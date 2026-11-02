Noak, a new spin-off from Leuven-headquartered research and development hub imec and Hasselt University (UHasselt), has raised €5 million ($5.6 million) in seed funding to scale and industrialise perovskite-silicon tandem solar technology. The investment is provided by Belgium's Helios Foundation, Limburg-based climate investment company Nuhma and V2HFin, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Flemish Energy Holding that invests in Flemish start-ups and scale-ups. Noak builds upon imec and UHasselt's intellectual property portfolio on perovskite-silicon tandem technology, which is underpinned by over ...

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