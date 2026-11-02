Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Gensource Potash Corporation (TSXV: GSP) (FSE: UGN) (OTC Pink: AGCCF) ("Gensource" or "Company"), a sustainable agricultural fertilizer development company, today welcomed Prime Minister Mark Carney's announcement of The Plan for a Stronger Canada-the federal government's newly unveiled national security strategy. Gensource strongly endorses the strategy's explicit recognition of economic security, critical supply chain resilience, and food security as foundational pillars of Canadian national security and global strategic autonomy.

The Plan for a Stronger Canada identifies key strategic capabilities-including food stability, energy, and critical resource security-that are essential to building a resilient, self-reliant nation capable of protecting its sovereignty and supporting international allies amidst global volatility.

Potash as a Strategic Asset for Economic and Food Security

As global supply chains face unprecedented geopolitical and environmental pressures, access to essential agricultural inputs like potash-a vital nutrient for global crop yields-has become a cornerstone of both domestic economic security and international stability. Saskatchewan holds the world's largest reserves of potash, positioning Canada as an indispensable provider to key international partners.

Gensource's flagship Tugaske Potash Project in Saskatchewan embodies the goals outlined in the federal strategy. Utilizing a zero-salt-tailings selective dissolution mining process, Gensource is leading a sustainable, low-carbon approach to potash extraction. The overall process, matched to Gensource's unique business model, is designed to enhance domestic manufacturing capacity, protect natural resources, and provide secure, reliable fertilizer supplies to Canadian and international markets.

Management Commentary

"Prime Minister Carney's national security framework arrives at a pivotal moment for Canada and the global economy," said Mike Ferguson, President & CEO of Gensource Potash. "True national security extends beyond defense-it requires economic sovereignty, resilient critical infrastructure, and absolute supply chain confidence in essential commodities like food and fertilizer. By recognizing economic security and food stability as national security imperatives, the federal government is laying a strong foundation for sustainable Canadian resource projects to thrive on the world stage."

"For Gensource, this initiative reinforces our mission with the Tugaske Project: delivering responsibly produced, environmentally sustainable Canadian potash directly to key markets, through new and controlled supply chains, while contributing directly to Canada's economic strength and strategic autonomy. We commend Prime Minister Carney and his administration for their forward-looking vision and stand ready to support Canada's economic security agenda."

Synergy with Federal Capital and Economic Policies

Today's endorsement follows the Federal Government's recent economic initiatives, including the Productivity Mega Deduction, which offers immediate expensing for major capital investments in Canadian mining assets. Together with the national security policy's focus on securing vital resource supply chains, these measures significantly bolster the economic framework for clean, innovative resource development projects in Western Canada.

Gensource continues to advance the Tugaske Project through its comprehensive Technical Refresh and project financing with its ASEAN Partner, aiming to establish a modern, sustainable benchmark for the global potash industry while directly reinforcing Canadian economic sovereignty.

About Gensource Potash Corporation

Gensource Potash Corporation is a fertilizer development company focused on a sustainable, modular and scalable approach to potash production. The Company's 100%-owned Tugaske Project in Saskatchewan represents one of the most advanced greenfield potash projects in North America, utilizing a proprietary solution mining process that eliminates surface tailings, needs no brine ponds and significantly reduces water usage.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This news release may contain forward-looking information and Gensource cautions readers that forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of Gensource included in this news release. This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements", which often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". These statements are based on information currently available to Gensource and Gensource provides no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements with respect to Gensource's future plans, objectives or goals, to the effect that Gensource or management expects a stated condition or result to occur, including any offering of securities by Gensource. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: failure to finance the Tugaske Project or other projects on terms which are economic or at all; failure to settle a definitive joint venture agreement with a party and advance and finance the Tugaske Project; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; the ability to find and source off-take agreements; changes in demand and prices for potash; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with Gensource's activities; and other matters discussed in this news release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Gensource's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Gensource's forward-looking statements. Gensource does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by Gensource or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321992