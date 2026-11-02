Yarrow Bioscience, Inc. ("Yarrow" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: YARW), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapies for autoimmune thyroid diseases, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim Securities 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Date: Monday, November 9, 2026

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, MA

Format: Fireside chat and individual investor meetings

Stifel Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Format: Individual investor meetings

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London

Date: November 18-19, 2026

Location: London, UK

Format: Individual investor meetings

A live webcast of the Guggenheim fireside chat will be available on the "Investors News" section under the "Events" page of the Company's website at yarrowbioscience.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Yarrow Bioscience

Yarrow Bioscience, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapies for autoimmune thyroid diseases. The Company is developing YB-101, a potential first-in-class anti-thyroid stimulating hormone receptor monoclonal antibody designed to directly and rapidly disrupt the central mechanism of both Graves' disease and thyroid eye disease.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company. These forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to: Yarrow's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future of its pipeline and business, including, without limitation, the potential value and clinical benefit of the Company's product candidates and their first-in-class potential. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions (including the negatives of these terms or variations of them) may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects and therefore are subject to risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that have been anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company's ability to manage expenses and unanticipated spending and costs that could reduce the Company's cash resources; risks related to the Company's ability to correctly estimate its operating expenses and other events; changes in capital resource requirements; risks related to the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance its product candidates or its preclinical programs; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or any of its directors or officers; the ability of the Company to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property rights, in particular those related to its product candidates; the Company's ability to advance the development of its product candidates or preclinical activities under the timelines it anticipates in planned and future clinical trials; the Company's ability to replicate in later clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of its product candidates; the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its research and development programs, strategic partnerships, licensing programs or other collaborations; regulatory requirements or developments and the Company's ability to obtain necessary approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other regulatory authorities; changes to clinical trial designs and regulatory pathways; changes in expected or existing competition; legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments; and those risks and uncertainties and other factors more fully described in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including reports filed on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by the Company, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261102636894/en/

Contacts:

For More Information

Investor Contact

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

Jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Michael Galfetti

Ten Bridge Communications

tbcyarrow@tenbridgecommunications.com