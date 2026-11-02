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CI

WKN: A41DJ2 | ISIN: SE0025940513 | Ticker-Symbol: ICL
Frankfurt
02.11.26 | 11:20
0,002 Euro
+20,00 % +0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELL IMPACT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELL IMPACT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0010,00713:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.11.2026 13:00 Uhr
49 Leser
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Cell Impact AB: Cell Impact to evaluate NC titanium for undisclosed customers

Cell Impact AB (publ) will conduct forming tests on Japanese-produced nanocrystalline titanium at the request of a number of undisclosed customers. The material is already used in series-production applications.

Cell Impact AB (publ) will conduct forming tests on Japanese-produced nanocrystalline titanium at the request of a number of undisclosed customers. The material is already used in series-production applications.

The purpose of the tests is to evaluate the formability of the material using Cell Impact Forming, Cell Impact's proprietary high-velocity forming technology. For this evaluation, Cell Impact will purchase a trial coil of the material, with the transaction being handled through the global trading and investment company Toyota Tsusho Corporation.

Cell Impact and Toyota Tsusho have entered into a non-disclosure agreement to enable the exchange of information related to the project.

Following completion of the tests, Cell Impact and Toyota Tsusho will continue to exchange relevant information regarding the test results and evaluate possible next steps.

"This project represents an important technical evaluation of Cell Impact Forming for titanium applications. By generating data on manufacturability and forming performance, the customers will be able to assess the technology's potential for future industrial use," says Daniel Vallin, CEO of Cell Impact.

For more information, please contact:
Daniel Vallin
CEO and IR contact, Cell Impact AB
+46 730-68 66 20 or daniel.vallin@cellimpact.com

About Cell Impact
Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power. The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA).


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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