

28,341

28,868

81,749

81,313 Owned hotels

38,064

33,167

103,393

91,255 Other

15,320

22,094

53,525

57,937 Revenue for reimbursable costs from franchised and managed properties

172,936

169,434

460,164

460,207 Total revenues

458,328

447,340

1,239,665

1,206,643

















OPERATING EXPENSES















Selling, general and administrative

81,275

79,610

255,474

243,118 Contract termination costs

24,268

-

24,268

- Business combination, diligence and transition costs

3,214

1,494

3,986

1,940 Depreciation and amortization

16,933

15,760

50,567

42,932 Owned hotels

27,312

23,792

76,420

67,271 Reimbursable expenses from franchised and managed properties

192,812

184,268

552,264

504,437 Total operating expenses

345,814

304,924

962,979

859,698 Impairment of long-lived assets

(6,035)

-

(6,035)

- Operating income

106,479

142,416

270,651

346,945

















OTHER EXPENSES AND (INCOME), NET















Interest expense

25,575

23,490

73,796

67,468 Interest income

(998)

(1,435)

(3,304)

(4,450) Gain from an acquisition of a joint venture

-

(100,025)

-

(100,025) Gain on sale of assets

-

(713)

-

(713) Other gains, net

(7)

(721)

(5,410)

(5,659) Equity in net loss of affiliates

6,866

10,904

14,334

11,035 Total other expenses and (income), net

31,436

(68,500)

79,416

(32,344)

















Income before income taxes

75,043

210,916

191,235

379,289 Income tax expense

17,131

30,920

48,681

73,025 Net income

$ 57,912

$ 179,996

$ 142,554

$ 306,264

















Basic earnings per share

$ 1.29

$ 3.89

$ 3.14

$ 6.59 Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.28

$ 3.86

$ 3.12

$ 6.52

Choice Hotels International, Inc.





Exhibit 2 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(Unaudited)





















(In thousands)

September 30,

December 31,







2026

2025 ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 170,594

$ 44,997 Accounts receivable, net

285,966

207,491 Other current assets

119,830

153,510

Total current assets

576,390

405,998













Property and equipment, net

645,102

649,291 Operating lease right-of-use assets

72,528

77,670 Goodwill

302,668

305,758 Intangible assets, net

1,119,107

1,082,486 Notes receivable, net of allowances

28,688

12,490 Investments for employee benefit plans, at fair value

47,549

50,227 Investments in affiliates

139,667

134,975 Other assets

207,235

199,308

Total assets

$ 3,138,934

$ 2,918,203













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Accounts payable

$ 148,045

$ 156,276 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

117,443

125,282 Deferred revenue

107,680

100,698 Liability for guest loyalty program

84,863

85,035

Total current liabilities

458,031

467,291









Long-term debt

2,177,105

1,906,122 Long-term deferred revenue

135,975

130,505 Deferred compensation and retirement plan obligations

54,076

56,532 Deferred income taxes

32,416

25,303 Operating lease liabilities

102,315

107,963 Liability for guest loyalty program

42,731

39,771 Other liabilities

4,527

3,487

Total liabilities

3,007,176

2,736,974















Total shareholders' equity

131,758

181,229















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,138,934

$ 2,918,203















Choice Hotels International, Inc.



Exhibit 3 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(Unaudited)













(In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 142,554

$ 306,264 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 50,567

42,932 Depreciation and amortization - reimbursable expenses from franchised and managed properties 17,076

14,295 Franchise agreement acquisition cost amortization 30,051

25,020 Impairment of long-lived assets 6,035

- Gain from an acquisition of a joint venture -

(100,025) Gain on sale of assets -

(713) Non-cash share-based compensation and other charges 16,841

27,439 Non-cash interest, investments, and affiliate loss (income), net 1,000

(6,131) Deferred income taxes (581)

(17,713) Equity in net loss of affiliates, less distributions received 10,529

16,424 Franchise agreement acquisition costs, net of reimbursements (103,993)

(62,359) Change in working capital and other (48,165)

(60,676) Net cash provided by operating activities 121,914

184,757 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Investments in other property and equipment (25,612)

(26,927) Investments in owned hotel properties (37,533)

(85,307) Contributions to investments in affiliates (20,038)

(90,005) Issuances of notes receivable (3,338)

(6,351) Collections of notes receivable 24,610

3,036 Business acquisition, net of cash acquired -

(73,395) Proceeds from the sale of assets -

52,000 Distributions from sales of affiliates -

44,617 Other items, net (1,232)

4,475 Net cash used in investing activities (63,143)

(177,857) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Net (repayments) borrowings pursuant to revolving credit facilities (228,725)

148,482 Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 499,500

- Proceeds from economic development loans -

250 Debt issuance costs (435)

- Purchases of treasury stock (166,178)

(112,958) Dividends paid (39,325)

(40,194) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 2,411

7,488 Net cash provided by financing activities 67,248

3,068 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 126,019

9,968 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (422)

2,438 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 44,997

40,177 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 170,594

$ 52,583



























Exhibit 4 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. CURRENCY-NEUTRAL SYSTEM-WIDE HOTEL OPERATING STATISTICS (UNAUDITED)































For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026



ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR



2026

vs. 2025

2026

vs. 2025

2026

vs. 2025 Total U.S.

$ 100.99

1.0 %

61.9 %

160 bps

$ 62.56

3.8 % Upscale & Above (1)

159.98

1.4 %

62.7 %

(20) bps

100.37

1.1 % Midscale & Upper Midscale (2)

105.47

0.8 %

61.7 %

160 bps

65.11

3.6 % Extended Stay (3)

69.56

4.2 %

72.3 %

130 bps

50.29

6.2 % Economy (4)

74.12

0.9 %

51.4 %

130 bps

38.13

3.5 % International(5)

117.57

3.9 %

71.3 %

(10) bps

83.77

3.7 % Total System(5)

$ 105.21

1.8 %

64.1 %

130 bps

$ 67.41

3.9 %































For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026



ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR



2026

vs. 2025

2026

vs. 2025

2026

vs. 2025 Total U.S.

$ 96.48

0.1 %

57.6 %

60 bps

$ 55.61

1.3 % Upscale & Above (1)

152.95

1.6 %

57.7 %

- bps

88.32

1.6 % Midscale & Upper Midscale (2)

100.73

0.1 %

57.1 %

70 bps

57.47

1.2 % Extended Stay (3)

68.47

2.7 %

70.0 %

- bps

47.90

2.6 % Economy (4)

70.68

(1.4) %

47.9 %

(10) bps

33.84

(1.6) % International(5)

109.28

2.8 %

64.8 %

20 bps

70.78

3.0 % Total System(5)

$ 99.71

0.9 %

59.3 %

60 bps

$ 59.11

2.0 %















































For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended













September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025













U.S. Average Royalty Rate









Total U.S.

5.23 %

5.15 %

5.22 %

5.12 %





































(1) Includes Ascend Hotel Collection, Cambria, Park Plaza, Radisson, Radisson Blu, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson RED brands. (2) Includes Clarion, Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Country Inn & Suites, Park Inn, Quality Inn, and Sleep Inn brands. (3) Includes Everhome Suites, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, and WoodSpring Suites brands. (4) Includes Econo Lodge and Rodeway Inn brands. (5) International and Total System results are presented on a currency-neutral basis and exclude the impact of foreign currency exchange movements.







Exhibit 5 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. SYSTEM HOTEL AND ROOM SUPPLY (UNAUDITED)







Global System by Brand September 30, 2026

Hotels

Rooms Ascend Hotel Collection 539

72,180 Cambria Hotels 79

10,546 Radisson(1) 130

22,716 Comfort(2) 2,135

178,772 Quality 1,868

146,892 Country 400

32,299 Sleep 429

30,705 Clarion(3) 276

36,951 Park Inn 35

2,881 WoodSpring 300

36,115 MainStay 157

11,485 Suburban 121

9,992 Everhome 32

3,679 Econo Lodge 618

35,255 Rodeway Inn 427

23,600 Other (4) 58

6,546 (1) Includes Radisson, Radisson Blu, Radisson Individuals, Radisson RED and Park Plaza brands. (2) Includes Comfort family of brand extensions including Comfort Inn and Comfort Suites. (3) Includes Clarion family of brand extensions including Clarion and Clarion Pointe. (4) Includes other brands under Master Franchise Agreements.







U.S. System by Chain Scale September 30, 2026

Hotels

Rooms Upscale & Above 378

60,876 Midscale & Upper Midscale 4,212

320,686 Extended Stay 602

60,592 Economy 989

56,061







Global System by Region September 30, 2026

Hotels

Rooms U.S. 6,181

498,215 Total International 1,423

162,399 Americas (excluding U.S.) 549

56,605 Europe & Middle East 488

71,208 Asia-Pacific 386

34,586







Total System 7,604

660,614



























Exhibit 6 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)



















ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES











(dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,





2026

2025

2026

2025



















Total selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 81,275

$ 79,610

$ 255,474

$ 243,118

Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments

(255)

(2,657)

(5,227)

(5,907)

Non-recurring operational restructuring charges and executive severance

(5,047)

(497)

(7,585)

(4,799)

Share-based compensation

(3,879)

(6,397)

(13,246)

(18,523)

Amortization of cloud computing arrangements

(326)

(189)

(902)

(189)

Global ERP system implementation and related costs

(86)

(1,587)

(445)

(3,653) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 71,682

$ 68,283

$ 228,069

$ 210,047

















ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION ("ADJUSTED EBITDA") (dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,





2026

2025

2026

2025



















Net income

$ 57,912

$ 179,996

$ 142,554

$ 306,264

Income tax expense

17,131

30,920

48,681

73,025

Interest expense

25,575

23,490

73,796

67,468

Interest income

(998)

(1,435)

(3,304)

(4,450)

Amortization of cloud computing arrangements

326

189

902

189

Depreciation and amortization

16,933

15,760

50,567

42,932

Impairment of long-lived assets

6,035

-

6,035

-

Gain from an acquisition of a joint venture

-

(100,025)

-

(100,025)

Gain on sale of assets

-

(713)

-

(713)

Other gains, net

(7)

(721)

(5,410)

(5,659)

Equity in net loss of affiliates

6,866

10,904

14,334

11,035

Share-based compensation

3,879

6,397

13,246

18,523

Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments

255

2,657

5,227

5,907

Franchise agreement acquisition costs amortization and charges

6,129

4,257

18,618

15,584

Revenue for reimbursable costs from franchised and managed properties

(172,936)

(169,434)

(460,164)

(460,207)

Reimbursable expenses from franchised and managed properties

192,812

184,268

552,264

504,437

Global ERP system implementation and related costs

86

1,587

445

3,653

Business combination, diligence and transition costs

3,214

1,494

3,986

1,940

Non-recurring operational restructuring charges and executive severance

5,047

497

7,585

4,799

Contract termination costs

24,268

-

24,268

- Adjusted EBITDA

$ 192,527

$ 190,088

$ 493,630

$ 484,702



















ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ("EPS")



(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,





2026

2025

2026

2025



















Net income

$ 57,912

$ 179,996

$ 142,554

$ 306,264

Impairment of long-lived assets

6,035

-

6,035

-

Gain on sale of assets

-

(713)

-

(713)

Gain from an acquisition of a joint venture

-

(100,025)

-

(100,025)

Revenue for reimbursable costs from franchised and managed properties

(172,936)

(169,434)

(460,164)

(460,207)

Reimbursable expenses from franchised and managed properties

192,812

184,268

552,264

504,437

Business combination, diligence and transition costs

3,214

1,494

3,986

1,940

Non-recurring operational restructuring charges and executive severance

5,047

497

7,585

4,799

Global ERP system implementation and related costs

86

1,587

445

3,653

Loss on sale of an affiliate

3,805

-

3,805

-

Non-recurring joint venture formation transaction costs

-

6,498

-

6,498

Contract termination costs

24,268

-

24,268

-

Income tax expense on adjustments

(14,935)

(5,924)

(33,818)

(14,977) Adjusted Net Income

$ 105,308

$ 98,244

$ 246,960

$ 251,669



















Diluted EPS

$ 1.28

$ 3.86

$ 3.12

$ 6.52 Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ 2.33

$ 2.10

$ 5.41

$ 5.36







Exhibit 7 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. OUTLOOK (UNAUDITED)























Guidance represents the company's range of estimated outcomes for the full year ended December 31, 2026











ADJUSTED EBITDA







(in thousands)

Full Year

Full Year





Lower Range

Upper Range











Net income

$ 178,000

$ 185,000

Income tax expense

62,000

64,400

Interest expense

97,700

98,300

Interest income

(4,100)

(4,100)

Amortization of cloud computing arrangements

1,200

1,200

Depreciation and amortization

67,900

67,900

Impairment of long-lived assets

6,000

6,000

Other gains, net

(5,400)

(5,400)

Equity in net loss of affiliates

15,800

15,800

Share-based compensation

17,000

17,000

Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments

5,200

5,200

Franchise agreement acquisition costs amortization and charges

26,300

26,300

Revenue for reimbursable costs from franchised and managed properties

(599,200)

(599,200)

Reimbursable expenses from franchised and managed properties

734,200

734,200

Global ERP system implementation and related costs

1,800

1,800

Business combination, diligence and transition costs

4,400

4,400

Non-recurring operational restructuring charges and executive severance

7,900

7,900

Contract termination costs

24,300

24,300 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 641,000

$ 651,000











ADJUSTED NET INCOME & DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ("EPS")







(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Full Year

Full Year





Lower Range

Upper Range











Net income

$ 178,000

$ 185,000

Impairment of long-lived assets

6,000

6,000

Revenue for reimbursable costs from franchised and managed properties

(599,200)

(599,200)

Reimbursable expenses from franchised and managed properties

734,200

734,200

Business combination, diligence and transition costs

4,400

4,400

Non-recurring operational restructuring charges and executive severance

7,900

7,900

Global ERP system implementation and related costs

1,800

1,800

Loss on sale of an affiliate

3,800

3,800

Contract termination costs

24,300

24,300

Income tax expense on adjustments

(46,200)

(46,200) Adjusted net income

$ 315,000

$ 322,000











Diluted EPS

$ 3.92

$ 4.07 Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ 6.92

$ 7.07

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.