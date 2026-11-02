Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Asarian Energy Limited (TSX: ARN) (FSE: F2T0) (NSX: AAE) (ISIN: CA34660G1XXX) (Asarian Energy or the Company) announces that Mr. Mark Frewin has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company, effective October 31, 2026.

The Board of Directors wishes to thank Mr. Frewin for his valuable contributions to the Company since joining the Board in 2005, as well as for his service as the Chief Executive Officer of Asarian Energy. The Board extends its appreciation for his longstanding commitment to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Mr. Martin Rowley, Chairman and Director, commented:

"I have had the privilege of serving alongside Mark on the Board of Asarian Energy Limited (formerly Forsys Metals Corp.) for almost two decades. During this time, we have navigated challenging periods and celebrated significant milestones. He has always put shareholders' interests first with his contribution to shareholders extending well beyond his formal responsibilities as a director. I personally wish Mark and his family all the very best for the future."

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT ASARIAN ENERGY LIMITED

Asarian Energy Limited (TSX: ARN) (FSE: F2T0) (NSX: AAE) is now operating under a new leadership and management structure advancing a value creation strategy centred on asset optimization, expanding the Company's project portfolio and building a proven team capable of converting vision into reality.

The objective is for Asarian Energy to become a globally significant uranium producer focusing both on advancing its wholly owned Norasa Project, located in the politically and uranium friendly jurisdiction of Namibia, Africa and expanding the Company's project footprint to attain a multi jurisdiction status through merger and acquisition effort, alliance development and joint ventures.

This news release was authorized for dissemination by Mr. Martin Rowley, Chairman & Director, for and on behalf of the Board of Directors of Asarian Energy Limited.

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