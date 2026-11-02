The Descartes Systems Group Inc: Descartes' Advanced Ocean Visibility Solution Now Integrated with SAP Transportation Platforms

WATERLOO, Ontario and ATLANTA, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that its Descartes MacroPoint Advanced Ocean Visibility solution is now integrated with SAP Business Network Freight Collaboration and SAP Business Network Global Track and Trace through a standardized connection to the Descartes Global Logistics Network (Descartes GLN). The combined solution provides shippers with access to expanded multimodal visibility capabilities within their SAP transportation environments.

"As supply chains become increasingly global, multimodal and disruption-prone, organizations require more timely and consistent visibility across transportation modes to improve planning and execution," said Dan Cicerchi, EVP, Corporate & Operations Development at Descartes. "By bringing our ocean visibility data directly into SAP's leading transportation platforms from the Descartes GLN, shippers can gain a more complete view of global shipments, improve operational responsiveness and strengthen supply chain resilience."

Ocean visibility data from the Descartes GLN flows into SAP Business Network Freight Collaboration and SAP Business Network Global Track and Trace, providing near real-time container-level tracking of departures, arrivals, loading events, gate movements and other critical milestones within customers' existing SAP workflows. This creates a consistent visibility experience across both ocean and road transportation movements. By combining standardized APIs, harmonized data models, and continuously updated logistics event data, the combined solution simplifies deployment, delivers multimodal visibility at scale, and provides a trusted foundation for analytics, automation, and AI-driven supply chain innovation. The comprehensive testing program confirmed production-ready performance, reliable event exchange, accurate milestone tracking and robust support for complex shipment scenarios across the full shipment lifecycle.

The new end-to-end connection builds on the existing Descartes GLN integration with SAP Business Network Freight Collaboration, which supports processes such as carrier booking. Descartes MacroPoint Advanced Ocean Visibility is available on the SAP Store.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Descartes is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs - quickly and cost-effectively.

About Descartes

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network (GLN). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN leveraging technology, data and AI to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes. Learn more about Descartes at www.descartes.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

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Descartes Media Contact

Andra Schaz

aschaz@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities regulatory authorities across Canada including Descartes' most recently filed annual and interim management's discussion and analysis which are available under Descartes' profile through the EDGAR website at http://www.sec.gov or through the SEDAR+ website at http://www.sedarplus.com/. If any such risks actually occur, they could, among other consequences, materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake or accept any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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