Serval Resources Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 02

2 November 2026

Serval Resources Plc

("Serval" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

Serval Resources Plc (AIM: SRVL), a company focused on building an independent copper and future metals developer, announces that at its General Meeting ("GM") held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. Further details of each of the resolutions are set out in the shareholder circular containing the Notice of General Meeting, which was sent to the Company's shareholders on 16 October 2026 (the "Circular") and is available on the Company's website at https://www.servalresources.com/investors/agm-documents/.

The resolutions put to the GM were voted on by way of a poll and the results of the GM are detailed below:

Resolution Votes in favour % Votes against % 1 20,644,229 99.95% 10,000 0.05% 2 20,640,916 99.94% 13,240 0.06% 3 20,640,916 99.94% 13,240 0.06% 4 20,340,963 98.48% 313,240 1.52%

Note: Resolutions 1 and 2 were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 3 and 4 as special resolutions.

Robin Birchall, Chief Executive Officer of Serval, commented:

"We are delighted that shareholders have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the resolutions today which allow for the completion of our recent fundraise. This positive result is in recognition of the fact that it is a transformational deal for the Company, which will allow for a large-scale drilling programme to test our highest priority targets in Namibia's Kaoko Basin, as well as advancing our projects in Botswana's Kalahari Copper Belt and the Duékoué project in Côte d'Ivoire. I would like to thank our shareholders for their support and we look forward to reporting on our progress over the coming months."

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the admission to trading on AIM for the 14,180,000 Conditional Placing Shares, the 2,182,000 Subscription Shares and the 2,075,448 Retail Offer Shares (together, the "Conditional Fundraise Shares") ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission of the Conditional Fundraise Shares will become effective and that dealings will commence in the Conditional Fundraise Shares on AIM at 8.00 a.m. on 3 November 2026. The Conditional Fundraise Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.

Following Admission, the Company will have 62,048,350 Ordinary Shares in issue, each carrying one vote, and 8,053,725 Deferred Shares, which carry no voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Accordingly, following Admission, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 62,048,350 and Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Board and Significant Shareholder Holdings on Admission

On Admission, the percentage holdings of the Directors and the significant shareholders who participated in the Fundraise are set out below:

Name of Director or significant shareholder Number of Ordinary Shares held pre-Fundraise Total number of New Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Fundraise Total number of Ordinary Shares held on Admission Total number of Ordinary Shares held on Admission as a % of the Enlarged Issued Share Capital Directors Robin Birchall 691,811 80,000 771,811 1.2% John Treacy 17,600 50,000 67,600 0.1% Brian Gordon 139,850 50,000 189,850 0.3% Maximillian Denning nil 50,000 50,000 0.1% Andrew Benitz 159,850 60,000 219,850 0.4% Significant shareholders Capital DI Limited 1,351,112 12,120,000 13,471,112 21.7% Cambrian Limited 3,734,632 400,000 4,134,632 6.7% Charterhouse Trustees Limited ato the J. Stalker Discretionary Settlement 3,660,128 40,000 3,700,128 6.0%

Further detail on the Directors' participation in the Fundraise is set out at the end of this announcement.

Broker Warrants

Following Admission, the Company will issue, in aggregate, 318,396 Broker Warrants to the Joint Bookrunners as part of the commission payable to the Joint Bookrunners in respect of the Placing, to be split equally between them. The Broker Warrants will be exercisable at the Issue Price for a period of 24 months from the date of Admission.

Capitalised terms not defined have the same meaning as given to them in the Circular.

Enquiries:

Serval Resources Company Robin Birchall + 44 (0) 7711 313 019 robin.birchall@servalresources.com IR Cathy Malins +44 (0) 7876 796 629 cathy.malins@servalresources.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Nominated Advisor and Broker Charlie Bouverat David Hignell Devik Mehta +44 (0) 20 3470 0470 Hannam & Partners Advisory Limited Joint Broker Andrew Chubb Leif Powis +44 (0) 20 7907 8502

About Serval Resources

Serval Resources (AIM: SRVL) is an AIM-listed explorer focused on copper and associated future metals critical to the global energy transition and digital economy. The company is building a portfolio of exploration and development assets in the emerging copper belts of Namibia, Botswana and Côte d'Ivoire, aiming to become a leading mid-cap player by applying modern, systematic exploration techniques in underexplored but highly prospective African regions.

For further information, visit:

https://servalresources.com/

https://x.com/ServalResources

https://www.linkedin.com/company/serval-resources/

Important Notices

Certain statements contained in this Announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" with respect to the results, ?nancial condition, performance, developments or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries. Words such as "believes", "anticipates", "estimates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "aims", "potential", "may", "will", "would", "could", "considered", "likely", "estimate", "outlook" and variations of these words and similar future or conditional expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These statements and forecasts are inherently predictive, speculative and involve risks and uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, ?nancial condition, performance, developments or achievements to di?er materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and forecasts. Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions relate to factors that are beyond the Company's ability to control, predict or estimate precisely. No representation or warranty is made, and no responsibility or liability is accepted, as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on, such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this Announcement speak only as of the date of this Announcement. Each of the Company, the Joint Bookrunners, their respective Affiliates, its and their respective Representatives and any person acting on behalf of any of them expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required to do so by applicable law or regulation or the London Stock Exchange.

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