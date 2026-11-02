NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal Q1 2027 Results

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading manufacturers and designers of high-tech electronic security equipment, wireless communication devices for intrusion and fire alarm systems and the related recurring service revenues as well as a provider of school safety solutions, today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2027. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and are also reported adjusting for certain items ("Non-GAAP"). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.

First Quarter 2027 Financial Results as Compared to First Quarter 2026

Net revenue increased 1.7% to a First Quarter record $50.0 million

Recurring service revenue ("RSR") increased 11.5% to a Quarterly record $26.1 million, with over 90% gross margin

RSR has a prospective annual run rate of approximately $106 million based on October 2026 recurring service revenues

Equipment revenue decreased 7.3% to $23.9 million

Gross profit margin increased to 58.7.% vs 56.6% in prior fiscal year quarter

Net Income increased 6.9% YoY to a First Quarter record $13.0 million

Diluted Net Income per share increased 5.9% to $0.36

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.8% to a First Quarter record $15.5 million with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 31.0%, compared to $14.9 million with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 30.4% in the prior fiscal year quarter

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $.17 per share, payable on January 4, 2027, to shareholders of record on December 14, 2026.

Kevin Buchel, CEO and President, commented, "Our Fiscal Q1 performance reflects continued positive financial results. We achieved record Q1 revenue of $50.0 million and record Q1 Adjusted EBITDA of $15.5 million, which was bolstered by our recurring service revenue. Our RSR continues to deliver gross margins of over 90% and has a prospective run rate of approximately $106 million, a $3 million increase from the run rate we reported in July 2026. While equipment revenue declined year-over-year, the decrease was driven by two locking distributors reducing their purchases during the quarter. Importantly, sell-through at both distributors grew year-over-year and strengthened meaningfully on a sequential basis. We view sell-through as the truest indicator of end-market demand, and these trends reinforce our confidence in the underlying health of the business.

We are pleased to continue our dividend program of which the quarterly dividend will be $0.17 per share, which will be paid on January 4, 2027, to shareholders of record on December 14, 2026."

























Three months ended September 30,





(dollars in thousands)

















% Increase/

Financial Highlights

2026

2025

(decrease)

GAAP Results

















Net Revenue

$ 49,980

$ 49,168

1.7 % Gross Profit

$ 29,352

$ 27,846

5.4 % Gross Profit Margin



58.7 %

56.6 %



Operating Income

$ 14,117

$ 13,643

3.5 % Net Income

$ 13,009

$ 12,165

6.9 % Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.36

$ 0.34

5.9 %



















Non-GAAP Results

















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 15,509

$ 14,942

3.8 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin



31.0 %

30.4 %



Adjusted EBITDA Per Share

$ 0.43

$ 0.42

2.4 % Free Cash Flows

$ 2,317

$ 11,444

(79.8) % Free Cash Flows Margin



4.6 %

23.3 %





Conference Call Information

Management will conduct a conference call at 11 a.m. ET today, November 2, 2026, and in order to participate please go to the Investor Relations section of the Company website at https://investor.napcosecurity.com /events-presentations or choose https://app.webinar.net/ndlaQ1yQy3W . Alternatively, interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (US) 1-800-836-8184 or (International) 1-646-357-8785. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the leading manufacturers and designers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless recurring communication services for intrusion and fire alarm systems as well as a provider of school safety solutions, The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO, please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to supply chain challenges and developments; the growth of recurring service revenues and annual run rate; the strength of our balance sheet; our expectations regarding future results; the introduction of new access control and locking products; the opportunities for school security products; the opportunities for fire alarm products; and our ability to execute our business strategies. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements because of certain factors, including those risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proved to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP measures are included in this press release, including non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share (diluted), non-GAAP net income margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share (diluted), Adjusted EBITDA per share margin, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow margin. We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net income plus litigation settlement costs. We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income plus income tax expense, less net interest income (expense), stock-based compensation, non-recurring legal expenses, litigation settlement costs, and depreciation and amortization expenses. Non-GAAP net income margin is non-GAAP net income divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We define Free Cash Flow (FCF) as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. FCF margin is the FCF divided by revenue. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our financial performance. By excluding these charges our non-GAAP results provide information to management and investors that is useful in assessing NAPCO's core operating performance and in comparing our results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that such non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as Adjusted EBITDA, do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. The presentation of this information is not meant to be a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures set forth above.

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

















September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026





(in thousands, except share data)

Assets













Current Assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 123,882

$ 126,928

Marketable securities



10,734



10,637

Accounts and other receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $129 and $101 as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively



29,248



35,975

Inventories



34,130



30,118

Income tax receivable



1,523



-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,838



4,325

Total Current Assets



203,355



207,983

Inventories - non-current



9,195



9,256

Property, plant and equipment, net



9,202



9,238

Intangible assets, net



2,919



2,990

Deferred income taxes



1,777



4,105

Operating lease - Right-of-use asset



4,838



4,906

Other assets



185



190

Total Assets

$ 231,471

$ 238,668

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current Liabilities













Accounts payable

$ 7,749

$ 6,925

Accrued expenses



9,275



8,546

Accrued litigation costs



-



16,000

Accrued salaries and wages



5,036



4,484

Dividends payable



6,081



5,365

Accrued income taxes



-



1,134

Total Current Liabilities



28,141



42,454

Accrued income taxes



-



33

Operating lease liability



5,142



5,179

Total Liabilities



33,283



47,666

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 13)













Stockholders' Equity













Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 39,883,051 shares issued; and 35,768,437 shares outstanding as of both September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively.



399



399

Additional paid-in capital



25,628



25,355

Retained earnings



228,331



221,403

Treasury Stock, at cost, 4,114,614 shares as of both September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026



(56,315)



(56,315)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



145



160

Total Stockholders' Equity



198,188



191,002

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 231,471

$ 238,668



NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

















Three Months ended September 30,



2026

2025



(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Revenue:











Equipment revenue

$ 23,850

$ 25,739 Service revenue



26,130



23,429 Total revenue



49,980



49,168 Cost of Revenue:











Cost of equipment revenue



18,043



19,046 Cost of service revenue



2,585



2,276 Total cost of revenue



20,628



21,322













Gross Profit



29,352



27,846













Operating Expenses:











Research and development



4,053



3,240 Selling, general, and administrative



12,182



10,963 Litigation settlement



(1,000)



- Total operating expenses



15,235



14,203













Operating Income



14,117



13,643













Other Income:











Interest income, net



1,117



854 Other income, net



115



138 Income before Provision for Income Taxes



15,349



14,635 Provision for Income Taxes



2,340



2,470 Net Income

$ 13,009

$ 12,165













Income Per Share:











Basic

$ 0.36

$ 0.34 Diluted

$ 0.36

$ 0.34













Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding:











Basic



35,768,000



35,658,000 Diluted



35,881,000



35,865,000

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



















Three Months ended September 30,





2026

2025





(in thousands)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities













Net Income

$ 13,009

$ 12,165

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



540



570

Realized gain on sales of marketable securities



(114)



(92)

Charge (recovery) of credit losses



28



(1)

Change to inventory reserve



(109)



(354)

Deferred income taxes



2,328



1,681

Stock-based compensation expense



273



309

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts and other receivable



6,699



(561)

Inventories



(3,842)



(177)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



487



(305)

Income tax receivable



(1,523)



(1,993)

Other assets



5



4

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, accrued litigation costs, accrued salaries and wages, accrued income taxes



(15,031)



391

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities



2,750



11,637

Cash Flows from Investing Activities













Purchases of property, plant, and equipment



(433)



(193)

Purchases of marketable securities



(3,570)



(2,540)

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities



3,572



8,407

Net Cash (Used In) Provided by Investing Activities



(431)



5,674

Cash Flows from Financing Activates













Dividends paid



(5,365)



(4,992)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities



(5,365)



(4,992)

















Net (decrease) increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents



(3,046)



12,319

Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning



126,928



83,081

Cash and Cash Equivalents - Ending

$ 123,882

$ 95,400

Supplemental Cash Flow Information













Income taxes paid, net of refunds received

$ 2,701

$ 3,104

Non-Cash Investing and Financing Transactions













Dividends declared and not paid

$ 6,081

$ 4,992



NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA* (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)

































Non-GAAP Adjustments







































Litigation

Tax









GAAP

Settlement

Adjustments (1)

Non-GAAP

Three months ended September 30, 2026























Revenue $ 49,980

$ -

$ -

$ 49,980

Gross Profit

29,352



-



-



29,352

Operating Expenses

15,235



1,000



-



16,235

Operating Income

14,117



(1,000)



-



13,117

Net Income

13,009



(1,000)



108



12,117

Non-GAAP adjusted net income margin



















24.2 % Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share - diluted

















$ 0.34



























Three months ended September 30, 2025























Revenue $ 49,168

$ -

$ -

$ 49,168

Gross Profit

27,846



-



-



27,846

Operating Expenses

14,203



-



-



14,203

Operating Income

13,643



-



-



13,643

Net Income

12,165



-



-



12,165

Non-GAAP adjusted net income margin



















24.7 % Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share - diluted

















$ 0.34























































Three months ended September 30,















2026

2025













Denominator:























Weighted average shares outstanding























Basic, as reported

35,768,000



35,658,000













Effect of Dilutive Securities

113,000



207,000













Diluted, (Denominator)

35,881,000



35,865,000















1. The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA* (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)















Three months ended September 30,



2026

2025

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA:











Net income, as reported $ 13,009

$ 12,165

Interest income, net

(1,117)



(854)

Provision for income taxes

2,340



2,470

Depreciation and amortization

540



570

Non-GAAP EBITDA

14,772



14,351

Adjustments:











Stock based compensation

273



309

Nonrecurring legal expense(1)

1,464



282

Litigation settlement(2)

(1,000)



-

Total adjustments

737



591

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 15,509

$ 14,942

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin

31.0 %

30.4 %













Non-GAAP per share data:











Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA per share - diluted $ 0.43

$ 0.42















Denominator:











Weighted average shares outstanding











Basic, as reported

35,768,000



35,658,000

Effect of Dilutive Securities

113,000



207,000

Diluted, (Denominator)

35,881,000



35,865,000



1. Nonrecurring Legal Expenses, which are net of any insurance reimbursements, are legal fees that are determined not to be of a normal recuring nature and expenses necessary to operate the business 2. Litigation settlement costs, which are net of any insurance reimbursements, were determined not to be of a recurring nature and costs that are not in the normal cost of business or necessary to operate the business





Three months ended September 30,



(dollars in thousands)



















2026

2025

Free cash flow:













Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 2,750

$ 11,637

Less: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment



(433)



(193)

Free Cash Flow(1)

$ 2,317

$ 11,444

Free Cash Flow Margin(1)



4.6 %

23.3 %

1. Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow margin is the free cash flow divided by revenue.

Contacts:

Francis J. Okoniewski

Vice President of Investor Relations

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

Office 800-645-9445 x 374

Mobile 516-404-3597

[email protected]

SOURCE NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.